IKM-Manning lands four athletes on Class A, District 10 football teams

IKM-Manning had a total of four players honored on the 2020 Class A, All-District 10 Football Teams released recently.

Wolves named to the first team were senior wingback/defensive back Drew Doyel and senior fullback/linebacker Kyler Rasmussen.

Second-team recognition went to senior offensive lineman/linebacker Brody Swearingen and junior tight end/defensive end Luke Ramsey.

Doyel also was named the District 10 specialist of the year.

Offensively, Doyel ran the ball 49 times for 236 yards with two touchdown runs. He led all Wolves’ receivers with 18 receptions for 178 yards and one score.

Defensively, Doyel was among the team’s tackle leaders with 41.5, including 24 solos.

Doyel also was 12-of-16 on PAT kicks for the Wolves.

Rasmussen led IKM-Manning and all District 9 ballcarriers in 2020 with 1,077 yards rushing and was second in rushing touchdowns with 10.