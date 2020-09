Viola Baker, 96, of Carroll, died on Wednesday, September 16, at St. Anthony Regional Nursing Home in Carroll.

Private family services will be on Monday, September 21, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Kiron.

Survivors include a son, Dale Baker, of Carroll; two grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.