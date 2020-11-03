Crawford County General Election results

Federal Offices
President and Vice President
• Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)
• Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)
• Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)
• Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)
• Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)
• Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)
• Joe Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)
• Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
• Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
U.S. Senator
• Theresa Greenfield, DEM
• Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP
• Rick Stewart, LIB
• Suzanne Herzog
U.S. Representative
• J.D. Scholten, DEM
• Randy Feenstra, REP
State Offices
State Senate District 6
Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
• C.J. Petersen, DEM
• Craig Steven Williams, REP
State Representative District 12
Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
• Sam Muhr, DEM
• Brian Best, incumbent, REP
• Blake Johannes, LIB
State Representative District 18
Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.
• Damon Hopkins, DEM
• Steven Holt, incumbent, REP
County Offices
Board of Supervisors
2 seats up for election
• Dave Muhlbauer, incumbent, Democrat
• Jean Heiden, Republican
• Ty Rosburg, Republican
County Auditor
• Terri Martens, incumbent, Democrat
• No other candidates on the ballot
County Sheriff
• James R. Steinkuehler, incumbent, Democrat
• Ray C. Ohl, Republican
County Attorney, to fill a vacancy
• Collin Johnson (current office holder), Democrat\
• No other candidates on the ballot
Non Partisan Offices
Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees
3 seats up for election
• Rich Knowles
• Thomas E. Gustafson, incumbent
• Amy Schultz
• David Reisz
Soil and Water Conservation District Commission
3 seats up for election
• Dennis Lally
• William Magill
• No other candidates on the ballot
County Agricultural Extension Council
4 seats up for election
• Brian Sieren
• Renee Von Glan
• Kory Koenig
• Lance Bromert
• Elsa Erlbacher
• Roger Reimers
Judicial Ballot
Retention vote, yes or no
Iowa Supreme Court Justices
• Thomas Waterman
• Susan Kay Christensen
• Edward Mansfield
• Christopher McDonald
Iowa Court of Appeals Judges
• Sharon Soorholtz Greer
• Thomas N. Bower
• David May
• Julie A. Schumacher
District 3B Judges
• Tod J. Dek
• Zachary S. Hindman
• Duane E. Hoffmeyer
District 3B Associate Judges
• Mark C. Cord III
• John C. Nelson
• Daniel P. Vakulskas
Public Measure
"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."
Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.