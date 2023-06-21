CRAWFORD COUNTY
Traffic: June 6 to June 12, 2023
Linman, Eli James, Arthur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Hernandez, Denilson, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident - property damage only, $287.88.
Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $331.00.
Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Escobar, Merced, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Arzate, Juan Rubio, Gentry, AR. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
People are also reading…
Garduno, Jorge Ezequiel, Garland, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Ewoldt, Sean, Denison, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Salazar Aquino, Edwin Ovidio, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Salgado-Valtierrez, Martin, Lake View, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Winkelman, Ryan Scott, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Birks, Amanda Nicole, Ida Grove, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Brink, Thomas D., Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Campa, Omar, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Brindamour, Benjamin Robert, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Corado Mauricio, Roman E., Coon Rapids, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Trotter, Breanne Michelle, Arion, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Lorenzen, Michael Lee, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Vontersch, Dale Nathaniel, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Railsback, Keaton Khris, Odebolt, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Vo, Nguyen Thanh, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Vazquez Garcia, Osvaldo, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Vazquez Garcia, Osvaldo, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Casas, Kiiana Martika, Schleswig, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.
Riester, Jordan Elliot, Dunlap, IA. Maximum group axle weight violation - 1001 to 2000 lbs over, $80.30.
Casiano Escobar, Merced M., Denison, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph zone, $236.13.
Casiano Escobar, Merced M., Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for oper a motor veh, $400.00.
Corado Mauricio, Roman E., Coon Rapids, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.
Raymundo Ramirez, Juan, Denison, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $175.75.
Dukellis, James Warren, Kiron, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Lopez, Ricardo De Jesus, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Sharon, Linda Kay, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Gumpenberger, Reno James, Pottsville, AR. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.
Clifford, Michelle Lynn, Ann Arbor, MI. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Ocampo, Luis Jorge, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.
HARRISON COUNTY
Traffic: June 6 to June 13, 2023
Driver, James Lester, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Healey, Nichole Annmarie, Dunlap, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Healey, Nichole Annmarie, Dunlap, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $503.50.
Healey, Nichole Annmarie, Dunlap, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Straight, Jerry D., Modale, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Richar, Nastin, Storm Lake, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Canals Reyes, Melanie, Columbus, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Updike, Grace Hope, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Strauss, Tyler Joseph, Fort Calhoun, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Lacy, James William, Council Bluffs, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Myrick, Jair Lawrence, Griffith, IN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Myrick, Jair Lawrence, Griffith, IN. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Richards, Serenity Maye, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Brown, Kathleen Louise, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Dorrance, Jacob E., Woodbine, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Brown, Kathleen Louise, Council Bluffs, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Udarro, Katarah Udanon, Lakewood, CO. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $287.88.
Juarez, Cheyla , Plainview, TX. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Nelson, Steven Cole, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.
Nelson, Steven Cole, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Serna, Indiana Kamilo, Lynd, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Marshall, Sierra Jo Marie, Le Mars, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Tuttle, Andre Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Registration violation, $89.50.
Tuttle, Andre Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Boll, Darcie Jo, Dow City, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Cedillo Cuellar, Francisco Javier, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Jensen, Dwight D., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Ring, Randall Patrick, Neola, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Brauer, Justin Aaron, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Samet, Waleed Khaled Abbas, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $322.38.
Jepsen, Lisa Jo, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Noe, Rafael C., Deloit, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Beam, Randy E., Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Franks, Jordan Lee, Sioux Falls, SD. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Palmer, Anthony Jerome, Eureka, SD. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75.
Palmer, Anthony Jerome, Eureka, SD. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
McDowell, Leah M., Papillion, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Stueve, Linda Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Hanks Jr, Keith Patrick, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Guinan, Liam Vincent, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Clark, Brandon Michael, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Porter, Chad A., Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Walton, Seth Edward, Portland, OR. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Hilleshiem, Amy Dyann, Glidden, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Adams, Jesse A., Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Wheeler, Benjamin D, Ord, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hernandez, Marissa Elizabeth, Clarinda, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Holmes, Cavance Augustine, Roseau, MN. Dark window or windshield, $135.50. Holmes, Cavance Augustine, Roseau, MN. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Khurana, Neal, North Sioux City, SD. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Garcia Pacheco, Jose Dionicio, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Fox, Tammy Lou, Paullina, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75. Kessler, Dylan Thomas, Aberdeen, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Williams, Anne Burchill, Sioux Falls, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Villotta, John P., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hatcher, Kody William, Magnolia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Sargent, Anthony Michael Allan, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Sargent, Anthony Michael Allan, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Bernhardt, Mackenzie Tate, Little Rock, AR . Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Byers, Devon Lloyd Orville, Correctionville, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Weber, Matthew Louis, Savannah, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $446.00.
Lieber, Claira F., Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $221.75.
Groeteke, Julie Ann, Johnston, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Lawson, Logan Aaron, New Smyrna Bch, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Conlon, Jack Patrick, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Jorgenson, Ryan B., Tea, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Pineda Perez, Carlos Enrique, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Pineda Perez, Carlos Enrique, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Wilson, Travis John, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Erie, Nicholas Glenn, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Clark, Joel, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Lihs, David J., Trenton, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Spicer, Jeffrey A., Fishtail, MT. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Elven, Jason Oakley, Fargo, ND. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5over), $89.5
Harding, Jacob Warren, Castana, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Harding, Jacob Warren, Castana, IA.Fail to display registration plate, $89.50.
Welch, Dennis Dean, Shelby, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Thomas, Jonathan David, Moorhead, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Geary, Brandon Kyle, Bloomsburg, PA. Open container- passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.
Hess, Desiree Sheree, Bloomsburg, PA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Abdikadir, Hussein Hassan, Jamestown, ND. Failure to use child restraint device,$210.25.
Samayoa Roman, Ronal W., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25
Zamora, Angelina M., Plattsmouth, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Moreno, Juan Jose, Adkins, TX. Over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Stednitz, Lydia S., Gretna, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Haerther, William Donald, Atkins, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Radloff, Adam H., Pisgah, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $216.00.
Pingrey, Kaley Jo, Coon Rapids, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Schaub Jr, Jason D., Ravenna, NE. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Muff, Madison Marie, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Landers, Shannon K., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Robinson, Melinda J., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Gute, Harrison Lawrence, Modale, IA. Fail to maintain control, $210.25.
Lang, Phillip J., Arlington, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Show, Tabitha Sue, Persia, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Smith, Brian L., Missouri Valley, IA. No driver's license, $503.50.
Maxwell, Cody Wayne, Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Witte, Julia Dawn, Logan, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Pagola Tapia, Aaron Salvarore, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Trejo, Victor H., Grand Island, NE. No driver's license, $354.00.
Cangiano, Raffaele, South Holland, IL. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Cabrera, Ricardo, Oak Lawn, IL. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.
Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A, Omaha, NE. No driver's license, $354.00.
Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Hill, Brian P., Omaha, NE. Speed, 11-15 over, $147.00.
Church, Marlene D, Ralston, NE. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.
Hoag, Brandon Matthew, Kennard, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Goodburn, Eric B., Bennington, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Niznick III, Robert Joseph, Bucyrus, OH. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.
Lidie, Michael Dallam, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Meek, Alexis Marie, Avoca, IA. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.
Pillen, Sarah S., Columbus, NE. Speed, 6-10 over, $101.00.
Christensen, Jerry Dean, Neola, IA. Speed, 11-15 over, $147.00.
Buresh, Kelly R., Lincoln, NE. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Swehla, Daniel Christopher, Tiffin, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Tuttle, Andre Patrick, DUS - driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.