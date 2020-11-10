IKM-Manning lands four athletes on Class A, District 10 football teams

IKM-Manning had a total of four players honored on the 2020 Class A, All-District 10 Football Teams released recently.
Wolves named to the first team were senior wingback/defensive back Drew Doyel and senior fullback/linebacker Kyler Rasmussen.
Second-team recognition went to senior offensive lineman/linebacker Brody Swearingen and junior tight end/defensive end Luke Ramsey.
Doyel also was named the District 10 specialist of the year.
Offensively, Doyel ran the ball 49 times for 236 yards with two touchdown runs. He led all Wolves’ receivers with 18 receptions for 178 yards and one score.
Defensively, Doyel was among the team’s tackle leaders with 41.5, including 24 solos.
Doyel also was 12-of-16 on PAT kicks for the Wolves.
Rasmussen led IKM-Manning and all District 9 ballcarriers in 2020 with 1,077 yards rushing and was second in rushing touchdowns with 10.
Defensively, Rasmussen was at the top of the tackle chart in District 10 with 91 total tackles to his credit, including 57 solos, which sat third overall in the district.
Rasmussen also led the Wolves with three pass interceptions.
Ramsey, offensively, caught one pass for 20 yards. He also had 19 total tackles on the defensive side with eight solos.
Swearingen from his linebacker spot netted 51.5 total tackles with 27 solos to his credit.
Eight IKM-Manning players were honored as District 10 all-academic selections.
They were seniors Rasmussen and Swearingen and juniors Luke Ramsey, Nolan Ramsey, Conner Halbur, Taylor Williams, Max Neilsen and Andan Spooner.
Senior defensive end Tre Melby of Logan-Magnolia was named the defensive player of the year and the District 10 most valuable player.
Lo-Ma junior running back Gavin Maguire was named the offensive player of the year.
Lo-Ma junior defensive lineman Rex Johnsen was recognized as the lineman of the year.
Westwood, Sloan senior Jaden McFarland was named the top kicker in District 10, while Ridge View junior Brody Deitering was selected as the top punter in the district.
Dale Tokheim of Ridge View and Matt Straight of Logan-Magnolia were co-head coaches of the year in District 10.
Recognized as assistant coaches of the year were Jeff Kuhl of Lo-Ma, Brian Bode of Ridge View and Bret Doorenbos of West Monona.
Those athletes honored on the top two teams in Class A, District 10 are below.
First Team
Brad Bellis, West Monona, WR/DB, Jr.; Brecken Conover, Ridge View, LB., Sr.; Jackson Dewald, Westwood Sloan, LB/QB, Soph.; Drew Doyel, IKM-Manning, WB/DB, Sr.; Carter Edney, Logan-Magnolia, QB, Jr.; Cade Harriman, Ridge View, DB, Jr.; Joe Hedger, Logan-Magnolia, OL, Sr.; Gaige Heissel, Woodbury Central, LB, Sr.; Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, DL, Jr.; Jordan Kerger, Logan-Magnolia, LB, Jr.; Bean Klingensmith, Woodbury Central, WR., Sr.; Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, RB, Jr.; Jase Manker, Woodbury Central, QB, Sr.; Jayden McFarland, Westwood Sloan, DB/RB, Sr.; Max McGill, Woodbury Central, RB, Soph.; Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia, TE, Sr.; Eli Murray, West Monona, OL/DL, Sr.; Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, RB/LB, Sr.; Ben Spina, Ridge View, OL, Sr.; Brady Wiggs, West Monona, RB/LB, Sr.; Kole Winkel, Ridge View, WR, Sr.; Chayden Wright, Ridge View, DL, Jr.
Second Team
Nicio Adame, Logan-Magnolia, TE, Soph.; Beau Blackmore, Ridge View, LB, Sr.; Kaleb Bleil, Woodbury Central, WR/LB, Jr.; Brody Deitering, Ridge View, RB, Jr.; Ty Dennison, Woodbury Central, OL/DL, Sr.; Klayton Dickman, Logan-Magnolia, OL, Sr.; Zander Ernst, Ridge View, DB, Jr.; Jacob Fetter, Logan-Magnolia, DB, Sr.; Megaeska Kalskett, West Monona, OL/DL, Jr.; Sendeska Kalskett, West Monona, OL/DL, Jr.; Dallas Kluender, Woodbury Central, DL, Jr.; Cole Leonard, Logan-Magnolia, OL, Sr.; Jacob Leonard, Westwood Sloan, OL/DL, Sr.; Brackett Locke, Woodbury Central, DB, Sr.; Kolton Luscombe, Ridge View, DL, Soph.; Devin Monahan, West Monona, OL/LB, Jr.; Logan Pickhinke, Ridge View, OL, Jr.; Luke Ramsey, IKM-Manning, TE/DE, Jr.; Thorin Rodne, Westwood Sloan, OL/DL, Jr.; Brody Swearingen, IKM-Manning, OL/LB, Sr.; Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia, DB, Soph.; Brody West, Logan-Magnolia, DB, Jr.