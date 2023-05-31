Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Crawford County

Scheduled Traffic 4-19 thru 4-30

Reis, Trenity Uriah, Vail, IA. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles — no injury/death, $210.25.

Goken, Zachary Mark, Dysart, IA. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.

Enriquez Tlaseca, Javier, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Auen, Benjamin Thomas, Carroll, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Auen, Benjamin Thomas, Carroll, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Plough, Courtney Jo, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lyons Calhoon, Madison Rose, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Estrada, Vilma A., Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Rivera, Adriana, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Deanda, Emmanuel, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Norgart, Jessica Kali, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Madsen, Gabriel Lee, Shelby, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Salvador Pancheco, Cristhian Adolfo, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Portilo Rosales, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Hubby, Michelle Lee, Redfield, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Montanez, Jannet, Oklahoma City, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Adams, Stephen M., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Aldape, Izack Jared, Foley, AL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Fichter, Marcella Janine, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Garcia Sanchez, Hilario, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Okwer, Atie Omot, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Amezcua Velazquez, Iris Ruby, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sturtevant, Jason Michael, Dow City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Mulhern, Jeffrey Joseph, Windsor Heights, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lopez Martin, Sandra Maribel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ferguson, Harlie P., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Washburn Jr, Clark M., Ashland, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bregar, Hunter Lee, Manilla, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.

Bregar, Hunter Lee, Manilla, IA.,Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Lorsung Tvrdik, Sarah J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ajanel Tiniguar, Mario, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Ransburg, Stephen T., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. . Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Jones Jr, Patrick Joseph , La Vista, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Fernandez Perez, Maria Guadalupe, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon entering through highway, $210.25.

Herrera, Isahi Gabriel, Denison, IA. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.

Garrett, Kelly J., Arion, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

McNear, Lynn Michael, Ute, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lopez, Remix, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Riessen, Matthew Paul, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Cruz Mejia, Jose Alejandro, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Cruz Mejia, Jose Alejandro, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Thomashide, Elizabeth Ann, Liberal, KS. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hermosillo Franco, Horacio, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Eddins, Pamela S., Deloit, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50 .

Blume Jr, Carl Edgar, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Finken, Thomas John, Earling, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hammond, Larry F., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $89.50.

Martinez Monarrez, Elver, Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Leisinger, Charles Earl, Wall Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Calderon Quintanilla, Avy Melany, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Moreno Garcia, Juan, Wyoming, MI. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Conradie, Rainier, Harlan, IA. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.

Banda, Gerardo, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Pfannkuch, Kurt Gene, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Leal Alvarez, Alain Osmel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Burkhalter, Samantha Beth, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Martinez Altamirano, Delfino, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Macias Cruz, Alexis Javier, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hernandez, David Joel, Noblesville, IN. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Zavala Lara, Ramiro, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Kume, Nyajal Isaac, Sioux City, IA. Trespass 1st offense , $354.00.

Downs, Tamra Nicole, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.

Rivera, Angie, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $400.00.

Rivera, Mauro M., Byron, IL. Fail obey stop or yield sign, $287.88.

Garcia Perez, Brandon Steven, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $285.00 .

Ramirez, Melanie, Denison, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Ramirez, Melanie, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Salgado, Miguel Angel, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $285.00

Acosta Rivera, Javier, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.

Flores Herrera, Fabian, Denison, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $175.75.

Lara Villafranco, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $285.00.

Koch, Ethan Michael, Dow City, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $175.75.

Non-scheduled traffic, 4-19 thru 4-30 - Crawford

Ordonez Hernandez, Jackaline, Denison, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $140.50 .

Ramirez, Bryan, Carroll, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Santizo Rivas, Eddson Josue, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $359.00.

Scheduled Traffic 5-1 thru 5-15 — Crawford County

Halsey, Ryan Matthew, Dow City, IA. Trespass 1st offense, $460.85.

Schultz, Lee Allan, Schleswig, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Loughran, Christian James, Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Wiges, Hannah Anne, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Kenkel, Theresa Marie, Panama, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Bieler, Mariah Michelle, Dow City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

White, Eric Lee, Templeton, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

King, Brittany Jean, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Cardenas, Joni L., Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Aschinger, Paul Arthur, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Martin, Savannah A, Glendale Heights, IL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Iman, Dejen Mesfin, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Totten, Cody, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or place, $175.75.

Reetz, Joseph Allen, Dunlap, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Segebart, Cody Joseph, Defiance, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Damon, William Neil, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Flores, Maria Yesenia, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Flores, Maria Yesenia, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Salehi, Farhad, Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Gatluak, Bith R., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.

Santos, Fredy, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.

Vargas, Michelle, Bakersfield, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Zarate Ayala, Arcadio, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Moton, Benjamin James, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Valladares, Xenia Elizabeth, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Pecbot Jr, Christopher, Halbur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bowen, Noah Adam, Jefferson, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Rice, Amy Jo, Magnolia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Hopkins, Jaxon Arthur, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Nutt, Mariah Jo, Ute, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Martinez, Gabriel Dustin, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Barnhart, Brandi Lynn, Carroll, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Castillo, Natalie E., Schleswig, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Flannery, Christopher Dale, Danbury, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Montes, Alma Leticia, Schaller, IA. Operation without registration card or place, $135.50.

Vrieze, Lihley, Charter Oak, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Spencer, Erik Lee, Panora, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

McCaslin, Sean, Tulsa, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sila, Chyanne Dee, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Hernandez Velazquez, Walter Rodolfo, South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Aldana, Ricardo, Schaller, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $210.25.

Barksdale, Gavin Jackson, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Munoz, Ashley, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Cervantes, Raul, Denison, IA. Following too close, $210.25.

Wilwerding, Jacob August, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hinners, Bret Steven, Arcadia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Healy, Gregory David, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Liebenberg, Craig, Defiance, IA. Maximum gross weight violation — 10,001 to 11,000 lbs over, $802.50.

Hernandez, Melissa, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vlasin, Mckayla Ann, Breda, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Wagner, Timothy John, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Klein, Barton Leo, Dunlap, IA. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.

Uhl, Ethan Robert, Cushing, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Penaflor, Rodolfo, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon entering through highway, $210.25.

Hernandez Zavala, Jenssy, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Farrell, Lorrie L., Breda, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.

Smith, Steven Leroy, Fort Dodge, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Caldwell, Justin Lloyd Jacob, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lahr, Kayla, Denison, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.

Wood, Chad Mitchel, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Kock, Elliott George, Breda, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hinrickson, Stanley Dale, Smithland, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Escobar Aquino, Chris Arthur, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.

Lopez Moreno, Jose Manuel, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00 .

Lopez Moreno, Jose Manuel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Coenen, Kia Gertrude, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Skopec, Ryan Joseph, Bolivar, MO. Operation without registration card or place, $135.50 .

Lally, Kimberly Rose, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Huegerich, Alex Richard, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Habtom, Michaele Tareke, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Blum, Michael J., Halbur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lima Santamaria, Ruben, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Mateo, Antonio, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Lopez Castaneda, Genesis Pamela, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Marx, Joseph Michael Harvey, Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Mlnarik, Tristan David, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Laubscher Jr, Paul David, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.

Rubio Padilla, Luis Ricardo, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.

Quintanilla Quintani, Jairo Enrique, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00

Wehr, Jasmine Nicole, Ute, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bieler, Eric James, Dow City, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.

Stephens Jr, Jeffery John, Dow City, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.

Martinez, Alan Jeremia, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.

Yartz, Jack Joseph, Laurens, IA. Fail obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Stream, Justin Daniel, Churdan, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Estrada, Luis Fernando, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.

Contreras, Joel, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.

Fineran, Steven Michael, Deloit, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Alvarez Hernandez, Veronica, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Trujillo, Estela, West Point, NE.1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Seieroe, David Myland, Ute, IA. 16-20 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $193.00.

Myers, Daniel David, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon left turn, $210.25.

Harper, Bonnie Ann, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Jorgensen, Mark Jon, Denison, IA. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.

Non-scheduled traffic, 5-1 thru 5-15 – Crawford County

Segebart, Cari Ann, Defiance, IA. Failure to stop in assure clear distance, $227.50.

Harrison County

Scheduled Traffic: May 16 to 23, 2023 (includes both scheduled and non),

Casey, Dawson Donald, Dunlap, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Khual Sim, San Lian Mang, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Khual Sim, San Lian Mang, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Azamat Uulu, Baigazy, Brooklyn, NY. Hours of service violation, $135.50.

Hemminger, John Paul, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Weihe, Scott E., Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Dejohn, Sam Joseph, Wichita, KS. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Dejohn, Sam Joseph, Wichita, KS. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Monk, James J. E., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Guevara Moncayo, Juan G., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Tailey, Kweku Oppong, Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Barajas, Mario G., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Harstad, Andrea Nicole, Primghar, IA. Permitting unauthorized person to drive, $503.50.

Dinsmore, Ian Jeffrey, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $273.50.

Anishchenko, Denis, Philadelphia, PA. CMV- violation of trip permits, $135.50.

Anishchenko, Denis, Philadelphia, PA. No valid commercial drivers license, $354.00.

Clevenger, Jennifer Marie, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Showalter, Blayze Remington, Salina, KS. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Nave, Chanel R., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Roussel, Shelby Elizabeth Marie, Baton Rouge, LA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Dugdale, Dennis Wayne, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Ghariani, Hamadi, West Des Moines, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Lilley, Jackson Garrett, Kennesaw, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schott, Caleb Matthew, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Torres, Jose, Volga, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Gilmore, Brian Jay, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Castinado, Brock R., Omaha, NE. Unsafe passing, $210.25.

Brobst, Alexandria N., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Holland, Kevin Eugene, Hinesville, GA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Buckley, Lacy R., Neola, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Arrick, Thaddeus Dondi, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rumery, Trevor W., Talmage, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hamm, Jadie Lea, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Bolton, Steven Ray, Schleswig, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Bolton, Steven Ray, Schleswig, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Morton, Abigail Rose, Woodbine, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Rodriguez, Laura A., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Simsons, Edmunds, Seattle, WA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Neal, Riley Dean, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Ibarra Hernandez, Yuniel, Katy, TX. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Bombi, Benjamin Ilunga, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $227.50.

Cooper, Susan J., Mondamin, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mosley, Bailey William, Fairfield TWP, OH. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Villotta, Todd A., Blair, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bleh, Pah, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Walker, Pierre John, Sioux Falls, SD. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.

Corbin, Megan Lee, Fairbury, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Cline, Cody Ivan, Lenox, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Thies, David Walter, Earling, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Liao, Keiming, Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Scott, Linda Kay, Odebolt, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Onnen, Larry C., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vitto, Jase Lexa Ferriol, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Dorland, Tonya Dee, Woodbine, IA. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles, $210.25

Medendorp, Skylar M, Chicago Heights, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $221.75.

Radcliffe, Jerry Lee, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Radcliffe, Jerry Lee, Denison, IA. Passing too near bridge, intersection, or RR, $210.25.

Yang, Bin, Bayside, NY. Hours of service violation, $135.50.

Frost Briley, Adam M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vander Zwaag, Amelia Grace, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ward, Erika L., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Santos Ramirez, Emilio, Denison, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Garcia, Luis A., Omaha, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.

Hall, Russell B., Elkhorn, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Rhodes, Mason Keith, Defiance, IA. Speed 1-5 over, $89.50.

Riesland, Jessica Marie Carlson, Carter Lake, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Doescher, Flynn S., West Point, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Brewer, Anthony Sy, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Bissen, Deborah Anne, Hooper, NE. Following too close, $210.25.

Barry, Nathan Adam, Woodbine, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Venner, Keith Joseph, Arcadia, IA. Official traffic control signal, $210.25.

Miller, Ryan L., Zion, IL. Speed, $78.00.

Lubischer, Scott T., Raymond, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Steinborn, Kadyn Keele, Lake City, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Tague, Becky Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Clark, Roger Kenneth, Logan, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Vanhouten, Kevin Allen, Dunlap, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Novosad, Bradley L., Lincoln, NE. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Talbott, Timothy W., Columbus, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Reimer, Delbert Duane, Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Galles, Benjamin Jesse, Omaha, NE. Speed, 11-15 over, $147.00.

Galles, Benjamin Jesse, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Non-scheduled traffic May 16 to 23, 2023

Casey, Dawson Donald, Dunlap, IA. DUS- driving while license denied,susp,canceled or revoked, $135.50.