Tigers handle Paton-Churdan in RVC play

The Woodbine girls rolled to a 57-18 victory over Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on January 27 at Churdan.

It was the fourth win in a row for Woodbine, which improved to 12-1 in the RVC and 17-1 overall on the season.

The Tigers raced out to a 22-4 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a comfortable 42-4 advantage after outscoring the Rockets 20-0 in the second quarter.

P-C outscored Woodbine 14-13 in the second half.

Ten different girls got their names in the scoring column for Woodbine.

Amanda Newton led the way with 10 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Nicole Hoefer added nine points and four boards, while Danyelle Steinkuehler had eight points and 10 boards.

Nicole Sherer contributed seven points, six steals, four boards and three assists as well, while Addison Erickson had seven points, five boards and two steals.

Charlie Pryor also had seven points, five steals and four assists for the Tigers.