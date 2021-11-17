 Skip to main content
Thanks Dennis Hardy family for caring for Woodbine Cemetery
A huge thank you to the Dennis Hardy Family for their devoted expertise in caring for the Woodbine Cemetery. The mowing and weed eating is perfectly done always...beautifully green and breathtaking as I walk peacefully remembering my mom and dad, Mark's grandparents, my aunt and uncle, cousins, and friends laid to rest in my hometown.

Often times if the Hardys are working in the cemetery at the spot I am visiting, they will quietly move to another spot to work. That shows their integrity and compassion for the families. They are considerate to all who visit. Many of us have talked of the blessings they are for us and our loved ones who have passed.

They definitely know what they are doing.

