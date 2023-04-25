The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union recently released the 2023 joint track and field state-qualifying meet assignments.

State-qualifying meets are scheduled for Thursday, May 11.

The Denison-Schleswig girls and boys will compete in Class 3A action at Carroll.

Joining the Monarchs will be Atlantic, Ballard of Huxley, Carroll, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central and Storm Lake.

There are eight state-qualifying sites in Class 3A with the top two finishers in every event, as well as the next best eight performances from across the state, qualifying for the state track and field meet.

The Ar-We-Va and IKM-Manning girls and boys will compete in Class 1A action at Guthrie Center hosted by Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center.

Boyer Valley, Logan-Magnolia and Woobine all will field girls’ and boys’ teams in Class 1A action at Lawton hosted by Lawton-Bronson.

In Class 1A, the first-place finisher in every event and the next 14 best performances from across the state advance to the state meet.

The 2023 state track and field meet is set for Thursday through Saturday, May 18-20, at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

The Class 1A state-qualifying assignments are below.

at Guthrie Center

Adair-Casey/GC, Ar-We-Va, Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EH-K, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Heartland Christian, IKM-Manning, Iowa School for the Deaf, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Oakland Riverside and Tri-Center

at Lawton-Bronson

Akron-Westfield, Boyer Valley, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, Remsen-St. Mary’s, West Harrison, West Monona, Westwood Sloan,Whiting and Woodbine