BV girls end minor skid with victory over Whiting

The Boyer Valley girls snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday with a 5-4 nonconference softball victory at Whiting.
With the win, BV moved to 3-5 overall on the year.
BV won despite netting only four hits.
Leah Cooper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Kylie Peterson was 1-for-4 as well.
Kenzie Dumbaugh finished 1-for-4 with a double and one run. Nicole Behrendt also was 1-for-1 in the win.
Behrendt tossed 87 pitches for the win, as she gave up the four runs on four hits, struck out five and walked three.