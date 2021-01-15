The Schultz Perspective

Monday, January 11, was the first day of Iowa’s legislative session. This session is scheduled to last 110 days, which leads to the final day being April 30.

Due to COVID, this session will be like no other. In order to meet constitutional requirements and pass a budget, we must gavel in the second Monday of January.

Several changes in how we do business have been made. The Capitol is open to the public. There is no mask mandate but masks and face shields are suggested. There are masks and face shields available to those who wish to wear them. You are encouraged to bring your own. The first day of session saw most people wearing masks, many without, and only a couple of face shields. The public will have their temperatures checked at the security screening points.

Guided tours of the Capitol are cancelled Monday through Thursday while we are working. Friday and Saturday will offer a limited tour. We will not be able to take constituents up into the main dome this session.