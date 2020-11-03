 Skip to main content
Crawford County General Election results
Crawford County General Election results

Federal Offices

President and Vice President

• Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)

• Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)

• Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)

• Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)

• Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)

• Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)

• Joe Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)

• Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard

• Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

U.S. Senator

• Theresa Greenfield, DEM

• Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP

• Rick Stewart, LIB

• Suzanne Herzog

U.S. Representative

• J.D. Scholten, DEM

• Randy Feenstra, REP

State Offices

State Senate District 6

Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

• C.J. Petersen, DEM

• Craig Steven Williams, REP

State Representative District 12

Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

• Sam Muhr, DEM

• Brian Best, incumbent, REP

• Blake Johannes, LIB

State Representative District 18

Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.

• Damon Hopkins, DEM

• Steven Holt, incumbent, REP

County Offices

Board of Supervisors

2 seats up for election

• Dave Muhlbauer, incumbent, Democrat

• Jean Heiden, Republican

• Ty Rosburg, Republican

County Auditor

• Terri Martens, incumbent, Democrat

• No other candidates on the ballot

County Sheriff

• James R. Steinkuehler, incumbent, Democrat

• Ray C. Ohl, Republican

County Attorney, to fill a vacancy

• Collin Johnson (current office holder), Democrat\

• No other candidates on the ballot

Non Partisan Offices

Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees

3 seats up for election

• Rich Knowles

• Thomas E. Gustafson, incumbent

• Amy Schultz

• David Reisz

Soil and Water Conservation District Commission

3 seats up for election

• Dennis Lally

• William Magill

• No other candidates on the ballot

County Agricultural Extension Council

4 seats up for election

• Brian Sieren

• Renee Von Glan

• Kory Koenig

• Lance Bromert

• Elsa Erlbacher

• Roger Reimers

Judicial Ballot

Retention vote, yes or no

Iowa Supreme Court Justices

• Thomas Waterman

• Susan Kay Christensen

• Edward Mansfield

• Christopher McDonald

Iowa Court of Appeals Judges

• Sharon Soorholtz Greer

• Thomas N. Bower

• David May

• Julie A. Schumacher

District 3B Judges

• Tod J. Dek

• Zachary S. Hindman

• Duane E. Hoffmeyer

District 3B Associate Judges

• Mark C. Cord III

• John C. Nelson

• Daniel P. Vakulskas

Public Measure

"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."

Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.

