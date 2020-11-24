Iowa State University home of the 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey

For the first time, Iowa State University served as the home of the official National Thanksgiving Turkey.

The official Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate bird, raised in Iowa by Iowa State University alumni, will be available for public viewing at Iowa State University beginning December 5 at 10 a.m. People can follow their journey to the White House on the National Turkey Federation Facebook page.

“We are excited to welcome these national Thanksgiving icons onto our animal science farms. Iowa State University is invested in supporting the poultry and turkey industries through teaching and research as evidenced in our new state-of-the-art turkey production facility to be built in the spring of 2021. We welcome people to come view the newest arrivals at Iowa State,” said Dr. Dan Thomson, professor and chair of the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University.

The 2020 Presidential Flock was raised by Iowa turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel, from Walcott. Two turkeys selected from their special flock traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in this annual Thanksgiving tradition. One bird was named the National Thanksgiving Turkey and both pardoned turkeys will return to live out the rest of their days at Iowa State University.