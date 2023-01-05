Supervisors discuss compensation board recommendations

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed proposed salary increase recommendations for all elected county officials.

The recommendations were made by the Crawford County Compensation Board.

Chairman Ty Rosburg said the recommendations are a 15% increase for the auditor, county attorney, recorder and treasurer; a 7% increase for supervisors; and a 26% increase for the sheriff.

The supervisors can, and usually do, reduce the recommendations.

A reduction of 75% or 80% would result in salary increases of 3.75% or 3% for the auditor, county attorney, recorder and treasurer; 1.75% or 1.4% for the supervisors; and 6.5% or 5.2% for the sheriff, Rosburg said.

Supervisor Craig Dozark asked if the compensation board provides any reasoning for their recommendations.

Dean Argotsinger, of the compensation board, was present and explained that board’s frustration with the requirements of the Iowa Legislature’s “Back the Blue” bill that was passed last year.

The legislation required compensation boards to raise sheriffs’ salaries in relation to the salaries of other law enforcement officials.

He said the wording was “shall increase” the salary by 40%.

“As a compensation board, we had a lot of trouble with that because that’s taking it out of our hands and taking it out of your hands,” Argotsinger said. “It’s an overstep from the state as far as I felt, personally.”

He said he intends to get the ear of legislators once the dust has settled.

“At the time that (the Back the Blue bill) was done it was kind of the thing to do, but now I think it’s served its purpose,” he said.

Argotsinger said the compensation board set the supervisors’ salary increase the lowest among elected officials to set the mark.

“If you’re unhappy with that, I can be replaced,” he said.

“We’re very happy with your efforts,” Rosburg responded.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked where the “shall” language leaves the supervisors.

“The language in the Back the Blue bill requires the compensation board to make a recommendation bringing the sheriff’s salary specifically up to a level (in) comparison to three different positions: administrative (Iowa) State Patrol, administrative DCI (Department of Criminal Investigation) and then police chiefs of cities of similar size to the county,” said County Attorney Colin Johnson.

He said Johnston was used last year as a city of comparable size to the county.

“The language is ‘shall’ for the compensation board; it does not tie the board of supervisors’ hands on what it shall ultimately set the rate at,” Johnson said.

“When we lower any of these, they all have to be lowered in the same fashion, generally speaking,” Rosburg said.

“Except ours,” said Supervisor Kyle Schultz. “We can cut ours down to nothing…”

“There’s only five of us so it won’t make a lot of difference helping pay bills, but it will help set precedent,” Rosburg said.

Schultz said the compensation board had used the City of Denison’s police chief salary as a consideration last year when setting the sheriff’s increase.

“What we settled for was higher than what they hired their new police chief at,” Schultz said.

He said, in his eyes, the requirements of the Back the Blue law have already been accomplished.

Argotsinger said the compensation board was working with erroneous information about the police chief’s salary; the city negotiated a lower salary when the new chief was hired.

The compensation board had a lot of difficulty reaching a decision on the salary recommendations, and had four motions without a second before arriving at something they could live with, Argotsinger said.

Muhlbauer said another looming issue from the Iowa Legislature may compound the salary problem.

He and Supervisor Jean Heiden recently attended a legislative forum at which they learned that property tax cuts will be one of the legislature’s top priorities this year.

“We don’t know what that’s going to look like,” Muhlbauer said. “You don’t want to get the cart ahead of the horse and promise things we can’t provide if the state cuts back what our tax revenue base could be.”

“That was the takeaway, definitely, that we don’t know what our funding for our county is going to be in the next couple years when we get these wages up,” Heiden said.

“What goes up does not come back down, and so our fear would be that we would have to possibly have services that are disrupted or have staff that have to be released…”

She said Representative Steve Holt told her last year that the sheriff’s salary recommendation should take into account that some law enforcement positions that may seem comparable are not, because of requirements, such as a master’s degree, that the Crawford County Sheriff is not required to have.

“So the compensation board has done their recommendation and now it’s up to us to decide what works in our budget,” Heiden said.

Rosburg said his advice to department heads, meaning elected officials, was that they should put a salary estimate, a high one if needed, in their budget requests for the coming year.

Once a decision is made on salary increases, the numbers can be adjusted.

He said the board needs to put serious thought into the issue.

“I am not in favor of the state telling us what we can charge for property tax. Our taxpayers push on us hard enough, and our own sense of obligation to be frugal is already present,” Rosburg said. “I don’t like all the overreach. It’s just like with the Back the Blue thing; you’re forcing us to pay more on one hand and telling us we have less money on the other. So I would like to drive down there with a new pair of boots with a few points on the end of them and…”

“Last year we used the term ‘unfunded mandates,’” Heiden interjected, which prevented Rosburg from saying what he would do with the pointy boots.

Rosburg noted that the county has a good benefits package that is not always taken into consideration when salary increases are considered.