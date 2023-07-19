CRAWFORD COUNTY

Traffic: July 6 to July 10

Sachau, Chadwick Charles, Denison, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Wasson, Selena Renee, Hannibal, MO. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $1,167.63.

Guerrero Campos, Aida L., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $322.38.

McKenzie, Trudy Mae, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Flores Garcia, Rodolfo, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Callison, Troy Allen, Newton, IA Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Callison, Elizabeth Ann, Newton, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Callison, Elizabeth Ann, Newton, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Matthews, Luke Thomas, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Juarezsolis, Ernesto, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Frohlich, Trenton Bennington, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Duenas Rivera, Antonio, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Goslett, Bobb, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Domingo, Edy Eduardo, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Gosch, Rusty Ray, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Johannsen, Hunter Derek, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Beeck, Garrett Mark, Schleswig, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bonatti, Thomas James, Indianapolis, IN. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

McMinemee, Jeremiah W., Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bral, Gavin Lee, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Vollstedt, Jill Lynn, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Chavez, Lesley, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Saldana, Jay A., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

De Jesus, Manuel Montano Sales, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Wingrove, Michael Joseph, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Arambula, Claudia , Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

O’bannon, Steven John, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Boyle, Kevin James, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Garcia Menjivar, Ana Estela, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Jensen, Curtis Dean, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Noe, Rafael Carballido, Denison, IA. Failure to prove security agst liability (non-accident), $486.25.

Zamago, Samantha Jo, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Brooks, Kimberly Rae, Kiron, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Ramos, Jaqueline, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Sachau, Chadwick Charles, Denison, IA. Reckless driving, $180.75.

Hourani, Amanda Nicole, Denison, IA. DUS — Driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $456.75.

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic: July 4 to July 11

Sparbel, Kyle W., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Wilson, Timothy Ray, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bravo, Carlos, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Tilley, Amy M., Bennington, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Tripp Sr, Michael Joseph, Pisgah, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hebel, Curtis, Storm Lake, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Stevens, Richard Allen, Pisgah, IA.Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Cornell, Spencer Allen, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Donald, Scott Lawrence, Underwood, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Tiffey, Bryan J, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Poole, Dennis Dean, Le Mars, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Banuelos, Juan Carlos Gam, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Elias, Latese E., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Rocu, Avelino I., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00 .

Welch, Lorri Mae, Oakland, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Schulz, James R., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Doss, Maryah Marquee, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Barger, Vista Rayne, Nauvoo, AL. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5over), $89.50.

Liggins, Chezayia Raniyah, San Antonio, TX. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Shelton, Terry James, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Wilson Jr, Kevin Leroy, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Schroder Jr, Virgil Clarence, Honey Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Loeffelholz, Alexander Michael, Davenport, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Loenzo Aguilar, Melvin Eduardo, Omaha, NE, No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Cullan, Mary F., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Meri, Natalina Peter, Winnipeg R2M5G4, Ontario Canada. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Stanfield, Braxton Anthony, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Marsh, Sara Patricia, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Holman, Cody L., Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Griffith, Kane J., Magnolia, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50

Pernat, Scott James, Victoria, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Obrien, John G., Denver, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $279.25.

Jimenez Gomez, Jose J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $216.00.

Napier, Brandy Lea, Mapleton, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Wright, Patricia Ann, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Martinez Vasquez, Alexandra Alicia, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $313.75.

Guinto Chavez, Samantha, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hoffman, Kaylee Yuehua, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Angerman, Crystal Lee, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Ahern, Grant W., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pitts, Kristy Joy, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Landauer, Angela M., Arlington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sells, Chad Edward, Lone Jack, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Neuharth, Thomas R., West Point, NE. Speeding 55 or und zone (21 or over), $239.00.

Evans, Kim, Englewood, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Jasper, Caroline Nduasinde, Davenport, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Gasanov, Tamirlan, Philadelphia, PA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Gebray, Mebrahtom Baraki, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Webster, Richard Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Hanna, Waseem Muaiad, Fort Wayne, IN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Braet, Matthew Aaron, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Roesler, Kennedy Arlene, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Wheeldon, Cheryl Lynnm, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Peterson, Troy David, Karlstad, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Steffen, Grace Marie, Chicago, IL Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Lopez Jr, Marcelo, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Van Gorp, Sabrina R. M., Plattsmouth, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Kelly, Jessica L., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Padlick, Alexandria Evelyn, Rapid City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Venegas, Daniela, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Brown, Bence Dean, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mamola, Danielle Victoria, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kuhns, Kenneth E., Little Sioux, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Camacho, Trenton Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Camacho, Trenton Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Camacho, Trenton Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $532.25.

Rodriguez Valencia, Maria Isabel, Los Angeles, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $285.00.

Nino Lopez, Israel, Omaha, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $227.50.

Knudsen, Samantha Ann, Logan, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over),$106.75.

Kramer, Kathleen Marie, Dunlap, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Maker, Charles Christopher, Carbondale, CO. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over,) $89.50.

Johnson, Dennis Lee, Walker, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Johnson, Dennis Lee, Walker, MN. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.

Ruiz, Gerardo, Lavista, NE. No driver’s license, $503.50.

Worley Jr, Eric Shane, Lake City, IA, Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Patrick, Timothy Calvin, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $503.50.

Lewis, Lakaye L., Omaha, NE. Windshields and windows, $175.75.

Buffum, Shelby L, Logan, IA. No driver’s license,

Dorrance, Jacob E., Woodbine, IA. Windshields and windows, $175.75.

Hebel, Curtis, Storm Lake, IA. No driver’s license, $503.50.

Bradley, Alexander James, Edwardsville, IL. Operate without registration, $135.50.

Mark, Justin Edward, Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Young Pope, Rebecca Jo, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Logan 4th, Carl F., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Cornell, Spencer Allen, Council Bluffs, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Smith, Light Ezarrow, West Fargo, ND. Speed, $78.00.

Collier, Hailey, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Scott, Karrie E., Blair, NE. Windshields and windows, $135.50.

Gustavson, Sanjuana Marlene, Papillion, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Finley 3rd, Dean Richard, Herman, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Fairchild, Robert F., Missouri Valley, IA. Operate without registration, $135.50.

Uhing, Terra L, Craig, NE. Windshields and windows, $135.50.

Nordby, Aron Lyle, Shelby, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Adams, Sharen Ann, Eldon, MO. Speed over 20 over, $158.50.

Echiverri Jr, Catalino Valenzuela, San Francisco, CA. Speed, $78.00.

Martinez Perez, Pedro Anibal, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Hankins, Casey Alan, Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Nielsen, Cody Matthew, Tekamah, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Payton, Amanda Carolyn, Naylor, MO. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Clark, Tyler Walter, Crescent, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Lopez, Edwin R., Fairbury, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.

Lopez, Humberto L., Fairbury, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Jimenez Gomez, Jose J., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Coontz, Christine A., Blair, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Saul Jr, Eugene K., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Webster, Richard Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Rowsey, Jerry, Little Sioux, IA. Unlawful passing of school bus — first offense, $456.75.