Students at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison had fun in physical education classes last week.

Tracey Schechinger, the physical education teacher, continues to come up with ways to entertain students while they engage in activities.

On Thursday, the students played a live version of MarioKart Cleanup. They picked up items that represented trash and put them in the correct bins.

The students moved fast around the track on their scooter boards. Schechinger said one pair of students made 15 laps in a 40-minute physical education class.

Students could dress up as Mario characters for the day.

It took Schechinger about two and one-half hours to set up the track.

On Friday morning, all students gathered in the fellowship hall to play Gymopoly, another of their favorites that Schechinger brings back year after year but with modifications. Students went around the board, and each space on the board directed them to do an activity.

It was also twin dress-up day on Friday.