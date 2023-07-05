CRAWFORD COUNTY
Traffic: June 20 to June 27
Beam, Kavin Gene, Manilla, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.
Obamwonyi, Andrew O., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Harris, Cara Mae, Oakland, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Reichle, Robert James, Brashear, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Abdikaiym, Alimzhan, Bellevue, WA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $339.63.
Rauch, Zachary Daniel, Schleswig, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Orellana Lopez, Luis Orlando, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.
People are also reading…
Hast, Courtney Diane, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Walker, Dakota Brenton, Denison, IA, Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Yanak, Jeffery Scott, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Quintanilla, Isabel, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Quintanilla, Isabel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $221.75.
Roman Salgado, Genoveva, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Martinez Saborit, Josias, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Medina Castaneda, Karen Melissa, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Anderson, Jared Allen, Milford, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Botello Montanez, Luis Enrique, Ottumwa, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Barrios, Arlan, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Barrios, Arlan, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Sievertsen, Jeffrey A. Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Thomson, Legolas Lance, Manning, IA. Use electronic communication device — age 18 or above, $106.75.
Langholdt, Joshua Steven, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Pedrosa Reyes, Evelyn, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Ewoldt, Sean, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon left turn, $210.25.
Pedrosa Reyes, Evelyn, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Morrison, Andrea Jean, Manning, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Nelson, Michael Richard, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ewoldt, Bethany Marie, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — property damage only, $210.25.
Vega, Hannah Lynn, Denison, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Cramer, Logan Gage, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Jorge Buron, Dianisleidy, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Vonnahme, Scott Andrew, Wall Lake, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Rios, John D., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Brewer, Blake Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
McKinney, James Michael, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Conley, Roger Lee, Chandler, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Cripps, Ryan Michael, Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Langholdt, Trevor John, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Borntreger, Fannie E., Waukon, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Woebke, Carson James, Irwin, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.
Anderson, Jackson William, Dunlap, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Langwell, Kristy Louise, Des Moines, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Brodersen, Brian Roger, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Gusman Vigil, Cristian, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Gusman Vigil, Cristian, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Post, Joseph R., Omaha, NE. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Hollander, Eunice Eileen, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph,
Molina, Harley Francisco, Vail, IA. Unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle, $210.25.
Evers, Devon Joseph, Denison, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.
Smith, Brian W., Denison, IA. Failure to observe seating requirements, $83.75.
Estrada, Luis Fernando, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.
Preul, Parker Rovanis, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Gonzalez Guerro, Roberto, Denison, IA. Driving while license under suspension, $456.75.
HARRISON COUNTY
Traffic: June 20 to June 27
Hood, Tacara Capri, Paullina, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle,$175.75.
Rivera Arevalo, Luis Miguel, Garland, TX. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Mefferd, Shawn Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Alipin, Clinton Greg, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Small, Stacy Marie, Mondamin, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Cortez Rodriguez, Ricardo, Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Gutierrez, Josue Daniel, Bellevue, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Kirkendoll, Layne Alexandria, Tulsa, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $267.75.
Riesland, Joshua James, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Harrison Jr, Kenneth Lemont, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Glynn, Brent Carl, Whiting, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Babayan, Vazgen, Sun Valley, CA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Babayan, Vazgen, Sun Valley, CA. Hours of service violation, $135.50.
Escobar Lopez, Osverto, Chicago, IL. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Escobar Lopez, Osverto, Chicago, IL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Heath Preston, Mollee Marie, Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Glynn, Brent Carl, Whiting, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Begley, Byron Lee, Richland, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Wentland Carrillo, Jaylen Lamont, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Brunow, Cheyenne Gloria, Mondamin, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
King, Macy Michele, Logan, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Auen, Debbie S., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Rosas, Norma, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Casarrubias, Raul A., Schuyler, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Flanders, Payton Elizabeth, Mapleton, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.
Mander, Cameron Bradley, Honey Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $221.75.
Deras, Izaiah J., Grand Island, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Laokhukhan, Nattapon, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Ramirez Valerio, Jordy, Omaha NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Gloria, Debbie Ann, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Moores, Terry Lee, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Swofford, Melissa Ann, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75
Swofford, Melissa Ann, Logan, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Dollen, Roseanne Grace, Persia, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Shannon, Andrew G., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88 .
Munson, Julie A., Wakefield, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Miller, Rudy H., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hernandez, Alexis, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $239.00.
Arley, Antonio Jose, Greensboro, NC. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Rains, Robert L., Pisgah, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Riehle, Sydney M., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $273.50.
Hamblen, Dalton Shelby, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult $135.50.
Lundergard, Justin Scott, Logan, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.
Wright, Christopher Sherman, Creston, IA.Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Dumoy Quinones, Jose Miguel, Lakeside, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Damon, Jeremy C., Defiance, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Terrill, Mitchell Wesley, Charlotte, NC. No valid commercial drivers license, $354.00.
Blue, Ethan Michael, Soldier, IA. Driving on wrong side of two way highway, $210.25.
Hull, Toni L., Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Twete, Darin Jay, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Budhathoki, Nibash, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hand, Joshua Alan, Woodbine, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Hand, Joshua Alan, Woodbine, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.
Hand, Joshua Alan, Woodbine, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Love, Forrest Lawson, Missouri Valley, IA. Left turn/u-turn at maint. cross over where prohibit. on fully controlled-access facilities, $210.25.
Palmer, Frank G., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Motes, John Christopher, Leroy, AL. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Woosley, Jeremiah Allen, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Nechkash, Alan J., Valley, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Anderson, Mark David, Boone, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Winchell, Austin Dean, Highlands Ranch, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Renner, Nicholas R., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $221.75.
Farmwald, Robert Andy, Newton Falls, OH. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Melby, Kathleen Ann, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Hensley, Loan Huynh, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lawrenson, Dustin M., Mondamin, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Metzler, Jane Frances, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Koch, Jackson David, Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield,
Mefferd, Shawn Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Petula, Michael Charles, Bradenton, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Romero, Alison Marie, Phoenix, AZ. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
King, Jasmine Marie, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Page, Taylor S., Rochester, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.
Soto Escobar, Bielmar Obdulio, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.
Mussa, Abel Noray, Kansas City, KS. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Nealon, Matthew Ross, Terre Haute, IN. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Brewster, Gwen C., Bennington, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Lucas Lucas, Jose Noe, Charter Oak, IA. Expired drivers license, $170.00.
Haug, Matthew Christian, Moorhead, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Harbison, Ryan M., Raleigh, IL, Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Benegas, Ricardo Leo, Council Bluffs, IA. Open container/driver, $354.00.
Dofner, Shawn, Council Bluffs, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Lahoda, Alyssa M., Logan, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Gonder, Taylor Riley, Clarinda, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Winchester, Jordan Christine, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.
Grabenstein 5th, Christian D., Elkhorn, NE. Speed 11-15 over. $147.00.
West, Patrick Keith, Honey Creek, IA. Speed, $89.50.
Bruner, Alexander M., Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Carlson, David Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Brummer, Tyler Eugene, Dunlap, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Illg, Richard Anthony, Algona, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Sherer, Derek Scott, Woodbine, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Pauley, Vincent Michael, Woodbine, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Cabrera Vasquez, Herlyn Leonel, Rembrant, IA. Windshields and windows, $135.50.
Cabrera Vasquez, Herlyn Leonel, Rembrant, IA. No driver’s license, $354.00.
Mwashamba, Echa, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.
Mwashamba, Echa, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $135.50.
Nelson, Betty K., Norfolk, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
Lautrup, Kody James, Missouri Valley, IA. Windshields and windows, $135.50.
Biffar, Lychee Rica Ilumba, Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Zeitner, Michelle R., Bellevue, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Hilts, Payton Grace, Logan, IA. Following too close, $210.25.
Aufenkamp, Joshua R., Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Haner, Melissa Ann, Logan, IA. Failure to stop in assured clear distance, $180.75.