Crawford County Arts will sponsor a concert by Bob Fields and Swing Time on Saturday, November 12, at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It is part of the Shirley Vipond Local Artist Series. Bob Fields and Swing Time is a six-person band from Harlan. The band will feature the music of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Michael Bublé and a number of other artists.
Swing Time at the Donna Reed Theater on November 12
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests, warrants
Each year the Eventide community celebrates Older American’s Month and in 2022 decided to do something special for the community by seeking no…
Christina Applegate says using walking sticks is her "new normal".
Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, commented on the importance of volunteers …
Arrests
Washington Park was filled to the max with children and adults taking a trick-or-treat walk along the sidewalks to pickup up goodies from busi…
Throughout the years, many types of drama have been performed on the stage or on the movie screen at the Donna Reed Theater.
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on October 25 discussed a draft of a proposed ordinance that would provide a partial abatement of pro…
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday continued to move toward enacting a “hazardous liquid pipeline” ordinance for the county.
The Republican ticket campaigned heavily in Denison over the weekend.