Top 10 sports stories from DBR

2022 was another outstanding year for our area sports teams and individuals.

Narrowing down the list to the top 10 sports stories is never an easy task, but with that being said, I’ve come up with what I think highlighted the area’s sports achievements from the past year in the coverage area of the Denison Bulletin and Review.

No. 1 — Denison-Schleswig boys’ bowling team claims Class 2A state championship.

The Denison-Schleswig boys knocked off three of the top four seeds en route to winning the 2A state bowling team championship on February 22 at Cadillac XBC Lanes at Waterloo.

It was the first state championship for a team from Denison High School since the Monarchs won the Class 3A state baseball title in 1994.

En route to winning the bowling title, D-S knocked off Ottumwa, North Scott and Oskaloosa.

Members of the team were then-seniors Blake Polzin, Harrison Dahm, Kyle Segebart and Trey Brotherton and then-juniors Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart.

Also, the D-S girls’ bowling team advanced to the state tournament and placed fourth in Class 2A.

Members of that team were Elizabeth Cary, Payton Mathies, Claire Miller, Brianna Musgrave, Brittany Musgrave and Nevaeh Brandt.

Monarch head coach Shelby Brawner was named the Des Moines Register’s 2022 All-Iowa boys’ bowling coach of the year after directing the Monarchs to the state title.

No. 2 — Denison-Schleswig junior Jaxson Hildebrand qualifies for the state wrestling tournament for the second year in a row.

Competing at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the second consecutive year last February, Hildebrand wrapped up an outstanding junior campaign by going 1-2 in matches in the Class 3A state competition to finish 37-5 overall.

After losing his first match to Colin Flannagan of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Hildebrand bounced back with a 16-6 major decision over Dillon Woods of Council Bluffs Lewis Central. It was his third win over the LC grappler on the year.

Hildebrand then lost a 6-3 decision to Tanner Spyksma of Waukee Northwest.

Hildebrand finished his sophomore season at the state tournament and also went 1-2 with a 34-13 individual record.

No. 3 — Denison-Schleswig boys qualify two doubles teams for the Class 1A state tennis tournament at Waterloo.

Denison-Schleswig sent the teams of seniors Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm and juniors Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson to Waterloo in Class 1A state competition in late May of 2022.

Reis and Dahm went 3-1 overall in their matches to place third overall in Class 1A, while Seuntjens and Johnson went 0-2 in matches at state.

The third-place finish was the highest-ever finish for a doubles team at the state tournament under veteran head coach Aaron Ratliff.

Reis and Dahm competed at the state tournament for the second year in a row and finished 16-1 overall in matches. The two placed seventh in 1A as juniors.

Each won Hawkeye 10 Conference singles titles and the two also claimed back-to-back district doubles championships.

No. 4 — Denison-Schleswig girls begin inaugural season of sanctioned wrestling at the high school level.

The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Association in January voted to sanction wrestling and over 100 schools jumped on board.

One of those schools was Denison High, as a roster of 25-plus girls showed up for the first day in November under the direction of head coach Jacob Brawner.

“Our girls are going out for wrestling for a variety of reasons. Some want to try something new. Some want to test themselves mentally or physically, while others want to to make history and wrestle on the first girls’ team in school history,” commented Brawner in his preseason outlook.

No. 5 — IKM-Manning girls and boys create history, as both cross country teams qualify for the state meet for the first time ever. Also, Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan competes at the state meet for the third year in a row.

The two cross country teams competed at the state meet in Class 1A on October 29 at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

The IKM-Manning boys finished fifth overall in 1A with 181 points, while the IKM-Manning girls ran 11th with 154 points.

Members of the boys’ team were Caden Keller, Reed Hinners, Nathan Johnson, Lane Sams, Kasche Huehn, Abe Polzien and Camden Morris.

The senior Keller, a two-time state qualifier, finished second overall out of 154 runners in a time of 16:13.07.

Members of the girls’ team were Taylor Beckendorf, Raegan Garrison, Emily Albertsen, Julianna Stribe, Lauren Irlbeck, Kaitlynn Spoelstra and Maddy Snyder.

Beckendorf paced the Wolves at the state meet with a 69th-place finish out of 150 athletes in 21:29.

Hefferan of BV concluded his outstanding senior season in cross country by placing fourth overall in Class 1A in 16:21.63.

It was his third consecutive appearance at the state meet. He placed ninth as a junior.

No. 6 — Denison-Schleswig boys’ basketball team advances to within one game of state tournament in Class 3A.

Derek Fink’s Denison-Schleswig basketball team played in a substate championship game for the third time in four years last March, as the Monarchs took on Carroll High in the Substate 8 title game at Atlantic.

Carroll High advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2010 with a 74-55 victory over the D-S boys, which finished 15-10 overall under Fink.

The Monarchs went into the substate final riding a four-game winning streak, including achieving postseason wins over Hawkeye 10 Conference foes Lewis Central and Harlan.

Three seniors played their final game for D-S in Matthew Weltz, Aiden Schuttinga and Hunter Emery.

D-S had two players reach double figures against Carroll, as Carson Seuntjens netted 13 points and Jaxon Wessel 12 points.

No. 7 — Don Lyons is inducted into Maquoketa High School Hall of Fame.

Don Lyons, who had outstanding coaching stints in basketball and baseball at Denison High School, last October was inducted into the Maquoketa High School Hall of Fame after an outstanding prep career for the Cardinals.

Lyons graduated from Maquoketa High in 1975 and was regarded as one of the best four-sport athletes in MHS history.

Lyons competed for the Cardinals in baseball, basketball, football and track and field.

At Denison, Lyons coached girls’ basketball for 20 years with 322 victories and seven state tournament trips to his credit. His 1997-98 Monarch squad was the state runnerup in Class 4A.

He coached boys’ basketball at Denison for five years with 55 victories.

Lyons also served as the Monarchs’ baseball coach for 30 years with 608 victories in all, including a Class 3A state championship in 1994.

Don’s presenter was his son, Robert.

No. 8 — Denison-Schleswig sophomores Lola Mendlik and Richard Gonzalez wrap up cross country seasons at state meet.

Mendlik and Gonzalez concluded the 2022 cross country season competing in the Class 3A portion of the state meet on October 29 at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Mendlik ran at the state meet for the second straight year last October, placing 16th overall out of 135 runners in a time of 19:39.56.

Mendlik placed 29th as a freshmen.

Her time at the state meet as a sophomore was 30 seconds faster than her finish as a freshman.

“Mendlik knows that the podium is in reach and she can be there. She had a great surge to get back into 15th and continued to battle for the last mile,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Gonzalez ran at the state meet for the first time in his career and finished 35th overall out of 131 athletes in 17:06.06.

Gonzalez passed 10 runners down the stretch to finish among the top 40.

“Placing 35th at the state meet for his first-ever cross country season is absolutely amazing,” Bradley said.

No. 9 — Denison Stingrays take first place at Iowa West Swim Conference Meet in July.

The Denison Stingrays rang up 306 points to win the team championship at the Iowa West Swim Conference Meet on July 9 at Jefferson.

The Stingrays won the team title by 41 points over runnerup Greene County.

Denison’s 13-14 girls’ freestyle relay team of Annah Schwarte, Charlotte Schrum, Myah Schwarte and Jacee Jepsen captured first place with a new conference record time of 1:50.19.

The foursome broke the previous conference record time in that even by over a second and a half.

No. 10 — Boyer Valley’s Makenzie Dumbaugh and IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers compete at state golf tournament in Class 1A.

Dumbaugh of BV and Powers of IKM-Manning both were in Class 1A state competition on May 26 and May 27 at the American Legion Golf Course at Marshalltown.

Powers shot a two-day total of 175 (83-92) to place eighth overall in the final individual standings.

She was tied for fifth after day one of competition.

Dumbaugh, on the other hand, shot a two-day total of 224 (113-111) to finish 60th overall in Class 1A.

She was in a three-way tie for 60th after the first day.