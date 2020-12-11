Police Beat 12-11-2020

Scams, fraud

December 7, 11:40 a.m.: Larry Abbot, of Vail, reported an instance of fraud. He received a notice from a collection agency in reference to an account opened in Georgia in his name. He had lived at the address given in Georgia approximately 15 years ago and did not open the account.

Miscellaneous

December 7, 8:29 a.m.: Ryan Brety reported people shooting from the road on Obanion Road near Dunlap. An officer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office located several people who were hunting on the adjacent property with permission and reported they are familiar with the area and were not shooting toward the hidden house located near that location on Obanion Road.

December 7, 9:43 p.m.: A Schleswig resident reported that graphic photos were sent to her phone. She was advised to block the number that was sending pictures to her phone.

December 9, 12:05 p.m.: A report was called in about deer hunters pushing deer on Boyer Boulevard south of the Boyer River.

December 9, 2:39 p.m.: A report was received about a reckless driver on Highway 30 near Westside.