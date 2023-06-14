CRAWFORD COUNTY

Traffic: May 31 to June 5

Vargas Cervantes, Rene Jose, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $175.75.

Barrios, Susele, Mendota Heights, MN. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Campos Velasco, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Nyewe, Gabriel D., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Schultz, Ryan Paul, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Schroeder, Karina Faith, Ida Grove, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Ardon De Rosa, Janeth, Hutchinson, KS. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Mahlberg, Madison Kay, Kiron, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Boll, Darcie Jo, Dow City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Stevenson, Kolby Danie, Holstein, IA. Following too close, $210.25.

Verdinez Diaz, Manue, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Richardson, David Allen, West Monroe, LA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lopez, Yolanda, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Echeverria Lopez, Jose M., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Noftsger, Chance James, Avoca, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ramos Ramirez, Wilson Mateo, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $$89.50.

Duenas, Antonio Rivera, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Martinez Diaz, Guadalupe, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hartwig, Skyler Richard, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bornhoft, Patty, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Griffith, Douglas Scott, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Jeffrey James, Wall Lake, IA Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Krueger, Robby Allen, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Menendez, Jeffery Alexander, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Hernandez, Santos Gabriel, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Henson Jr, Michael Shane, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Dubbert, Brenna L., Hebron, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ayala Magana, Rebeca, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Anei, Samuel Akol, Denison, IA. Fail maintain control, $210.25.

Lopez Velasquez, Luis David, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for oper a motor veh, $285.00.

Sanchez Morales, Luis Tomas, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Hargens, McKinzie Mae, Schleswig, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Requeno Guevara, Jose Santos, Denison, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Castillo, Jason Osbeli, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic: May 30 to June 6

Buck, Brittany R., Council Bluffs, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.

Edholm, Cheryl Ann, Surprise, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Ayers, Phillip Bertram, Colorado Sprgs, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75,

Caldwell Sr, Howard L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

De La Cruz Olivieri, Yolinex, South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Hulscher, Nicole, Woodbine, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

De La Cruz Olivieri, Yolinex, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Chounlamany, Alexander Adam, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Forney, Katlyn M., Wymore, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Cushman, Jonathan David, New Orleans, LA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Rassel, Kiel Jeffrey, Marcus, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ray, Santo A., Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Smith, Cody M., Missouri Valley, IA. Stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, $16.63.

Rodriguez, Paul Edward, Watertown, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Behrens, Noah G., Mondamin, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

isher, Keaven Bradley, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Franks, Jordan Lee, Sioux Falls, SD. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Cole, Joseph William, Versailles, IN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Valente Aguilar, Luis Enrique, Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Valente Aguilar, Luis Enrique, Bellevue, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Luke, Tanya Kae, Kimballton, IA. Failure to maintain registration plate, $89.50

Tucksen, Carlie Lane, Melbourne, IA. Failure to maintain registration plate, $89.50

Luke, Tanya Kae, Kimballton, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Johnson, Brian Edward, Lake Ozark, MO. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Rogers, Derrek J., Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

0Solis, Carlos, Johnstown, ND. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Lenz, Christopher F., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Van Ginkel, Pamela Jo, Rock Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Cloward, Brandon L., Bellevue, NE. Failure to maintain control, $210.25 .

Greenwell, Daniel Davis, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Carver, Nathaniel Wyatt, Columbus, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Perez, Benjamin Perez, Somerset, Ky. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Schilling, Johannah Marie, Sanborn, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

De La Cruz, Javier, Schuyler, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75

Perez, Benjamin Perez, Somerset, KY. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Fadul, Aziza Elena, San Anselmo, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

De La Cruz, Javier, Schuyler, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

De La Cruz, Javier, Schuyler, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Hernandez, Marissa Elizabeth, Clarinda, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Galla, Oyane Mahamud, Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Marcum, Brett, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25

Urbina, Hector, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Williams, Charles O., Jamaica, NY. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Eicke, Eugene A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bradshaw, Randen Emmett, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Gearhart, Emil D., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Blas, Christine Kobashikawa, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gerard, Benjamin Brenner, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $135.50.

Thompson, Steven, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult,

Graber, Galen Luke, Wellman, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Nguyen, Thien D., Omaha, NE, Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Nelson, Corey Lee, Emerado, ND. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Coolman, Elizabeth Anne, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Swiatkowski, Brigitte Ilona, Saint Clair Shore, MI. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Baker, Gregory B., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50

Tegels, Jacob Thomas Robert, Fort Calhoun, NE. Boat personal flotation devices – equipment violation, $89.50.

Aispuro Ausejo, Bruno Daniel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Aispuro Ausejo, Bruno Daniel, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Castro, Jose Luis, Renville, MN. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Priel, Kent L., North Platte, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vanbeck, Samuel Robins, Morgantown, WV. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Rodriguez, Jose A., Hastings, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hoeppner, Brooke Karen, Maryville, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.

Munoz Jr, Jose De Jesus, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Heath, Jeff Taylor, Denver, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Odell, Scott A., Bellevue, NE. Game management area regulations, $95.25.

Sandness, Matthew Loel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over),$118.25.

Landaverde Garcia, Erick Josue, East Boston, MA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Robinson, Melinda J., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Cohen, Caleb Enmanuel, Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Freeman, Cecily Ryan, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (over 20), $233.25.

White, Jarret Braden, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Gorsh, Clara , Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Chen, Quan, Kent, WA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Rodriguez Diaz, Kevin Arnoldom, Columbus, NE. Speed 1-5 over, $89.50.

Torres, Marco A., South Sioux City, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Miller, Toy Aons Jzay, Bellevue, NE. Operate without registration, $135.50.

Lafleur, David Terrell, Des Moines, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Mass, Darla Anne Nicolette, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Bloom, Kerri M., Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Bosma, Daniel David, Jacksonville, NC. Fail to maintain control, $210.25

Clark, Dwayne Gavin, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Campbell, Igor A., Omaha, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Spangler, Curtiss W., Kearney, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Crist, Jacob Ryan, Roosevelt, MN. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Pena Villin, Norma Alica, Newell, IA. No driver’s license, $354.00.

Hicks, James Anthony, Dunlap, TN. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Kitt, Steve J., Columbus, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A., Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.

Ocha Gutierrez, Miguel A., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Rasmussen, Travis R., Waterloo, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Bernholtz, Thomas J., Denison, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

McVey, Dirk Bryant, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Brown, Thomas R., Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Burns, Grace Ann, Fremont, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Moore, William Clark, Leipsic, DE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Underwood, Mark Louis, Topeka, KS. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Goodburn, Eric B., Bennington, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Pauley, Robert N., Persia, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Keller, Jordan Christine, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Lloyd, Kevin Robert, Kiron, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Kebret, Dawit, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Nelson, Megan Elizabeth, Firth, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Tamisiea II, Robert Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Cleaver, Heather L., Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Roth, Gregory Joseph, Pleasant Hill, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.