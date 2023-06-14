CRAWFORD COUNTY
Traffic: May 31 to June 5
Vargas Cervantes, Rene Jose, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $175.75.
Barrios, Susele, Mendota Heights, MN. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Campos Velasco, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Nyewe, Gabriel D., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Schultz, Ryan Paul, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.
Schroeder, Karina Faith, Ida Grove, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Ardon De Rosa, Janeth, Hutchinson, KS. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Mahlberg, Madison Kay, Kiron, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Boll, Darcie Jo, Dow City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Stevenson, Kolby Danie, Holstein, IA. Following too close, $210.25.
Verdinez Diaz, Manue, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Richardson, David Allen, West Monroe, LA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lopez, Yolanda, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Echeverria Lopez, Jose M., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Noftsger, Chance James, Avoca, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ramos Ramirez, Wilson Mateo, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $$89.50.
Duenas, Antonio Rivera, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Martinez Diaz, Guadalupe, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hartwig, Skyler Richard, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bornhoft, Patty, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Griffith, Douglas Scott, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Jeffrey James, Wall Lake, IA Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Krueger, Robby Allen, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Menendez, Jeffery Alexander, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Hernandez, Santos Gabriel, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Henson Jr, Michael Shane, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Dubbert, Brenna L., Hebron, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ayala Magana, Rebeca, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.
Anei, Samuel Akol, Denison, IA. Fail maintain control, $210.25.
Lopez Velasquez, Luis David, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for oper a motor veh, $285.00.
Sanchez Morales, Luis Tomas, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Hargens, McKinzie Mae, Schleswig, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Requeno Guevara, Jose Santos, Denison, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.
Castillo, Jason Osbeli, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
HARRISON COUNTY
Traffic: May 30 to June 6
Buck, Brittany R., Council Bluffs, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.
Edholm, Cheryl Ann, Surprise, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Ayers, Phillip Bertram, Colorado Sprgs, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75,
Caldwell Sr, Howard L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
De La Cruz Olivieri, Yolinex, South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Hulscher, Nicole, Woodbine, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
De La Cruz Olivieri, Yolinex, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.
Chounlamany, Alexander Adam, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Forney, Katlyn M., Wymore, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Cushman, Jonathan David, New Orleans, LA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Rassel, Kiel Jeffrey, Marcus, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ray, Santo A., Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Smith, Cody M., Missouri Valley, IA. Stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, $16.63.
Rodriguez, Paul Edward, Watertown, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Behrens, Noah G., Mondamin, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
isher, Keaven Bradley, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Franks, Jordan Lee, Sioux Falls, SD. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Cole, Joseph William, Versailles, IN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Valente Aguilar, Luis Enrique, Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Valente Aguilar, Luis Enrique, Bellevue, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Luke, Tanya Kae, Kimballton, IA. Failure to maintain registration plate, $89.50
Tucksen, Carlie Lane, Melbourne, IA. Failure to maintain registration plate, $89.50
Luke, Tanya Kae, Kimballton, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Johnson, Brian Edward, Lake Ozark, MO. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Rogers, Derrek J., Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
0Solis, Carlos, Johnstown, ND. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Lenz, Christopher F., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Van Ginkel, Pamela Jo, Rock Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Cloward, Brandon L., Bellevue, NE. Failure to maintain control, $210.25 .
Greenwell, Daniel Davis, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Carver, Nathaniel Wyatt, Columbus, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Perez, Benjamin Perez, Somerset, Ky. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Schilling, Johannah Marie, Sanborn, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
De La Cruz, Javier, Schuyler, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75
Perez, Benjamin Perez, Somerset, KY. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Fadul, Aziza Elena, San Anselmo, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
De La Cruz, Javier, Schuyler, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
De La Cruz, Javier, Schuyler, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Hernandez, Marissa Elizabeth, Clarinda, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Galla, Oyane Mahamud, Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Marcum, Brett, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25
Urbina, Hector, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Williams, Charles O., Jamaica, NY. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Eicke, Eugene A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Bradshaw, Randen Emmett, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Gearhart, Emil D., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Blas, Christine Kobashikawa, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Gerard, Benjamin Brenner, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $135.50.
Thompson, Steven, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult,
Graber, Galen Luke, Wellman, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Nguyen, Thien D., Omaha, NE, Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Nelson, Corey Lee, Emerado, ND. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Coolman, Elizabeth Anne, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Swiatkowski, Brigitte Ilona, Saint Clair Shore, MI. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Baker, Gregory B., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50
Tegels, Jacob Thomas Robert, Fort Calhoun, NE. Boat personal flotation devices – equipment violation, $89.50.
Aispuro Ausejo, Bruno Daniel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Aispuro Ausejo, Bruno Daniel, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Castro, Jose Luis, Renville, MN. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Priel, Kent L., North Platte, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Vanbeck, Samuel Robins, Morgantown, WV. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Rodriguez, Jose A., Hastings, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hoeppner, Brooke Karen, Maryville, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.
Munoz Jr, Jose De Jesus, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Heath, Jeff Taylor, Denver, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Odell, Scott A., Bellevue, NE. Game management area regulations, $95.25.
Sandness, Matthew Loel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over),$118.25.
Landaverde Garcia, Erick Josue, East Boston, MA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Robinson, Melinda J., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Cohen, Caleb Enmanuel, Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Freeman, Cecily Ryan, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (over 20), $233.25.
White, Jarret Braden, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Gorsh, Clara , Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Chen, Quan, Kent, WA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Rodriguez Diaz, Kevin Arnoldom, Columbus, NE. Speed 1-5 over, $89.50.
Torres, Marco A., South Sioux City, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.
Miller, Toy Aons Jzay, Bellevue, NE. Operate without registration, $135.50.
Lafleur, David Terrell, Des Moines, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.
Mass, Darla Anne Nicolette, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Bloom, Kerri M., Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Bosma, Daniel David, Jacksonville, NC. Fail to maintain control, $210.25
Clark, Dwayne Gavin, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
Campbell, Igor A., Omaha, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
Spangler, Curtiss W., Kearney, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Crist, Jacob Ryan, Roosevelt, MN. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Pena Villin, Norma Alica, Newell, IA. No driver’s license, $354.00.
Hicks, James Anthony, Dunlap, TN. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Kitt, Steve J., Columbus, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A., Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.
Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Rasmussen, Travis R., Waterloo, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Bernholtz, Thomas J., Denison, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
McVey, Dirk Bryant, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Brown, Thomas R., Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Burns, Grace Ann, Fremont, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Moore, William Clark, Leipsic, DE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Underwood, Mark Louis, Topeka, KS. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Goodburn, Eric B., Bennington, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Pauley, Robert N., Persia, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Keller, Jordan Christine, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Lloyd, Kevin Robert, Kiron, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Kebret, Dawit, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Nelson, Megan Elizabeth, Firth, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Tamisiea II, Robert Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Cleaver, Heather L., Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Roth, Gregory Joseph, Pleasant Hill, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Buck, Brittany R., Council Bluffs, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $647.50.