Ar-We-Va girls look to contend for RVC volleyball title

The Ar-We-Va volleyball team in 2020 will be bolstered by seven returning letterwinners, including six girls who were among the starting rotation a year ago.
Ar-We-Va went 9-14 overall in matches and 30-39 in games last fall under head coach Sarah Smith, who again will direct the Rockets joined on the bench by assistant coach Lisa Leiting.
"We do return six starters. However, their roles may change this year as we try to replace our Libero from last year," commented Smith, whose team a year ago also went 5-3 in the Rolling Valley Conference.
"I have noticed that a lot of our players have made significant growth from last year. I feel with as much experience as some of the girls have at the varsity level that will be a real strength to this team," Smith remarked.
Returning veterans for Ar-We-Va are 5-10 senior middle-outside hitter Jadeyn Smith, 5-5 senior setter-outside hitter Sara Schurke, 5-1 senior outside hitter-defensive specialist Hannah Kraus, 5-9 senior middle-outside hitter Bridget Cameron, 5-6 sophomore outside hitter-setter Jamie Hausman, 5-8 sophomore middle-outside hitter Kora Obrecht and 5-5 sophomore setter-outside hitter Maggie Ragaller.
Smith, Schurke, Kraus, Bridget Cameron, Hausman and Ragaller all were in the starting rotation at different times year ago.
Ar-We-Va, which graduated two athletes a year ago, returns its top nine hitters from last fall.
"Our hitters have been working hard to improve their power behind their hits. More importantly, they have been working hard to learn how to better place their hits," the Rockets’ Smith stated.
Smith led the team a year ago with 174 kills for an average of 2.52 kills per set en route to being named to the All-RVC first team.
Smith also went 184 of 193 at the service line with 22 aces and led the team with 37 total blocks, including 30 solos, while finishing among the team leaders with 119 digs.
Schurke earned RVC second-team honors a year ago after leading the team with 283 assists.
Schurke also had 49 kills and was 224 of 262 in serving with 48 aces to her credit. She had 101 digs as well.
Kraus and Bridget Cameron both were honorable mention all-league selections a year ago.
Kraus was third on the team in kills with 57 and was 149 of 173 in serving with 33 aces. She also was second on the team with 156 digs.
Bridget Cameron was second behind Smith in kills a year ago with 82 in all.
She also was the team’s second-leading blocker with 21 total blocks at the net.
Hausman finished the 2019 season with 75 kills and was 143 of 170 at the service line with nine aces.
Ragaller, meanwhile, had 25 kills last fall and converted 182 of 207 serves with 24 aces to her credit.
She also was second in assists with 58 and among the team leaders with 116 digs.
Besides the four already mentioned, the team’s other two seniors are 5-8 middle-outside hitter Maris Cameron and 5-6 defensive specialist Ady Reis.
The team has two juniors in 5-7 outside hitter Olyvia Charlot and 5-7 outside hitter Sophie Jackson.
Filling out the sophomore class are 5-1 defensive specialist Kallie Bromert, 5-5 outside hitter-defensive specialist Elizabeth Brunner, 5-9 middle-outside hitter Samantha Hinners and 5-4 outside hitter-defensive specialist Timberlen Koch.
This year’s freshmen are 5-3 setter-defensive specialist Delaney Schurke, 5-6 outside hitter Karime Sanchez, 5-7 outside hitter Makayla Schrad and 5-5 outside hitter Trista Reis.
Smith is looking at a wide-open RVC race this year.
"It’s going to be an interesting year in the conference. A lot of teams have key players returning, but in my opinion, the conference title is up for anyone’s taking," Smith said.
Smith is hoping that her team takes advantage of being able to take the court this season.
"All of us are just so appreciative of the chance to play this season. That is something I have asked the girls to keep in the forefront of their minds as we practice," Smith said.
"This is an opportunity we may not have gotten this year. I have no doubt they will make the most of this special season," the Rocket boss noted.
2020 Schedule
September
1 - vs Audubon; 8 - vs. Exira/EH-K; 10 - at Paton-Churdan; 14 vs. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U; 15 - vs. Glidden-Ralston; 17 - vs. Woodbine; 19 - Carroll High Tournament; 22 - at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 24 - vs. CAM; 29 - at West Harrison
October
6 - vs. Boyer Valley; 10 - CAM Tournament at Anita; 17 - RVC Tournament, TBA.