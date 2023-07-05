CRAWFORD COUNTY

Traffic: June 20 to June 27

Beam, Kavin Gene, Manilla, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Obamwonyi, Andrew O., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Harris, Cara Mae, Oakland, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Reichle, Robert James, Brashear, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Abdikaiym, Alimzhan, Bellevue, WA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $339.63.

Rauch, Zachary Daniel, Schleswig, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Orellana Lopez, Luis Orlando, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Hast, Courtney Diane, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Walker, Dakota Brenton, Denison, IA, Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Yanak, Jeffery Scott, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Quintanilla, Isabel, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Quintanilla, Isabel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $221.75.

Roman Salgado, Genoveva, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Martinez Saborit, Josias, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Medina Castaneda, Karen Melissa, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Anderson, Jared Allen, Milford, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Botello Montanez, Luis Enrique, Ottumwa, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Barrios, Arlan, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Barrios, Arlan, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Sievertsen, Jeffrey A. Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Thomson, Legolas Lance, Manning, IA. Use electronic communication device — age 18 or above, $106.75.

Langholdt, Joshua Steven, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Pedrosa Reyes, Evelyn, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Ewoldt, Sean, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon left turn, $210.25.

Pedrosa Reyes, Evelyn, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Morrison, Andrea Jean, Manning, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Nelson, Michael Richard, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ewoldt, Bethany Marie, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — property damage only, $210.25.

Vega, Hannah Lynn, Denison, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Cramer, Logan Gage, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Jorge Buron, Dianisleidy, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Vonnahme, Scott Andrew, Wall Lake, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Rios, John D., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Brewer, Blake Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

McKinney, James Michael, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Conley, Roger Lee, Chandler, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Cripps, Ryan Michael, Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Langholdt, Trevor John, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Borntreger, Fannie E., Waukon, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Woebke, Carson James, Irwin, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Anderson, Jackson William, Dunlap, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Langwell, Kristy Louise, Des Moines, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Brodersen, Brian Roger, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Gusman Vigil, Cristian, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Gusman Vigil, Cristian, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Post, Joseph R., Omaha, NE. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Hollander, Eunice Eileen, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph,

Molina, Harley Francisco, Vail, IA. Unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle, $210.25.

Evers, Devon Joseph, Denison, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Smith, Brian W., Denison, IA. Failure to observe seating requirements, $83.75.

Estrada, Luis Fernando, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Preul, Parker Rovanis, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Gonzalez Guerro, Roberto, Denison, IA. Driving while license under suspension, $456.75.

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic: June 20 to June 27

Hood, Tacara Capri, Paullina, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle,$175.75.

Rivera Arevalo, Luis Miguel, Garland, TX. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Mefferd, Shawn Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Alipin, Clinton Greg, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Small, Stacy Marie, Mondamin, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Cortez Rodriguez, Ricardo, Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Gutierrez, Josue Daniel, Bellevue, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Kirkendoll, Layne Alexandria, Tulsa, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $267.75.

Riesland, Joshua James, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Harrison Jr, Kenneth Lemont, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Glynn, Brent Carl, Whiting, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Babayan, Vazgen, Sun Valley, CA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Babayan, Vazgen, Sun Valley, CA. Hours of service violation, $135.50.

Escobar Lopez, Osverto, Chicago, IL. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Escobar Lopez, Osverto, Chicago, IL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Heath Preston, Mollee Marie, Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Glynn, Brent Carl, Whiting, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Begley, Byron Lee, Richland, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Wentland Carrillo, Jaylen Lamont, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Brunow, Cheyenne Gloria, Mondamin, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

King, Macy Michele, Logan, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Auen, Debbie S., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Rosas, Norma, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Casarrubias, Raul A., Schuyler, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Flanders, Payton Elizabeth, Mapleton, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Mander, Cameron Bradley, Honey Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $221.75.

Deras, Izaiah J., Grand Island, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Laokhukhan, Nattapon, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Ramirez Valerio, Jordy, Omaha NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Gloria, Debbie Ann, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Moores, Terry Lee, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Swofford, Melissa Ann, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75

Swofford, Melissa Ann, Logan, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Dollen, Roseanne Grace, Persia, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Shannon, Andrew G., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88 .

Munson, Julie A., Wakefield, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Miller, Rudy H., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hernandez, Alexis, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $239.00.

Arley, Antonio Jose, Greensboro, NC. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Rains, Robert L., Pisgah, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Riehle, Sydney M., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $273.50.

Hamblen, Dalton Shelby, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult $135.50.

Lundergard, Justin Scott, Logan, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Wright, Christopher Sherman, Creston, IA.Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Dumoy Quinones, Jose Miguel, Lakeside, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Damon, Jeremy C., Defiance, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Terrill, Mitchell Wesley, Charlotte, NC. No valid commercial drivers license, $354.00.

Blue, Ethan Michael, Soldier, IA. Driving on wrong side of two way highway, $210.25.

Hull, Toni L., Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Twete, Darin Jay, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Budhathoki, Nibash, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hand, Joshua Alan, Woodbine, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Hand, Joshua Alan, Woodbine, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Hand, Joshua Alan, Woodbine, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Love, Forrest Lawson, Missouri Valley, IA. Left turn/u-turn at maint. cross over where prohibit. on fully controlled-access facilities, $210.25.

Palmer, Frank G., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Motes, John Christopher, Leroy, AL. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Woosley, Jeremiah Allen, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Nechkash, Alan J., Valley, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Anderson, Mark David, Boone, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Winchell, Austin Dean, Highlands Ranch, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Renner, Nicholas R., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $221.75.

Farmwald, Robert Andy, Newton Falls, OH. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Melby, Kathleen Ann, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Hensley, Loan Huynh, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lawrenson, Dustin M., Mondamin, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Metzler, Jane Frances, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Koch, Jackson David, Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield,

Mefferd, Shawn Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Petula, Michael Charles, Bradenton, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Romero, Alison Marie, Phoenix, AZ. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

King, Jasmine Marie, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Page, Taylor S., Rochester, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Soto Escobar, Bielmar Obdulio, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Mussa, Abel Noray, Kansas City, KS. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Nealon, Matthew Ross, Terre Haute, IN. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Brewster, Gwen C., Bennington, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Lucas Lucas, Jose Noe, Charter Oak, IA. Expired drivers license, $170.00.

Haug, Matthew Christian, Moorhead, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Harbison, Ryan M., Raleigh, IL, Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Benegas, Ricardo Leo, Council Bluffs, IA. Open container/driver, $354.00.

Dofner, Shawn, Council Bluffs, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Lahoda, Alyssa M., Logan, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Gonder, Taylor Riley, Clarinda, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Winchester, Jordan Christine, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Grabenstein 5th, Christian D., Elkhorn, NE. Speed 11-15 over. $147.00.

West, Patrick Keith, Honey Creek, IA. Speed, $89.50.

Bruner, Alexander M., Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Carlson, David Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Brummer, Tyler Eugene, Dunlap, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Illg, Richard Anthony, Algona, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Sherer, Derek Scott, Woodbine, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Pauley, Vincent Michael, Woodbine, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Cabrera Vasquez, Herlyn Leonel, Rembrant, IA. Windshields and windows, $135.50.

Cabrera Vasquez, Herlyn Leonel, Rembrant, IA. No driver’s license, $354.00.

Mwashamba, Echa, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.

Mwashamba, Echa, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $135.50.

Nelson, Betty K., Norfolk, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Lautrup, Kody James, Missouri Valley, IA. Windshields and windows, $135.50.

Biffar, Lychee Rica Ilumba, Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Zeitner, Michelle R., Bellevue, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Hilts, Payton Grace, Logan, IA. Following too close, $210.25.

Aufenkamp, Joshua R., Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.