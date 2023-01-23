Survey will help choose first project

A survey to help determine the first project for the Logan Community Visioning project is now online.

“We want to get some raw data from all community members to say what project they feel should be first,” said Tammy Hinkel, who is the lead member of the Logan Visioning Committee.

The choices on the survey are branding and entryway signage, entryway signage and wayfinding, Highway 30 streetscape, 4th Avenue streetscape, trail development, and Wagon Bridge trailhead.

The project began in the fall of 2021 with Logan’s application to the 2022 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program, which is a partnership among Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Trees Forever.

Hinkel said the proposed Community Visioning projects are focused on improved community character and identity, and safety for the families of Logan.

The community was one of 10 selected for the program.

“After a year of research, feedback, and planning, we have now entered the implementation phase where we are determining priorities, identifying funding sources, and integrating with official plans,” Hinkel said.

The committee and Logan’s residents are excited about the opportunity to spark revitalization, she said.

The program is for communities with fewer than 10,000 residents; it provides DOT funds to hire a landscape architect to develop a plan with a community’s needs in mind.

Hinkel said the program helps small communities improve their transportation networks through thoughtful planning and design.

Community members provided feedback through mailed surveys, focus group sessions, and an open house meeting.

After synthesizing community input, the Visioning Committee identified four areas of need for the Logan community: downtown beautification/business district improvements, safe routes to school and highway crossings, recreational trails, and community identity through entry signage and historic markers.

Designs were developed in partnership between the visioning committee and RDG Planning & Design, a professional landscape architecture firm.

Final plans were presented to the public during a public engagement event in September.

Hinkel said the committee is now asking for further community involvement to push the projects forward.

“There are a few projects and they don’t come at a small price, so it will take some time,” she said.

Community identity is a main focus of the visioning project.

“When people drive through Logan – or even as a Logan community member the question is asked – what is Logan known for?” she said. “What is that one thing you remembered when you went through? What stands out to you about Logan?”

Before the project began, the question didn’t elicit a consistent answer, she said.

“We (the visioning committee) really focused on community identity and capitalized on that with branding and entryway signage and wayfinding signage,” Hinkel said.

“That will tell you where you need to go to get to the school or the library or the community center or whatever it may be.”

Changes to make Highway 30 more pedestrian-friendly, and decorative lighting and amenities, such as new benches on 4th Avenue, are included in the streetscape projects.

The trail development projects will enhance leisure activities and safety for pedestrians.

“Right now we do not have a safe route to school for kids to walk and we don’t really have a great place for folks to exercise,” she said. “The school is a half-mile north of town on a state highway and there’s no safe way for kids to get there. They could go down by the ballfields but when it’s snowing that doesn’t get plowed or it’s muddy or whatever it may be. You’ll see a lot of people walking or running or biking on the streets because our sidewalk system is not completely inclusive and not a great way to get around.”

The survey includes a preview of each of the projects; a provided link will direct survey-takers to additional project detail, the results of community surveys that went out last year, and the feasibility report that shows the cost of each of the projects.

The survey also asks community members if they would like to help with time and/or money going forward, what project they’re most excited about, and the order in which they want to see projects prioritized.

The results of the survey will be given to the Logan City Council.

Hinkel said the committee will be working with various foundations to raise seed money for grant applications.

“Unfortunately, you can’t just apply for grants with nothing in the account to begin with,” she said.

At the December 19 Logan City Council meeting, the Visioning Committee requested that the council consider allocating funds in each of the next five years for visioning projects.

Hinkel said the committee would like to get one or more projects started in 2023.

Visioning Committee member Bruce Niedermyer, a landscape architect, put together the Community Visioning survey, which will run through Saturday, February 11.

“The flyers are going to be posted around town; it’s going out to the school, to the papers and we have it on social media,” Hinkel said.

The flyer has a QR code that links to the survey; the QR code is also included at the end of this article.

The survey may also be accessed on the Logan Community Visioning Facebook page or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8TBPZPJ.