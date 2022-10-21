Steering committee named for Denison’s 2022 visioning program

On Tuesday, Denison City Manager Brad Hanson announced the names of eight individuals who were appointed to the steering committee for Denison’s 2022 community visioning program.

They are the following.

Jenna Beam, habilitation manager, Mosaic

Sara Woerdehoff, WESCO Industries and city resident

Alma Puga, League of United Latin American Citizens

Jon Schuttinga, Rotary member and city resident

Pam Soseman, mayor

Greg Miller, city councilmember

Mike Vogt, transportation (street) superintendent

Mike Pardun, Denison Community School District superintendent

Hanson said four more individuals will be named to the steering committee – two high school students, a representative from Crawford County Memorial Hospital and a representative from the Crawford County Wellness Committee.

Denison is one of 10 Iowa communities that were selected to participate in the Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program in 2022.

The award-winning program integrates technical landscape planning and design techniques with sustainable community action to assist community leaders and volunteers in making sound and meaningful decisions about the local landscape.

The nine other communities selected are Dysart, Gilmore City, Glenwood, Independence, Marquette, McGregor, Slater, Vinton, and West Burlington.

The program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Landscape Architecture Extension and Trees Forever, an Iowa-based nonprofit environmental advocacy organization.

In addition, professional landscape architects offer expertise in creating conceptual design plans for the communities.

To qualify for the visioning program, a community must have a population of fewer than 10,000 residents, existing transportation-related issues and a committee of volunteers willing to dedicate their time and talent to the visioning process.