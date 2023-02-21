National FFA Week happens February 18-25, and there’s no better time to celebrate the positive impact FFA has on its members and learn more about the organization. Take our quiz to test your knowledge on National FFA Week events and history.

1.What year was the first National FFA Week celebrated by chapters across the country?

2.National FFA Week is held during the same week as which U.S. president’s birthday?

A: Abraham Lincoln; B: Franklin D. Roosevelt; or C: George Washington

3. Before National FFA Week was established, members celebrated National FFA Day. What year did the idea of having a National FFA Day originate during national convention?

4. What day of National FFA Week is designated as Wear Blue Day, when members are encouraged to sport their FFA swag?

5. Members across the country take time to show appreciation to their ag teachers during which day of National FFA Week?

6. In keeping with the FFA motto of Living to Serve, many chapters volunteer in their communities during National FFA Week. Which day of FFA Week is known as Service and Advocacy Day?

7. FFA Alumni are celebrated on Tuesday of National FFA Week. Roughly how many FFA Alumni are there?

Answers:

1: 1948

2: C: George Washington

3: 1933

4: Friday

5: Wednesday

6: Monday