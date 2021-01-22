This year’s Snowball Run

Coaches get the “Gatorade cascade” for helping lead their teams to victory. At Broadway Elementary School in Denison, the entire school staff helps lead the students to improved assessment scores, but it is Principal Trevor Urich who runs the snowball avalanche gaunlet across the playground. Urich annually volunteers to get pelted with snow when the students show good improvement on the STAR assessments. This year, to maintain social distancing, he ran the gauntlet four times, giving four groups of students the chance to throw snowballs at him. The photos show Urich prevailing after getting bombarded with one particularly large chunk of snow. Photos by Gordon Wolf