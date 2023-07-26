CRAWFORD COUNTY

Traffic: July 11 to July 17

Malone, Richard S., Dows City, IA. Maximum group axle weight violation — 9001 to 10,000 lbs over, $1377.50.

Argueta Martinez, Darsis Arely, Webster City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Knop, Kolton John, Arthur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Troxel, Danell Lee, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Osborne, Darrek David, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Hoppens, Alexander Seth, Manilla, IA. Fail to use seat belt — minor, $175.75.

Osborne, Darrek David, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Johnson, Brittney Fay, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Perez, Alexis Raquel, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Perez, Alexis Raquel, Denison, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $287.88.

Riesselman, Paul Benjamin, Vail, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Stucker, Aaron Michael, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Medina Gonzalez, Jose, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Reimer, Tanner Edward, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Patch, Ryan M., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Wessel, Raquel Lindsey, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75 .

Burghardt, Kami J., Gretna, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Molina, Yimmi Antonio, Deloit, IA. Lighting device — color and mounting, $106.75 .

Molina, Yimmi Antonio, Deloit, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Mojicanavarrete, Rogelio, Los Angeles, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Perez Molina, Cristhian Angel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Clarke, Mckabe David, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Rickers, Cody L., Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Rickers, Cody L., Manilla, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability,-accident, $796.75.

Herrera, Isahi Gabriel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Abbott, Sierra Renae, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Chicas Monterrosa, Medardo Antonio, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Ruiz Sanchez, Miguel Angel, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Green Jr, Jacob Anthony, Brownsville, TX. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Green Jr, Jacob Anthony, Brownsville, TX. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Leming Jr, Joseph Vincent, Langhorne, PA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Casillas, Jonathan Ignacio, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ramos Lopez, Gerardo Leone, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Barclay, William H, Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bamberry, Daniel George, Woodbine, IA. Improper lane change, $210.25.

Hampton, Chaisen Charles, Wilton, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Freese, Bennett Lynn, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Linkenhoker, Koltin Gene, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Reisz, John Joseph, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Wachholtz, Benjamin Carl, Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Beam, Troy Elvin, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor vehc.,$400.00.

Slater, Christina Ann, Harlan, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Gallegos, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Vasquezticum, Tomas, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor vehc., $285.00

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic July 11 to July 17

Makwenda, Guylain Masaka, Le Mars, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $106.75.

Meeker, Reide Maxwell, Mondamin, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Meeker, Reide Maxwell, Mondamin, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Wakehouse, Tara, Woodbine, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Williams, Charles O., Jamaica, NY. Texting/using mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle, $175.75.

Bush, Idumati Stevan, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Bush, Idumati Stevan, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Zeitler, Amy Jo, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Hunke, Troy Francis, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Black, Lance B., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Harvey, Justin Levi, Madison, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Irwin, Steven Ray, Elk Point, SD. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Kephart, Brandon Lee, Pisgah, IA. Motorcycle/moped license violations, $141.25.

Menke, Kodie Aaron, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Moffett, Gabriel James, Oak Harbor, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Petersen, Lawrence Allen, Council Bluffs, IA. Boat personal floatation devices – equip violation, $106.75.

Hanifan, Amy Ann, Sergeant Bluff, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Alvarado, Mischelle Lynn, Omaha, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Xo Tut, Gilberto , Nashville, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Hanson, Neville Demetreas, Louisburg, NC. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Xo Tut, Gilberto, Nashville, TN. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Delaune, Eric Rene, Creston, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Juarez, Cheyla , Plainview, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Peters, Alan J., Remsen, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Peters, Alan J., Remsen, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Spaan, Candice Beverlyjeanne, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $89.50.

Urbanovsky, Jeffrey L., Omaha, NE. Operate vessel w/o PFD on persons under 13 years of age, $115.38.

Anderson, David Drew, Magnolia, IA. Fishing and hunting — no license under $10, $106.75.

Burke, Ryleah Danyale, Rock Port, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Corum, Steven Douglas, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Hansen, Dalton Robert, Sigourney, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Ziems, Brian D., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Butler, Kimberley Aline, Arnolds Park, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Tracy, Nathaniel D., Decatur, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Gonzalez, Jorge, South West City, MO. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Glass, Patricia K., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Ballard Vincent, Tristan Christopher, Missouri Valley, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $118.25.

Young Jr, Henry, Memphis, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Larosee, Kenna Jo, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Liggins, Chezayia Raniyah, San Antonio, TX. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Infante Martinez, Kendry, Storm Lake, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Kath, Jaimee Johanna, Saint Cloud, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $89.50.

Stewart, Andrew Dean, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Cole, Rider James, Newton, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Frost, Joel Bernard, Park Rapids, MN. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Terry, Shawn Steven, Kimballton, IA. Passing on grade or hill, $210.25.

Hatterman, Gavin Eugene, Dunlap, IA. Fishing and hunting — no license over $10 but under $20, $106.75.

Burns, Demario Ramon Deshaun, Midwest City, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Dehning, Laura A., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Dunshee, Levi Charles, Windsor, CO. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Kabala, Aziza Mulembo, Columbus, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Snow, David S., Omaha, NE. Littering on public waters, $95.25.

Snow, David S., Omaha, NE. Proh vessel operation – right of way, speed or distance, $89.50.

Sneed, Craig L., Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, , $135.50.

Showen, Megan L., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Monico, Addyson Taylor, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Evans, Kim, Englewood, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Tolnai, Heidi Marie, Kansas City, MO. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Adkins, Kevin Lee, Blencoe, IA. Game management area regulations, $95.25.

Dawson Jr, Reginald G., Bellevue, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Harwood, Rochelle , West Bloomfield, MI. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Greve, Landis Ray, Onawa, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Hessenius, Richard John, Le Mars, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Flair, Keith Brian, Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $193.00.

Rasmussen, Joan R., Omaha, NESpeeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Flair, Keith Brian, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Flair, Keith Brian, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Altmanshofer, Karl Robert, Lake City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Gonzales Villanueva, Jorge, South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Gonzales Villanueva, Jorge, South Sioux City, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Simmer, Lucas Joel, Shawnee, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Dame, Lily D., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Perez, Rene Ramon, North Fort Meyers, FL, Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25

Svoboda, Amy S., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Dorries, Nathan A., Fremont, NE. Boat personal flotation devices – equipment violation, $89.50.

Engels, Charisse E., Bellevue, NE. Fail to display registration plate, $135.50.

Card, Pamela Sue, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate,

Lake, Samuel Reese, Trenton, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Barnum, Blake Edward, Woodbine, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Paw, Kee La Mu, Amarillo, TX. Violation of conditions of restricted license, $135.50.

Castroman, Jason Michael, Orlando, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (1thru 5 over), $89.50.

Shapiro, Jeffrey A., Washington, DC. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Wegner, Steven G., Panama, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Houndegla, Segla Guy, Omaha, NE. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.

Bur, Peter Chuol, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Pavlik, Abraham Joker, Modale, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Vega Rodriguez, Alexis Ramon, Denison, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Blankenship, Taylor Walter, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Bodtke, Robert E., Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Weeks, Austin Robert, Fort Calhoun, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Rowedder, Jennifer Marie, Harlan, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Stanley, Molly Armenia, Fort Smith, AR. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Stanley, Molly Armenia, Fort Smith, AR. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Cooper, Jermy Glen, Spiro, OK. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Randazzo, Carrie Carolyn, Sioux Falls, SD. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Lopez, Edwin R., Fairbury, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Factor Molina, Anibal, Palatine, IL. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Taitte, Steven Jon, Carter Lake, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Asmus, Joseph R.., Council Bluffs, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Phillips, Barbara, Austin, MN. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

McDunn, Janice Elaine, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.