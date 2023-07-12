CRAWFORD COUNTY

Traffic: June 28 to July 7

Irlbeck, Michelle Lynn, Manning, IA. Unsafe passing, $210.25.

Ramirez, Gaspar, Dalton, GA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $365.50.

Ramirez, Gaspar, Dalton, GA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Georgopoulos, Andrew AI., Ankeny, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Vicente Marin, Jose Antonio, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75.

Vicente Marin, Jose Antonio, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Magana, Anthony Ariel, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Magana, Anthony Ariel, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Martin, Mark Harold, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Snyder, Jodi Jean, Battle Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Struck, Brenda Renee, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Mitchell, Robert Andrew, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Lapel, Justin, Irwin, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Adams, Angelia, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Maack, Russell Dean, Charter Oak, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Shattuck, Tate Allen, Harlan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Namanny, Caitlin Marie, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Gutierrez Vargas, Jailene Alexandria, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield,$135.50.

Carbajal, Luis Rnesto, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Barrios, Jaime Alexis, Norfolk, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Thies, Shawn Michael, Odebolt, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Mena, Adan Jesus, Ida Grove, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ovalle Linares, Enrique Ottoniel, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Lohrmann, Shari Lee, Manilla, IA. Unsafe passing, $210.25.

Araujo, Marlena Marie, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Remmick, Tenna Marie, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schwanz, Eugene, Wall Lake, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Murray, Kaitlin Elizabeth, Portsmouth, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Martinez, Irvin David, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Kahl, Larry W., The Dalles, OR. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Laguan Orantes, Jacqueline Urania, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Ross, Curtis Lynn, Novato, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hansen, Lloyd Gale, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Scott Jr, Clayton Morris, Glenwood, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Miranda Diaz, Orlando, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Gonzalez Valle, Jose Alfredo, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Boger, Brandon Eugene, Earling, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Grote, Dakota Jay, Harlan, IA. Fail to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Acosta, Yekson Jesus, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.

Fusselman, Jason Thomas, Harlan, IA. Fail maintain control, $210.25.

Struck, Steven L., Schleswig, IA.6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Luna Angel, Esmeralda Yamileth, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — fail to provide aid or info, $347.50.

Vicente Marin, Jose Antonio, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — fail to provide aid or info, $180.75.

Gomez Jr, Juan Jose, Denison, IA. Driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $359.00.

Araujo, Marlena Marie, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — fail to provide aid or info, $60.00.

Hernandez Espino, Jose Angel, Denison, IA. Driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked,$347.50.

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic: June 27 to July 4

Houpt, Collin Jay, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Geerdes, Steven Hugh, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to display registration plate, $89.50.

Schneider, Scott Mathhew, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Parker, Timothy Chris, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Smelser, Mary Elizabeth, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Larush, Tristen K., Winnebago, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Larush, Tristen K., Winnebago, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Larush, Tristen K., Winnebago, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Hernandez Cruz, Ariel, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $417.25.

Stahl, Kira Rae, Iola, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $408.63.

Hernandez Cruz, Arie, Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Gutierrez, Christian James, Bellevue, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Mauro, Alyssa Jade, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $236.13.

Kurutz, Philip R., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Swift, Braxton Rayne, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $331.00.

Beals, Brian James, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Newton, Robert J., Mondamin, IA . Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Gonzalez, Moises A., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Harrison, Lynne Dalise, Pisgah, IA .Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gonzalez, Mauricio Fabian, Austin, TX. Hours of service violation, $175.75.

Medel Hannan, Raquel, Kiron, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Stoneking, Shannon Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Tallman, Jeremiah Douglas, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Valenti, Michelle Renee, Fort Dodge, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ahrenholtz, Brandon Thomas, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Miranda, Mario Alfredo, Vallejo, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $331.00.

Anderson, Ashley Marie, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Huggins, Jade Stone, El Dorado Spgs, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Carbajal, Hector M., Grand Island, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Brady Alexander, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Alpon, Augustine Dillon, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over) $262.00.

Linnell, Shawn C., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Johnson, Sarah Jo Lynn, Huron, SD. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Johnson, Sarah Jo Lynn, Huron, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Williams, Lakeya Rain, South Sioux City, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Carpenter, Micah Levi, Holden, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Carpenter, Micah Levi, Holden, MO. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Curiel, Erminia A., Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Juowei, Atem Garang, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Hennings, Jason Dean, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.

Perez Nunez, Jorge, Dakota City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Elnour, Mohamed Elmonir Hamad, West Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Williams, Kentrel Leneal, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hongslo, Christopher Kent, Alcester, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Elias, Latese E., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Bull Winstead, Tristyn James, Harrisburg, PA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rains, Robert L., Pisgah, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Holden, Tristan Daniel, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Grode, Joel Patrick, Watertown, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Dejong, Karrie Lea, Clarinda, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Garcia, Daniel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.50.

Skradski, Tyler J. U., Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Lewis, Craig, Houston, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $236.13.

Wold, Brennan Charles, Sioux City, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $105.00.

Lewis, Mathew James, Missouri Valley, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Hernandez Santiago, Jesus, Winter Haven, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Saloy, Daniel Lance, Renton, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Terrill, Mitchell Wesley, Charlotte, NC. Defective tires, $89.50.

Acevedo, Carlos Armando, Royal Palm Beach, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Meri, Natalina Peter, Winnipeg R2M5G4, Ontario Canada. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Hunter, Brynn Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Plascencia, Benjamin, Dakota City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Newsom, Timothy Joseph, Bennet, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Johnson, Sarah Ann, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Woosley, Jeremiah Allen, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lithgow, Sean Anthony, Newport, MI. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Greger, Caitlyn A., Dakota City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Stargardt Weston, Kaylyn, Petersburg, VA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ellrott, Ryan Andrew, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Klein, Sara L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Berrera, Makayla M., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.

Vannatta, Joseph Kern, Cherokee, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Spencer, Garrett Lee, Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Vargas Hernandez, Fernando Ramon, Kansas City, KS. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.

Cooper, Karen Lee, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Baideme, Tyler T., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Klingforth, Kami Lin, Missouri Valley, IA. Stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, $13.75.

Hoffman, Kaylee Yuehua, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ahern, Grant W., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Polzin, James A., Blair, NE. Boat personal floatation devices – equipment, $89.50.

Wallace, James Austin, Lake View, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Klingforth, Kami Lin, Missouri Valley, IA. Stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, $13.75.

Deng, Peter Tol, Denison, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Doiley, Willie Junior, Georgetown, SC. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Paudel, Sujan, Athens, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Roesler, Kennedy Arlene, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over),$118.25.

Key, Adrian Bryant, North Sioux City, SD. Auto speeding > 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Newbold, Carrie M., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Ungureanu, Matei, N/A NA, OC. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Gerien, Matthew Carroll, Memphis, TN. Auto speeding > 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Davis, Caleb Brett, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $135.50.

Davis, Caleb Brett, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.

Richards, Michael Joseph, Crescent, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Easter, Riley Scott, Saint Joseph, MO. Fraudulent use of registration, $503.50.

Easter, Riley Scott, Saint Joseph, MO. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Easter, Riley Scott, Saint Joseph, MO. Official traffic control signal, $287.88.

Kempf, Vernon L., Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $193.00.

Stoneking, Shannon Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. No driver’s license, $503.50.

Anderson, Ryan C., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Scott, Karrie E., Blair, NE. Windshields and windows, $135.50.

Ruz Garcia, Hector Ivan, Hiawatha, KS. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Santacruz Pantoja, Antonio D., Council Bluffs, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Davis, Kyle S., Papillion, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Albers, Donald W., Blair, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Renteria, Jose P., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Hotchkiss, Todd S., Bellevue, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Loehr Sr, Mark J., Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Presley, Connie J., Wahoo, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Bonham, Ryan Scott, Pisgah, IA. Trespassing 1st offense, $354.00.