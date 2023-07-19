CRAWFORD COUNTY
Traffic: July 6 to July 10
Sachau, Chadwick Charles, Denison, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Wasson, Selena Renee, Hannibal, MO. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $1,167.63.
Guerrero Campos, Aida L., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $322.38.
McKenzie, Trudy Mae, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Flores Garcia, Rodolfo, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Callison, Troy Allen, Newton, IA Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Callison, Elizabeth Ann, Newton, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Callison, Elizabeth Ann, Newton, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Matthews, Luke Thomas, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Juarezsolis, Ernesto, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Frohlich, Trenton Bennington, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Duenas Rivera, Antonio, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Goslett, Bobb, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Domingo, Edy Eduardo, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Gosch, Rusty Ray, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Johannsen, Hunter Derek, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Beeck, Garrett Mark, Schleswig, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Bonatti, Thomas James, Indianapolis, IN. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
McMinemee, Jeremiah W., Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Bral, Gavin Lee, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Vollstedt, Jill Lynn, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Chavez, Lesley, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Saldana, Jay A., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
De Jesus, Manuel Montano Sales, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Wingrove, Michael Joseph, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Arambula, Claudia , Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
O’bannon, Steven John, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Boyle, Kevin James, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Garcia Menjivar, Ana Estela, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Jensen, Curtis Dean, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Noe, Rafael Carballido, Denison, IA. Failure to prove security agst liability (non-accident), $486.25.
Zamago, Samantha Jo, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Brooks, Kimberly Rae, Kiron, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.
Ramos, Jaqueline, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Sachau, Chadwick Charles, Denison, IA. Reckless driving, $180.75.
Hourani, Amanda Nicole, Denison, IA. DUS — Driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $456.75.
HARRISON COUNTY
Traffic: July 4 to July 11
Sparbel, Kyle W., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Wilson, Timothy Ray, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Bravo, Carlos, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Tilley, Amy M., Bennington, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Tripp Sr, Michael Joseph, Pisgah, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Hebel, Curtis, Storm Lake, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Stevens, Richard Allen, Pisgah, IA.Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Cornell, Spencer Allen, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Donald, Scott Lawrence, Underwood, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Tiffey, Bryan J, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Poole, Dennis Dean, Le Mars, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Banuelos, Juan Carlos Gam, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Elias, Latese E., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Rocu, Avelino I., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00 .
Welch, Lorri Mae, Oakland, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Schulz, James R., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Doss, Maryah Marquee, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Barger, Vista Rayne, Nauvoo, AL. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5over), $89.50.
Liggins, Chezayia Raniyah, San Antonio, TX. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Shelton, Terry James, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Wilson Jr, Kevin Leroy, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Schroder Jr, Virgil Clarence, Honey Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Loeffelholz, Alexander Michael, Davenport, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Loenzo Aguilar, Melvin Eduardo, Omaha, NE, No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Cullan, Mary F., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Meri, Natalina Peter, Winnipeg R2M5G4, Ontario Canada. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Stanfield, Braxton Anthony, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Marsh, Sara Patricia, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Holman, Cody L., Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Griffith, Kane J., Magnolia, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50
Pernat, Scott James, Victoria, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Obrien, John G., Denver, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $279.25.
Jimenez Gomez, Jose J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $216.00.
Napier, Brandy Lea, Mapleton, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Wright, Patricia Ann, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Martinez Vasquez, Alexandra Alicia, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $313.75.
Guinto Chavez, Samantha, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hoffman, Kaylee Yuehua, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Angerman, Crystal Lee, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Ahern, Grant W., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Pitts, Kristy Joy, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Landauer, Angela M., Arlington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Sells, Chad Edward, Lone Jack, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Neuharth, Thomas R., West Point, NE. Speeding 55 or und zone (21 or over), $239.00.
Evans, Kim, Englewood, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Jasper, Caroline Nduasinde, Davenport, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Gasanov, Tamirlan, Philadelphia, PA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Gebray, Mebrahtom Baraki, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Webster, Richard Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Hanna, Waseem Muaiad, Fort Wayne, IN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Braet, Matthew Aaron, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Roesler, Kennedy Arlene, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Wheeldon, Cheryl Lynnm, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Peterson, Troy David, Karlstad, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Steffen, Grace Marie, Chicago, IL Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Lopez Jr, Marcelo, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Van Gorp, Sabrina R. M., Plattsmouth, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Kelly, Jessica L., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Padlick, Alexandria Evelyn, Rapid City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.
Venegas, Daniela, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Brown, Bence Dean, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Mamola, Danielle Victoria, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Kuhns, Kenneth E., Little Sioux, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Camacho, Trenton Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Camacho, Trenton Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Camacho, Trenton Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $532.25.
Rodriguez Valencia, Maria Isabel, Los Angeles, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $285.00.
Nino Lopez, Israel, Omaha, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $227.50.
Knudsen, Samantha Ann, Logan, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over),$106.75.
Kramer, Kathleen Marie, Dunlap, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.
Maker, Charles Christopher, Carbondale, CO. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over,) $89.50.
Johnson, Dennis Lee, Walker, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Johnson, Dennis Lee, Walker, MN. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.
Ruiz, Gerardo, Lavista, NE. No driver’s license, $503.50.
Worley Jr, Eric Shane, Lake City, IA, Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.
Patrick, Timothy Calvin, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $503.50.
Lewis, Lakaye L., Omaha, NE. Windshields and windows, $175.75.
Buffum, Shelby L, Logan, IA. No driver’s license,
Dorrance, Jacob E., Woodbine, IA. Windshields and windows, $175.75.
Hebel, Curtis, Storm Lake, IA. No driver’s license, $503.50.
Bradley, Alexander James, Edwardsville, IL. Operate without registration, $135.50.
Mark, Justin Edward, Omaha, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Young Pope, Rebecca Jo, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.
Logan 4th, Carl F., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Cornell, Spencer Allen, Council Bluffs, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Smith, Light Ezarrow, West Fargo, ND. Speed, $78.00.
Collier, Hailey, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Scott, Karrie E., Blair, NE. Windshields and windows, $135.50.
Gustavson, Sanjuana Marlene, Papillion, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Finley 3rd, Dean Richard, Herman, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Fairchild, Robert F., Missouri Valley, IA. Operate without registration, $135.50.
Uhing, Terra L, Craig, NE. Windshields and windows, $135.50.
Nordby, Aron Lyle, Shelby, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Adams, Sharen Ann, Eldon, MO. Speed over 20 over, $158.50.
Echiverri Jr, Catalino Valenzuela, San Francisco, CA. Speed, $78.00.
Martinez Perez, Pedro Anibal, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Hankins, Casey Alan, Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Nielsen, Cody Matthew, Tekamah, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Payton, Amanda Carolyn, Naylor, MO. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Clark, Tyler Walter, Crescent, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Lopez, Edwin R., Fairbury, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.
Lopez, Humberto L., Fairbury, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Jimenez Gomez, Jose J., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Coontz, Christine A., Blair, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Saul Jr, Eugene K., Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Webster, Richard Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Rowsey, Jerry, Little Sioux, IA. Unlawful passing of school bus — first offense, $456.75.
Henn Sneed, Bridgett, Woodbine, IA. DUS — Driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.