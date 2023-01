Four Woodbine boys competed at the Herb Irgens Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Ida Grove.

The Tigers finished with five points to place 25th overall.

None of the four Woodbine grapplers placed.

Brenner Sullivan went 3-2 in matches at 138.

Layne Thomas was 1-2 at 145. Tony Kuker went 1-2 at 170, while Glenn Promnitz wound up 2-2 at heavyweight for the Tigers.

Don Bosco took first place as a team with 271 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second to the Dons with 216.5 points.