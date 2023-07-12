CRAWFORD COUNTY
Traffic: June 28 to July 7
Irlbeck, Michelle Lynn, Manning, IA. Unsafe passing, $210.25.
Ramirez, Gaspar, Dalton, GA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $365.50.
Ramirez, Gaspar, Dalton, GA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Georgopoulos, Andrew AI., Ankeny, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Vicente Marin, Jose Antonio, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75.
Vicente Marin, Jose Antonio, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Magana, Anthony Ariel, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Magana, Anthony Ariel, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Martin, Mark Harold, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Snyder, Jodi Jean, Battle Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Struck, Brenda Renee, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Mitchell, Robert Andrew, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Lapel, Justin, Irwin, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.
Adams, Angelia, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Maack, Russell Dean, Charter Oak, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Shattuck, Tate Allen, Harlan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Namanny, Caitlin Marie, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Gutierrez Vargas, Jailene Alexandria, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield,$135.50.
Carbajal, Luis Rnesto, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.
Barrios, Jaime Alexis, Norfolk, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Thies, Shawn Michael, Odebolt, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Mena, Adan Jesus, Ida Grove, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ovalle Linares, Enrique Ottoniel, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Lohrmann, Shari Lee, Manilla, IA. Unsafe passing, $210.25.
Araujo, Marlena Marie, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Remmick, Tenna Marie, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Schwanz, Eugene, Wall Lake, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Murray, Kaitlin Elizabeth, Portsmouth, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Martinez, Irvin David, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Kahl, Larry W., The Dalles, OR. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Laguan Orantes, Jacqueline Urania, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Ross, Curtis Lynn, Novato, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hansen, Lloyd Gale, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Scott Jr, Clayton Morris, Glenwood, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Miranda Diaz, Orlando, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.
Gonzalez Valle, Jose Alfredo, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.
Boger, Brandon Eugene, Earling, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.
Grote, Dakota Jay, Harlan, IA. Fail to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Acosta, Yekson Jesus, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.
Fusselman, Jason Thomas, Harlan, IA. Fail maintain control, $210.25.
Struck, Steven L., Schleswig, IA.6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.
Luna Angel, Esmeralda Yamileth, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — fail to provide aid or info, $347.50.
Vicente Marin, Jose Antonio, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — fail to provide aid or info, $180.75.
Gomez Jr, Juan Jose, Denison, IA. Driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $359.00.
Araujo, Marlena Marie, Denison, IA. Leave scene of accident — fail to provide aid or info, $60.00.
Hernandez Espino, Jose Angel, Denison, IA. Driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked,$347.50.
HARRISON COUNTY
Traffic: June 27 to July 4
Houpt, Collin Jay, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Geerdes, Steven Hugh, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to display registration plate, $89.50.
Schneider, Scott Mathhew, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Parker, Timothy Chris, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Smelser, Mary Elizabeth, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Larush, Tristen K., Winnebago, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.
Larush, Tristen K., Winnebago, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Larush, Tristen K., Winnebago, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Hernandez Cruz, Ariel, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $417.25.
Stahl, Kira Rae, Iola, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $408.63.
Hernandez Cruz, Arie, Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Gutierrez, Christian James, Bellevue, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Mauro, Alyssa Jade, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $236.13.
Kurutz, Philip R., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Swift, Braxton Rayne, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $331.00.
Beals, Brian James, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Newton, Robert J., Mondamin, IA . Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Gonzalez, Moises A., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Harrison, Lynne Dalise, Pisgah, IA .Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Gonzalez, Mauricio Fabian, Austin, TX. Hours of service violation, $175.75.
Medel Hannan, Raquel, Kiron, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Stoneking, Shannon Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Tallman, Jeremiah Douglas, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Valenti, Michelle Renee, Fort Dodge, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ahrenholtz, Brandon Thomas, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Miranda, Mario Alfredo, Vallejo, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $331.00.
Anderson, Ashley Marie, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Huggins, Jade Stone, El Dorado Spgs, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Carbajal, Hector M., Grand Island, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Brady Alexander, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Alpon, Augustine Dillon, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over) $262.00.
Linnell, Shawn C., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Johnson, Sarah Jo Lynn, Huron, SD. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Johnson, Sarah Jo Lynn, Huron, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Williams, Lakeya Rain, South Sioux City, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Carpenter, Micah Levi, Holden, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Carpenter, Micah Levi, Holden, MO. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Curiel, Erminia A., Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Juowei, Atem Garang, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Hennings, Jason Dean, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $175.75.
Perez Nunez, Jorge, Dakota City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Elnour, Mohamed Elmonir Hamad, West Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Williams, Kentrel Leneal, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hongslo, Christopher Kent, Alcester, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Elias, Latese E., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Bull Winstead, Tristyn James, Harrisburg, PA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Rains, Robert L., Pisgah, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Holden, Tristan Daniel, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Grode, Joel Patrick, Watertown, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Dejong, Karrie Lea, Clarinda, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Garcia, Daniel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.50.
Skradski, Tyler J. U., Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Lewis, Craig, Houston, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $236.13.
Wold, Brennan Charles, Sioux City, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $105.00.
Lewis, Mathew James, Missouri Valley, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Hernandez Santiago, Jesus, Winter Haven, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Saloy, Daniel Lance, Renton, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Terrill, Mitchell Wesley, Charlotte, NC. Defective tires, $89.50.
Acevedo, Carlos Armando, Royal Palm Beach, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Meri, Natalina Peter, Winnipeg R2M5G4, Ontario Canada. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Hunter, Brynn Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Plascencia, Benjamin, Dakota City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Newsom, Timothy Joseph, Bennet, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Johnson, Sarah Ann, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Woosley, Jeremiah Allen, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Lithgow, Sean Anthony, Newport, MI. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Greger, Caitlyn A., Dakota City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Stargardt Weston, Kaylyn, Petersburg, VA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ellrott, Ryan Andrew, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Klein, Sara L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Berrera, Makayla M., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50.
Vannatta, Joseph Kern, Cherokee, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Spencer, Garrett Lee, Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Vargas Hernandez, Fernando Ramon, Kansas City, KS. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.
Cooper, Karen Lee, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Baideme, Tyler T., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Klingforth, Kami Lin, Missouri Valley, IA. Stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, $13.75.
Hoffman, Kaylee Yuehua, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ahern, Grant W., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Polzin, James A., Blair, NE. Boat personal floatation devices – equipment, $89.50.
Wallace, James Austin, Lake View, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Klingforth, Kami Lin, Missouri Valley, IA. Stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, $13.75.
Deng, Peter Tol, Denison, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Doiley, Willie Junior, Georgetown, SC. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Paudel, Sujan, Athens, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Roesler, Kennedy Arlene, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over),$118.25.
Key, Adrian Bryant, North Sioux City, SD. Auto speeding > 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Newbold, Carrie M., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.
Ungureanu, Matei, N/A NA, OC. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Gerien, Matthew Carroll, Memphis, TN. Auto speeding > 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Davis, Caleb Brett, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $135.50.
Davis, Caleb Brett, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.
Richards, Michael Joseph, Crescent, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Easter, Riley Scott, Saint Joseph, MO. Fraudulent use of registration, $503.50.
Easter, Riley Scott, Saint Joseph, MO. Seatbelt, $175.75.
Easter, Riley Scott, Saint Joseph, MO. Official traffic control signal, $287.88.
Kempf, Vernon L., Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $193.00.
Stoneking, Shannon Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. No driver’s license, $503.50.
Anderson, Ryan C., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Scott, Karrie E., Blair, NE. Windshields and windows, $135.50.
Ruz Garcia, Hector Ivan, Hiawatha, KS. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
Santacruz Pantoja, Antonio D., Council Bluffs, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Davis, Kyle S., Papillion, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Albers, Donald W., Blair, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Renteria, Jose P., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Hotchkiss, Todd S., Bellevue, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Loehr Sr, Mark J., Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Presley, Connie J., Wahoo, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
Bonham, Ryan Scott, Pisgah, IA. Trespassing 1st offense, $354.00.
Osbahr, Taylor Sierra Michelle, Sioux City, IA. Driving while license under suspension, $347.50.