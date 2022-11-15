Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mariah Nutt, office manager of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, confirmed that the real Santa Claus will visit Denison four times in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“The real Santa – 100% real, straight from the North Pole,” Nutt said.

His first visit will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 3; Mrs. Claus will join him during this visit, which coincides with the Winter Snowcial in uptown Denison.

The Winter Snowcial starts at noon that day with a Santa run, which will feature regular people dressed as Santa or other holiday characters.

Mrs. Claus will join Santa on a second visit on Saturday, December 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Santa will fly solo on Thursday, December 15, when he will visit Denison from 5 to 7 p.m.; he’ll turn around and come back three days later, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 18.

Nutt said she appreciates that Mrs. Claus can join Santa on two of the dates; Mrs. Claus has a busy schedule of her own during December.

Kids will get to have one-on-one time with Santa at the Santa House between United Bank of Iowa and Cobalt Credit Union in uptown Denison during the visits.

“Kids will get to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas,” Nutt said.

Each child will also receive a goodie bag with candy and small Christmas gifts put together by the Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) members.

The Santa House is maintained and run by WIBIO; the group’s volunteers will staff the house during Santa’s visits.

“I think it’s really great that a group of women can come together and makes this happen for the community,” Nutt said.

The Santa House will feature a new sleigh and a reindeer this year.

About five years ago, before she was Denison’s mayor, Pam Soseman was making a push to get new holiday decorations for uptown Denison; Dave Nemitz, Denison street commissioner at the time, told her about Christmas decorations stored in an old DMU building.

“I noticed the old sleigh and reindeer and thought it should be rescued,” Soseman said. “Apparently a local person made it and it used to be placed in our uptown.”

The new sleigh replaces one that came from the Denison High School theater prop shop.

Nutt said she is excited for Santa’s visits to Denison; she made contact with him to confirm the dates.

“I love talking to Santa – it really has gotten me into the Christmas spirit this year,” she said.