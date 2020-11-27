In the board of supervisors meeting room: Land rent auction, public hearings on Tuesday

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors will conduct a land auction and two public hearings on Tuesday morning, December 1, in the Supervisors Boardroom of the Crawford County Courthouse.

At 10 a.m., the Crawford County Farm, located one mile east of Arion on Lincoln Way, will be offered for cash rent to the highest bidder in an auction.

At 10:15 a.m., a public hearing will be conducted on a proposed ordinance concerning the abatement of nuisance properties within the unincorporated areas of Crawford County. The ordinance would provide three levels of review and penalties for violations of the ordinance.