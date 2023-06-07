CRAWFORD COUNTY
Scheduled Traffic 5-16 thru 5-23
Vanarsdol, Daniel Todd, Norfolk, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Pecbot Jr, Christopher, Halbur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Gorden, Jason Andrew, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Alvarenga Mendoza, Carlos Alberto, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Richardson, Michael Weston, Schleswig, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability. $428.75
Gonzalez Guerrero, Roberto Carlos, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Gonzalez Guerrero, Roberto Carlos, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Landaverde Rodriguez, Wendy Lissbeth, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Butler, Kelly Jo, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hulsebus, David William, Defiance, IA, Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Harkin, Benjamin J., Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Davis, Kyhan Joe Danial, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Oborny, Abigail V., Waverly, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Heuton, Jason John, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $100.00.
Herrera, Zachary Andrew, Queen Creek, AZ, Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ornelas Medina, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA, Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Volkert, Taylor Leigh, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Fernandez, Joshua Palmer, Blue Springs, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Betterton, Darcy Jay, Odebolt, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Anand, Prashanth , Fort Dodge, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Neddermeyer, Carol L., Schleswig, IA. Passing contrary to highway sign or marking, $210.25.
Jordaan, Louis Hendrik, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Koenck, Michael James, Remsen, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Berner, Megan Jenna, Altoona, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Ramirez Flores, Ana Yicel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Lorenzen, Sandra Kay, Arthur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Covell, Bryan Charles, Florence, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hipnar, Gavin Michael, Denison, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.
Cruz Valdez, Johan , Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.
Fryar, Joan Shirley, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.
Willis, Chelsea Kristina Renae, Manila, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp,canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Espinoza Lopez, Edgar Giovanny, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp,canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Scheduled Traffic: May 23 to 31, 2023
Mingo, Kaitlyn Noel, East Grand Forks, MN. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Thoreson, Dustin James, Moorhead, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Arentson, Joseph Edward, Lawton, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Fletcher, Kristyn Kay, Breda, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Johannsen, Hunter Derek, Charter Oak, IA. Driving on wrong side of two way highway, $287.88.
Kohn, Star, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Garcia Sanchez, Juan Daniel, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Herrera Gomez, Magnolia, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Heese, Tristan Isaiah, Manilla, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
McDonough, Marcus James, Schaller, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Gerry, Zachary Lawrence, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Eberle, Jennifer Lee, Coon Rapids, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Gier, Angelina Nyiro, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Altamirano, Victoria Daniella, Apple Valley, CA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Altamirano, Victoria Daniella, Apple Valley, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Corey, Patrick William, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Corey, Patrick William, Denison, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $210.25.
Zamora Jr, Arturo, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Gress, Tina Marie, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ajang, Adut Mayot Kuenbay A., Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $175.75.
Iniguez, Juan I. Fort Calhoun, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Escobar Aquino, Chris Arthur, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.
Longstreth, Mary Zonola., Asheville, NC. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Campbell, Lilly Jane, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Gallup, Nathaniel Gregory, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ludwig, Robert Anthony, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Mateo Sarmiento, Emerson Noe, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Lima Lima, Alma Dayami, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Neddermeyer, Theresa Jean, Ankeny, IA/ Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Frazier, Jamie Lynn, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Kanealy, Rylee Jo, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Gust, Chayse Jaymes, Audubon, IA Dark window or windshield, $135.50 .
Shearer, Rachel Ann, Wall Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Moore, John T., Greenwood Village, CO. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hilligoss, Bradley Floyd, Milwaukee, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Campbell, Lilly Jane, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Brodersen, Brian Roger, Denison, IA Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Montiel, Angel Alejandro A., Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Roosa, Harley Patrick, Cherokee, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Gerlock, Kathryn Martha, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ferneding, Brady Daniel, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Galdamez, Jairo Arquimedes, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.
Reischl, James Nicholas, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Mooney, Warren Gene, Wall Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hedstrom, Carol Ann Schleswig, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Lopez Avila, Kendy Noemi, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Hernandez, Ramona, Denison, IA. Failure to prove security agst liability (non-accident), $342.50.
Kolln, Kassandra Marie, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Fink, Michelle Brooke, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Harper, Bonnie Ann, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Soll, William Matthew Lee, Sac City, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $647.50.
Hetrick, Terri Raye, Dunlap, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $647.50
HARRISON COUNTY
Traffic: May 23 to 30. 2023
Monk, James J. E., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Devault, Shannon A., Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63
James, Josie Su, Sac City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Ruiz, Nestor Y., Gordon, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Stahr, Sheila M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Rocha, Adriana, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Pugh, Steven Ronald, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Mahan, Rodney Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Vary, Alan James, Charter Oak, IA. ilure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Mahan, Rodney Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to carry registration card, $106.75.
Uyeda, Robert Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $503.50.
Clausen, Beau N., Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Govea Jr, Daniel Carl, Fort Worth, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $302.25.
Hernandez Soto, Yoselyn Karina, Maryville, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Burk, Avery John, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Gastel, Judson Lee, Sarasota, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Hayduk, Ihor, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Buckley, Lacy R., Neola, IA.Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Anderson, Sandra Athene, Fort Worth, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Zorn, Stephanie Kaylin, Olar, SC. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Amador Gutierrez, Pedro Javier, Miami, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $227.50.
Miller, Jason Arnold, Onawa, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Messmer, Nicholas James Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Francis, Rachel Shannon, Plymouth, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .
Kube, Madisen C., Crofton, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Fleming, Carlee B., Bassett, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Siek, Heather Ann, Brooklyn, IA, Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Beam, Charles Gene, Dow City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Stotler, Austin R., Lincoln, NE. Open container — driver 21 yrs old and older, $354.00.
Semanat, Dionis Rubiet, Columbus, NE. Failure to possess valid license while oper. motor veh., s$354.00.
Pham, Britney Lien, Syracuse, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult,$135.50.
Bombi, Benjamin Ilunga, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $227.50.
Bombi, Moise Zaga, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Bedolla Soria, Miguel, Omaha, NE. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.
Moo, Bah B., Omaha, NE, Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.
Myint, Aung, Omaha, NE. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.
Tanner, Aubrey Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ostendorf, Ashley, Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Moyer, Owen, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Schmidt, Nancy Kay, Freeman, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Staben, Barbara K., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Cabral, Paul Anthony, Hayward, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
04431 STA0061683 Martinez, Irvin David, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Woelber, David L., Atlanta, GA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Morris, Alyse Ever Lee, Sloan, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11t hru 15 over), $175.75.
Graber, Galen Luke, Wellman, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .
Brunow, Meghan, Woodbine, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Parra Barcenas, Ricardo, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Cosme Aleman, Jairo Antonio, Omaha, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.
Devault, Shannon A., Council Bluffs, IA. Expired registration $141.25.
Hytrek, Courtne, Moorhead, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Geerdes, Steven Hugh, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25 .
Colette, Hyromus Tafari Ormuzd A., Los Angeles, CA. Speed, $78.00.
Peck, Camille Cameron, Lincoln, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Benavides, Isabella Noel. Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 20 over, $55.00.
Clark, Lucas John, Avoca, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Spangler, Curtiss W., Kearney, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Jones, Brittany Lucille, Missouri Valley, IA. Windshields and windows, $135.50.
Selander, Joseph Chad, Glenwood, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Gates, Sabrina Irene, Blair, NE. Unsafe passing-limitations on overtaking on the left, $170.00.
Bronson II, Larry Harold, Denison, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Hicks, James Anthony, Dunlap, TN. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Kirby, James Vincent, Windsor Heights, IA. Speed, $78.00 .
Pettepier, Brigette T., La Vista, NE, Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Choudhry, Sanjay, Windsor N9G0B6, Ontario Canada. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Sakai, Lisa A., Chicago, IL. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
Frazier, James Roger, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to maintain control, $210.25.
Brown, Thomas R., Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.