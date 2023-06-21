CRAWFORD COUNTY

Traffic: June 6 to June 12, 2023

Linman, Eli James, Arthur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Hernandez, Denilson, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident - property damage only, $287.88.

Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $331.00.

Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Arzate, Juan Rubio, Gentry, AR. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Garduno, Jorge Ezequiel, Garland, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Ewoldt, Sean, Denison, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Salazar Aquino, Edwin Ovidio, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Salgado-Valtierrez, Martin, Lake View, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Winkelman, Ryan Scott, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Birks, Amanda Nicole, Ida Grove, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Brink, Thomas D., Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Campa, Omar, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Brindamour, Benjamin Robert, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Corado Mauricio, Roman E., Coon Rapids, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Trotter, Breanne Michelle, Arion, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Lorenzen, Michael Lee, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Vontersch, Dale Nathaniel, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Railsback, Keaton Khris, Odebolt, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Vo, Nguyen Thanh, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Vazquez Garcia, Osvaldo, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vazquez Garcia, Osvaldo, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Casas, Kiiana Martika, Schleswig, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Riester, Jordan Elliot, Dunlap, IA. Maximum group axle weight violation - 1001 to 2000 lbs over, $80.30.

Casiano Escobar, Merced M., Denison, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph zone, $236.13.

Casiano Escobar, Merced M., Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for oper a motor veh, $400.00.

Corado Mauricio, Roman E., Coon Rapids, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.

Raymundo Ramirez, Juan, Denison, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $175.75.

Dukellis, James Warren, Kiron, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Lopez, Ricardo De Jesus, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Sharon, Linda Kay, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Gumpenberger, Reno James, Pottsville, AR. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Clifford, Michelle Lynn, Ann Arbor, MI. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Ocampo, Luis Jorge, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic: June 6 to June 13, 2023

Driver, James Lester, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Healey, Nichole Annmarie, Dunlap, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Healey, Nichole Annmarie, Dunlap, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $503.50.

Healey, Nichole Annmarie, Dunlap, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Straight, Jerry D., Modale, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Richar, Nastin, Storm Lake, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Canals Reyes, Melanie, Columbus, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Updike, Grace Hope, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Strauss, Tyler Joseph, Fort Calhoun, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Lacy, James William, Council Bluffs, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Myrick, Jair Lawrence, Griffith, IN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Myrick, Jair Lawrence, Griffith, IN. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Richards, Serenity Maye, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Brown, Kathleen Louise, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Dorrance, Jacob E., Woodbine, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Brown, Kathleen Louise, Council Bluffs, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Udarro, Katarah Udanon, Lakewood, CO. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $287.88.

Juarez, Cheyla , Plainview, TX. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Nelson, Steven Cole, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Nelson, Steven Cole, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Serna, Indiana Kamilo, Lynd, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Marshall, Sierra Jo Marie, Le Mars, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Tuttle, Andre Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Registration violation, $89.50.

Tuttle, Andre Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Boll, Darcie Jo, Dow City, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Cedillo Cuellar, Francisco Javier, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Jensen, Dwight D., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Ring, Randall Patrick, Neola, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Brauer, Justin Aaron, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Samet, Waleed Khaled Abbas, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $322.38.

Jepsen, Lisa Jo, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Noe, Rafael C., Deloit, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Beam, Randy E., Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Franks, Jordan Lee, Sioux Falls, SD. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Palmer, Anthony Jerome, Eureka, SD. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75.

Palmer, Anthony Jerome, Eureka, SD. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

McDowell, Leah M., Papillion, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Stueve, Linda Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hanks Jr, Keith Patrick, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Guinan, Liam Vincent, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Clark, Brandon Michael, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Porter, Chad A., Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Walton, Seth Edward, Portland, OR. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Hilleshiem, Amy Dyann, Glidden, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Adams, Jesse A., Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Wheeler, Benjamin D, Ord, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hernandez, Marissa Elizabeth, Clarinda, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Holmes, Cavance Augustine, Roseau, MN. Dark window or windshield, $135.50. Holmes, Cavance Augustine, Roseau, MN. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Khurana, Neal, North Sioux City, SD. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Garcia Pacheco, Jose Dionicio, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Fox, Tammy Lou, Paullina, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75. Kessler, Dylan Thomas, Aberdeen, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Williams, Anne Burchill, Sioux Falls, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Villotta, John P., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hatcher, Kody William, Magnolia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Sargent, Anthony Michael Allan, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Sargent, Anthony Michael Allan, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bernhardt, Mackenzie Tate, Little Rock, AR . Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Byers, Devon Lloyd Orville, Correctionville, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Weber, Matthew Louis, Savannah, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $446.00.

Lieber, Claira F., Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $221.75.

Groeteke, Julie Ann, Johnston, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lawson, Logan Aaron, New Smyrna Bch, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Conlon, Jack Patrick, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Jorgenson, Ryan B., Tea, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pineda Perez, Carlos Enrique, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Pineda Perez, Carlos Enrique, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Wilson, Travis John, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Erie, Nicholas Glenn, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Clark, Joel, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lihs, David J., Trenton, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Spicer, Jeffrey A., Fishtail, MT. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Elven, Jason Oakley, Fargo, ND. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5over), $89.5

Harding, Jacob Warren, Castana, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Harding, Jacob Warren, Castana, IA.Fail to display registration plate, $89.50.

Welch, Dennis Dean, Shelby, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Thomas, Jonathan David, Moorhead, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Geary, Brandon Kyle, Bloomsburg, PA. Open container- passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.

Hess, Desiree Sheree, Bloomsburg, PA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Abdikadir, Hussein Hassan, Jamestown, ND. Failure to use child restraint device,$210.25.

Samayoa Roman, Ronal W., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25

Zamora, Angelina M., Plattsmouth, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Moreno, Juan Jose, Adkins, TX. Over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Stednitz, Lydia S., Gretna, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Haerther, William Donald, Atkins, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Radloff, Adam H., Pisgah, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $216.00.

Pingrey, Kaley Jo, Coon Rapids, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Schaub Jr, Jason D., Ravenna, NE. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Muff, Madison Marie, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Landers, Shannon K., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Robinson, Melinda J., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Gute, Harrison Lawrence, Modale, IA. Fail to maintain control, $210.25.

Lang, Phillip J., Arlington, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Show, Tabitha Sue, Persia, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Smith, Brian L., Missouri Valley, IA. No driver's license, $503.50.

Maxwell, Cody Wayne, Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Witte, Julia Dawn, Logan, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Pagola Tapia, Aaron Salvarore, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Trejo, Victor H., Grand Island, NE. No driver's license, $354.00.

Cangiano, Raffaele, South Holland, IL. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Cabrera, Ricardo, Oak Lawn, IL. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.

Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A, Omaha, NE. No driver's license, $354.00.

Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Hill, Brian P., Omaha, NE. Speed, 11-15 over, $147.00.

Church, Marlene D, Ralston, NE. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.

Hoag, Brandon Matthew, Kennard, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Goodburn, Eric B., Bennington, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Niznick III, Robert Joseph, Bucyrus, OH. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.

Lidie, Michael Dallam, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Meek, Alexis Marie, Avoca, IA. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.

Pillen, Sarah S., Columbus, NE. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.

Christensen, Jerry Dean, Neola, IA. Speed, 11-15 over, $147.00.

Buresh, Kelly R., Lincoln, NE. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Swehla, Daniel Christopher, Tiffin, IA. Speed, $78.00.