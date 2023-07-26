CRAWFORD COUNTY
Traffic: July 11 to July 17
Malone, Richard S., Dows City, IA. Maximum group axle weight violation — 9001 to 10,000 lbs over, $1377.50.
Argueta Martinez, Darsis Arely, Webster City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Knop, Kolton John, Arthur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Troxel, Danell Lee, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Osborne, Darrek David, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Hoppens, Alexander Seth, Manilla, IA. Fail to use seat belt — minor, $175.75.
Osborne, Darrek David, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Johnson, Brittney Fay, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Perez, Alexis Raquel, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Perez, Alexis Raquel, Denison, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $287.88.
Riesselman, Paul Benjamin, Vail, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Stucker, Aaron Michael, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Medina Gonzalez, Jose, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Reimer, Tanner Edward, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Patch, Ryan M., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Wessel, Raquel Lindsey, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75 .
Burghardt, Kami J., Gretna, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Molina, Yimmi Antonio, Deloit, IA. Lighting device — color and mounting, $106.75 .
Molina, Yimmi Antonio, Deloit, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Mojicanavarrete, Rogelio, Los Angeles, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Perez Molina, Cristhian Angel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Clarke, Mckabe David, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Rickers, Cody L., Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Rickers, Cody L., Manilla, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability,-accident, $796.75.
Herrera, Isahi Gabriel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Abbott, Sierra Renae, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Chicas Monterrosa, Medardo Antonio, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Ruiz Sanchez, Miguel Angel, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Green Jr, Jacob Anthony, Brownsville, TX. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Green Jr, Jacob Anthony, Brownsville, TX. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Leming Jr, Joseph Vincent, Langhorne, PA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Casillas, Jonathan Ignacio, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ramos Lopez, Gerardo Leone, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Barclay, William H, Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bamberry, Daniel George, Woodbine, IA. Improper lane change, $210.25.
Hampton, Chaisen Charles, Wilton, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Freese, Bennett Lynn, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Linkenhoker, Koltin Gene, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Reisz, John Joseph, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Wachholtz, Benjamin Carl, Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Beam, Troy Elvin, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor vehc.,$400.00.
Slater, Christina Ann, Harlan, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.
Gallegos, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Vasquezticum, Tomas, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor vehc., $285.00
HARRISON COUNTY
Traffic July 11 to July 17
Makwenda, Guylain Masaka, Le Mars, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $106.75.
Meeker, Reide Maxwell, Mondamin, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Meeker, Reide Maxwell, Mondamin, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Wakehouse, Tara, Woodbine, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Williams, Charles O., Jamaica, NY. Texting/using mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle, $175.75.
Bush, Idumati Stevan, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Bush, Idumati Stevan, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Zeitler, Amy Jo, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.
Hunke, Troy Francis, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Black, Lance B., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.
Harvey, Justin Levi, Madison, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Irwin, Steven Ray, Elk Point, SD. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Kephart, Brandon Lee, Pisgah, IA. Motorcycle/moped license violations, $141.25.
Menke, Kodie Aaron, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Moffett, Gabriel James, Oak Harbor, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Petersen, Lawrence Allen, Council Bluffs, IA. Boat personal floatation devices – equip violation, $106.75.
Hanifan, Amy Ann, Sergeant Bluff, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Alvarado, Mischelle Lynn, Omaha, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Xo Tut, Gilberto , Nashville, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Hanson, Neville Demetreas, Louisburg, NC. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Xo Tut, Gilberto, Nashville, TN. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Delaune, Eric Rene, Creston, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Juarez, Cheyla , Plainview, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Peters, Alan J., Remsen, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Peters, Alan J., Remsen, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.
Spaan, Candice Beverlyjeanne, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $89.50.
Urbanovsky, Jeffrey L., Omaha, NE. Operate vessel w/o PFD on persons under 13 years of age, $115.38.
Anderson, David Drew, Magnolia, IA. Fishing and hunting — no license under $10, $106.75.
Burke, Ryleah Danyale, Rock Port, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Corum, Steven Douglas, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Hansen, Dalton Robert, Sigourney, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Ziems, Brian D., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Butler, Kimberley Aline, Arnolds Park, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Tracy, Nathaniel D., Decatur, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Gonzalez, Jorge, South West City, MO. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Glass, Patricia K., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Ballard Vincent, Tristan Christopher, Missouri Valley, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $118.25.
Young Jr, Henry, Memphis, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Larosee, Kenna Jo, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Liggins, Chezayia Raniyah, San Antonio, TX. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Infante Martinez, Kendry, Storm Lake, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Kath, Jaimee Johanna, Saint Cloud, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $89.50.
Stewart, Andrew Dean, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Cole, Rider James, Newton, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Frost, Joel Bernard, Park Rapids, MN. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Terry, Shawn Steven, Kimballton, IA. Passing on grade or hill, $210.25.
Hatterman, Gavin Eugene, Dunlap, IA. Fishing and hunting — no license over $10 but under $20, $106.75.
Burns, Demario Ramon Deshaun, Midwest City, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Dehning, Laura A., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Dunshee, Levi Charles, Windsor, CO. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Kabala, Aziza Mulembo, Columbus, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Snow, David S., Omaha, NE. Littering on public waters, $95.25.
Snow, David S., Omaha, NE. Proh vessel operation – right of way, speed or distance, $89.50.
Sneed, Craig L., Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, , $135.50.
Showen, Megan L., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.
Monico, Addyson Taylor, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Evans, Kim, Englewood, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Tolnai, Heidi Marie, Kansas City, MO. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Adkins, Kevin Lee, Blencoe, IA. Game management area regulations, $95.25.
Dawson Jr, Reginald G., Bellevue, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Harwood, Rochelle , West Bloomfield, MI. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Greve, Landis Ray, Onawa, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.
Hessenius, Richard John, Le Mars, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Flair, Keith Brian, Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $193.00.
Rasmussen, Joan R., Omaha, NESpeeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Flair, Keith Brian, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Flair, Keith Brian, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Altmanshofer, Karl Robert, Lake City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Gonzales Villanueva, Jorge, South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Gonzales Villanueva, Jorge, South Sioux City, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Simmer, Lucas Joel, Shawnee, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Dame, Lily D., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Perez, Rene Ramon, North Fort Meyers, FL, Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25
Svoboda, Amy S., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Dorries, Nathan A., Fremont, NE. Boat personal flotation devices – equipment violation, $89.50.
Engels, Charisse E., Bellevue, NE. Fail to display registration plate, $135.50.
Card, Pamela Sue, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate,
Lake, Samuel Reese, Trenton, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Barnum, Blake Edward, Woodbine, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Paw, Kee La Mu, Amarillo, TX. Violation of conditions of restricted license, $135.50.
Castroman, Jason Michael, Orlando, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $89.50.
Shapiro, Jeffrey A., Washington, DC. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Wegner, Steven G., Panama, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Houndegla, Segla Guy, Omaha, NE. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.
Bur, Peter Chuol, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Pavlik, Abraham Joker, Modale, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Vega Rodriguez, Alexis Ramon, Denison, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Blankenship, Taylor Walter, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Bodtke, Robert E., Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Weeks, Austin Robert, Fort Calhoun, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Rowedder, Jennifer Marie, Harlan, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Stanley, Molly Armenia, Fort Smith, AR. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Stanley, Molly Armenia, Fort Smith, AR. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Cooper, Jermy Glen, Spiro, OK. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Randazzo, Carrie Carolyn, Sioux Falls, SD. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Lopez, Edwin R., Fairbury, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Factor Molina, Anibal, Palatine, IL. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Taitte, Steven Jon, Carter Lake, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Asmus, Joseph R.., Council Bluffs, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Phillips, Barbara, Austin, MN. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
McDunn, Janice Elaine, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Cone, Matthew D., Nickerson, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.