CRAWFORD COUNTY

Scheduled Traffic 5-16 thru 5-23

Vanarsdol, Daniel Todd, Norfolk, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Pecbot Jr, Christopher, Halbur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gorden, Jason Andrew, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Alvarenga Mendoza, Carlos Alberto, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Richardson, Michael Weston, Schleswig, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability. $428.75

Gonzalez Guerrero, Roberto Carlos, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Gonzalez Guerrero, Roberto Carlos, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Landaverde Rodriguez, Wendy Lissbeth, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Butler, Kelly Jo, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hulsebus, David William, Defiance, IA, Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Harkin, Benjamin J., Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Davis, Kyhan Joe Danial, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Oborny, Abigail V., Waverly, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Heuton, Jason John, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $100.00.

Herrera, Zachary Andrew, Queen Creek, AZ, Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ornelas Medina, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA, Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Volkert, Taylor Leigh, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Fernandez, Joshua Palmer, Blue Springs, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Betterton, Darcy Jay, Odebolt, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Anand, Prashanth , Fort Dodge, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Neddermeyer, Carol L., Schleswig, IA. Passing contrary to highway sign or marking, $210.25.

Jordaan, Louis Hendrik, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Koenck, Michael James, Remsen, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Berner, Megan Jenna, Altoona, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Ramirez Flores, Ana Yicel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lorenzen, Sandra Kay, Arthur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Covell, Bryan Charles, Florence, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hipnar, Gavin Michael, Denison, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Cruz Valdez, Johan , Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.

Fryar, Joan Shirley, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Willis, Chelsea Kristina Renae, Manila, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp,canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Espinoza Lopez, Edgar Giovanny, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp,canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Scheduled Traffic: May 23 to 31, 2023

Mingo, Kaitlyn Noel, East Grand Forks, MN. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Thoreson, Dustin James, Moorhead, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Arentson, Joseph Edward, Lawton, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Fletcher, Kristyn Kay, Breda, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Johannsen, Hunter Derek, Charter Oak, IA. Driving on wrong side of two way highway, $287.88.

Kohn, Star, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Garcia Sanchez, Juan Daniel, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Herrera Gomez, Magnolia, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Heese, Tristan Isaiah, Manilla, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

McDonough, Marcus James, Schaller, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gerry, Zachary Lawrence, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Eberle, Jennifer Lee, Coon Rapids, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Gier, Angelina Nyiro, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Altamirano, Victoria Daniella, Apple Valley, CA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Altamirano, Victoria Daniella, Apple Valley, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Corey, Patrick William, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Corey, Patrick William, Denison, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $210.25.

Zamora Jr, Arturo, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Gress, Tina Marie, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ajang, Adut Mayot Kuenbay A., Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $175.75.

Iniguez, Juan I. Fort Calhoun, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Escobar Aquino, Chris Arthur, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.

Longstreth, Mary Zonola., Asheville, NC. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Campbell, Lilly Jane, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Gallup, Nathaniel Gregory, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ludwig, Robert Anthony, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Mateo Sarmiento, Emerson Noe, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Lima Lima, Alma Dayami, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Neddermeyer, Theresa Jean, Ankeny, IA/ Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Frazier, Jamie Lynn, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Kanealy, Rylee Jo, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Gust, Chayse Jaymes, Audubon, IA Dark window or windshield, $135.50 .

Shearer, Rachel Ann, Wall Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Moore, John T., Greenwood Village, CO. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hilligoss, Bradley Floyd, Milwaukee, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Campbell, Lilly Jane, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Brodersen, Brian Roger, Denison, IA Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Montiel, Angel Alejandro A., Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Roosa, Harley Patrick, Cherokee, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gerlock, Kathryn Martha, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ferneding, Brady Daniel, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Galdamez, Jairo Arquimedes, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.

Reischl, James Nicholas, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mooney, Warren Gene, Wall Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hedstrom, Carol Ann Schleswig, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Lopez Avila, Kendy Noemi, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Hernandez, Ramona, Denison, IA. Failure to prove security agst liability (non-accident), $342.50.

Kolln, Kassandra Marie, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Fink, Michelle Brooke, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Harper, Bonnie Ann, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Soll, William Matthew Lee, Sac City, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $647.50.

Hetrick, Terri Raye, Dunlap, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $647.50

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic: May 23 to 30. 2023

Monk, James J. E., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Devault, Shannon A., Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63

James, Josie Su, Sac City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Ruiz, Nestor Y., Gordon, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Stahr, Sheila M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rocha, Adriana, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pugh, Steven Ronald, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Mahan, Rodney Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Vary, Alan James, Charter Oak, IA. ilure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Mahan, Rodney Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to carry registration card, $106.75.

Uyeda, Robert Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $503.50.

Clausen, Beau N., Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Govea Jr, Daniel Carl, Fort Worth, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $302.25.

Hernandez Soto, Yoselyn Karina, Maryville, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Burk, Avery John, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Gastel, Judson Lee, Sarasota, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Hayduk, Ihor, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Buckley, Lacy R., Neola, IA.Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Anderson, Sandra Athene, Fort Worth, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Zorn, Stephanie Kaylin, Olar, SC. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Amador Gutierrez, Pedro Javier, Miami, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $227.50.

Miller, Jason Arnold, Onawa, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Messmer, Nicholas James Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Francis, Rachel Shannon, Plymouth, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .

Kube, Madisen C., Crofton, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Fleming, Carlee B., Bassett, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Siek, Heather Ann, Brooklyn, IA, Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Beam, Charles Gene, Dow City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Stotler, Austin R., Lincoln, NE. Open container — driver 21 yrs old and older, $354.00.

Semanat, Dionis Rubiet, Columbus, NE. Failure to possess valid license while oper. motor veh., s$354.00.

Pham, Britney Lien, Syracuse, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult,$135.50.

Bombi, Benjamin Ilunga, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $227.50.

Bombi, Moise Zaga, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Bedolla Soria, Miguel, Omaha, NE. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.

Moo, Bah B., Omaha, NE, Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.

Myint, Aung, Omaha, NE. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.

Tanner, Aubrey Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ostendorf, Ashley, Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Moyer, Owen, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schmidt, Nancy Kay, Freeman, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Staben, Barbara K., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Cabral, Paul Anthony, Hayward, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

04431 STA0061683 Martinez, Irvin David, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Woelber, David L., Atlanta, GA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Morris, Alyse Ever Lee, Sloan, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11t hru 15 over), $175.75.

Graber, Galen Luke, Wellman, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .

Brunow, Meghan, Woodbine, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Parra Barcenas, Ricardo, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Cosme Aleman, Jairo Antonio, Omaha, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.

Devault, Shannon A., Council Bluffs, IA. Expired registration $141.25.

Hytrek, Courtne, Moorhead, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Geerdes, Steven Hugh, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25 .

Colette, Hyromus Tafari Ormuzd A., Los Angeles, CA. Speed, $78.00.

Peck, Camille Cameron, Lincoln, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Benavides, Isabella Noel. Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 20 over, $55.00.

Clark, Lucas John, Avoca, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Spangler, Curtiss W., Kearney, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Jones, Brittany Lucille, Missouri Valley, IA. Windshields and windows, $135.50.

Selander, Joseph Chad, Glenwood, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Gates, Sabrina Irene, Blair, NE. Unsafe passing-limitations on overtaking on the left, $170.00.

Bronson II, Larry Harold, Denison, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Hicks, James Anthony, Dunlap, TN. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Kirby, James Vincent, Windsor Heights, IA. Speed, $78.00 .

Pettepier, Brigette T., La Vista, NE, Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Choudhry, Sanjay, Windsor N9G0B6, Ontario Canada. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Sakai, Lisa A., Chicago, IL. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Frazier, James Roger, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to maintain control, $210.25.