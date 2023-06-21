The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, Iowa held its First Fun Day of the year on June 4 at the clubgrounds. The winners for the day were:
Senior Division
Rhonda Pankau – Schleswig – 1st Place (left)
Jessica Jurgensen — Denison – 2nd Place (right)
Barry Bergman – Arthur – 3rd Place (not pictured)
Junior Division
Lyli Morgan – Schleswig – 1st Place (left)
Abby Bergman – Arthur – 2nd Place (not pictured)
Sophie Morgan – Schleswig – 3rd Place (right)
Wyatt Kragel – Danbury – 4th Place (middle)
PeeWee Division
People are also reading…
June Jurgensen – Denison – 1st Place (left)
Izzi Miller – Denison – 2nd Place (middle)
Jules Jurgensen – Denison – 3rd Place (right)
Thank you to a few of our sponsors – Fleet Farm – Designs by Jamee – Wall Lake Lumber
Fun Days are open to the public. We invite horse enthusiasts to join us – either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun. Plan to attend our other Fun Days July 9, August 6, and August 13 at the clubgrounds located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th Street. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.