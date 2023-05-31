Crawford County
Scheduled Traffic 4-19 thru 4-30
Reis, Trenity Uriah, Vail, IA. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles — no injury/death, $210.25.
Goken, Zachary Mark, Dysart, IA. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.
Enriquez Tlaseca, Javier, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Auen, Benjamin Thomas, Carroll, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Plough, Courtney Jo, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lyons Calhoon, Madison Rose, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Estrada, Vilma A., Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Rivera, Adriana, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Deanda, Emmanuel, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Norgart, Jessica Kali, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Madsen, Gabriel Lee, Shelby, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Salvador Pancheco, Cristhian Adolfo, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Portilo Rosales, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Hubby, Michelle Lee, Redfield, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Montanez, Jannet, Oklahoma City, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Adams, Stephen M., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Aldape, Izack Jared, Foley, AL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Fichter, Marcella Janine, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .
Garcia Sanchez, Hilario, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Okwer, Atie Omot, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Amezcua Velazquez, Iris Ruby, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Sturtevant, Jason Michael, Dow City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Mulhern, Jeffrey Joseph, Windsor Heights, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lopez Martin, Sandra Maribel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ferguson, Harlie P., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Washburn Jr, Clark M., Ashland, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Bregar, Hunter Lee, Manilla, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.
Bregar, Hunter Lee, Manilla, IA.,Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Lorsung Tvrdik, Sarah J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ajanel Tiniguar, Mario, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Ransburg, Stephen T., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. . Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Jones Jr, Patrick Joseph , La Vista, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Fernandez Perez, Maria Guadalupe, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon entering through highway, $210.25.
Herrera, Isahi Gabriel, Denison, IA. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.
Garrett, Kelly J., Arion, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
McNear, Lynn Michael, Ute, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lopez, Remix, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Riessen, Matthew Paul, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Cruz Mejia, Jose Alejandro, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Cruz Mejia, Jose Alejandro, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Thomashide, Elizabeth Ann, Liberal, KS. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hermosillo Franco, Horacio, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Eddins, Pamela S., Deloit, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50 .
Blume Jr, Carl Edgar, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Finken, Thomas John, Earling, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Hammond, Larry F., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $89.50.
Martinez Monarrez, Elver, Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Leisinger, Charles Earl, Wall Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Calderon Quintanilla, Avy Melany, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Moreno Garcia, Juan, Wyoming, MI. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Conradie, Rainier, Harlan, IA. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.
Banda, Gerardo, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Pfannkuch, Kurt Gene, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Leal Alvarez, Alain Osmel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Burkhalter, Samantha Beth, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Martinez Altamirano, Delfino, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Macias Cruz, Alexis Javier, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hernandez, David Joel, Noblesville, IN. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Zavala Lara, Ramiro, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Kume, Nyajal Isaac, Sioux City, IA. Trespass 1st offense , $354.00.
Downs, Tamra Nicole, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.
Rivera, Angie, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $400.00.
Rivera, Mauro M., Byron, IL. Fail obey stop or yield sign, $287.88.
Garcia Perez, Brandon Steven, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $285.00 .
Ramirez, Melanie, Denison, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.
Ramirez, Melanie, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Salgado, Miguel Angel, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $285.00
Acosta Rivera, Javier, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.
Flores Herrera, Fabian, Denison, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $175.75.
Lara Villafranco, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $285.00.
Koch, Ethan Michael, Dow City, IA. 11-15 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $175.75.
Non-scheduled traffic, 4-19 thru 4-30 - Crawford
Ordonez Hernandez, Jackaline, Denison, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $140.50 .
Ramirez, Bryan, Carroll, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Santizo Rivas, Eddson Josue, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $359.00.
Scheduled Traffic 5-1 thru 5-15 — Crawford County
Halsey, Ryan Matthew, Dow City, IA. Trespass 1st offense, $460.85.
Schultz, Lee Allan, Schleswig, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Loughran, Christian James, Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Wiges, Hannah Anne, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Kenkel, Theresa Marie, Panama, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Bieler, Mariah Michelle, Dow City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
White, Eric Lee, Templeton, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
King, Brittany Jean, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Cardenas, Joni L., Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Aschinger, Paul Arthur, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Martin, Savannah A, Glendale Heights, IL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Iman, Dejen Mesfin, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Totten, Cody, Denison, IA. Operation without registration card or place, $175.75.
Reetz, Joseph Allen, Dunlap, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Segebart, Cody Joseph, Defiance, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Damon, William Neil, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Flores, Maria Yesenia, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Flores, Maria Yesenia, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Salehi, Farhad, Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Gatluak, Bith R., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.
Santos, Fredy, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.
Vargas, Michelle, Bakersfield, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Zarate Ayala, Arcadio, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Moton, Benjamin James, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Valladares, Xenia Elizabeth, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Pecbot Jr, Christopher, Halbur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Bowen, Noah Adam, Jefferson, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Rice, Amy Jo, Magnolia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Hopkins, Jaxon Arthur, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Nutt, Mariah Jo, Ute, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Martinez, Gabriel Dustin, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Barnhart, Brandi Lynn, Carroll, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Castillo, Natalie E., Schleswig, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Flannery, Christopher Dale, Danbury, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Montes, Alma Leticia, Schaller, IA. Operation without registration card or place, $135.50.
Vrieze, Lihley, Charter Oak, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Spencer, Erik Lee, Panora, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
McCaslin, Sean, Tulsa, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Sila, Chyanne Dee, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Hernandez Velazquez, Walter Rodolfo, South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Aldana, Ricardo, Schaller, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $210.25.
Barksdale, Gavin Jackson, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Munoz, Ashley, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Cervantes, Raul, Denison, IA. Following too close, $210.25.
Wilwerding, Jacob August, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hinners, Bret Steven, Arcadia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Healy, Gregory David, Deloit, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Liebenberg, Craig, Defiance, IA. Maximum gross weight violation — 10,001 to 11,000 lbs over, $802.50.
Hernandez, Melissa, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Vlasin, Mckayla Ann, Breda, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Wagner, Timothy John, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Klein, Barton Leo, Dunlap, IA. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.
Uhl, Ethan Robert, Cushing, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Penaflor, Rodolfo, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon entering through highway, $210.25.
Hernandez Zavala, Jenssy, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Farrell, Lorrie L., Breda, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.
Smith, Steven Leroy, Fort Dodge, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Caldwell, Justin Lloyd Jacob, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Lahr, Kayla, Denison, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.
Wood, Chad Mitchel, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Kock, Elliott George, Breda, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Hinrickson, Stanley Dale, Smithland, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Escobar Aquino, Chris Arthur, Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.
Lopez Moreno, Jose Manuel, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00 .
Lopez Moreno, Jose Manuel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Coenen, Kia Gertrude, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Skopec, Ryan Joseph, Bolivar, MO. Operation without registration card or place, $135.50 .
Lally, Kimberly Rose, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Huegerich, Alex Richard, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Habtom, Michaele Tareke, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Blum, Michael J., Halbur, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lima Santamaria, Ruben, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Mateo, Antonio, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Lopez Castaneda, Genesis Pamela, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.
Marx, Joseph Michael Harvey, Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Mlnarik, Tristan David, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Laubscher Jr, Paul David, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.
Rubio Padilla, Luis Ricardo, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over),$89.50.
Quintanilla Quintani, Jairo Enrique, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00
Wehr, Jasmine Nicole, Ute, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bieler, Eric James, Dow City, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.
Stephens Jr, Jeffery John, Dow City, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.
Martinez, Alan Jeremia, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.
Yartz, Jack Joseph, Laurens, IA. Fail obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Stream, Justin Daniel, Churdan, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Estrada, Luis Fernando, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.
Contreras, Joel, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh., $285.00.
Fineran, Steven Michael, Deloit, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Alvarez Hernandez, Veronica, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.
Trujillo, Estela, West Point, NE.1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Seieroe, David Myland, Ute, IA. 16-20 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $193.00.
Myers, Daniel David, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon left turn, $210.25.
Harper, Bonnie Ann, Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Jorgensen, Mark Jon, Denison, IA. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.
Non-scheduled traffic, 5-1 thru 5-15 – Crawford County
Segebart, Cari Ann, Defiance, IA. Failure to stop in assure clear distance, $227.50.
Harrison County
Scheduled Traffic: May 16 to 23, 2023 (includes both scheduled and non),
Casey, Dawson Donald, Dunlap, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Khual Sim, San Lian Mang, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Khual Sim, San Lian Mang, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Azamat Uulu, Baigazy, Brooklyn, NY. Hours of service violation, $135.50.
Hemminger, John Paul, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Weihe, Scott E., Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Dejohn, Sam Joseph, Wichita, KS. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Dejohn, Sam Joseph, Wichita, KS. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Monk, James J. E., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Guevara Moncayo, Juan G., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Tailey, Kweku Oppong, Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Barajas, Mario G., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.
Harstad, Andrea Nicole, Primghar, IA. Permitting unauthorized person to drive, $503.50.
Dinsmore, Ian Jeffrey, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $273.50.
Anishchenko, Denis, Philadelphia, PA. CMV- violation of trip permits, $135.50.
Anishchenko, Denis, Philadelphia, PA. No valid commercial drivers license, $354.00.
Clevenger, Jennifer Marie, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Showalter, Blayze Remington, Salina, KS. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Nave, Chanel R., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Roussel, Shelby Elizabeth Marie, Baton Rouge, LA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Dugdale, Dennis Wayne, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Ghariani, Hamadi, West Des Moines, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Lilley, Jackson Garrett, Kennesaw, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Schott, Caleb Matthew, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Torres, Jose, Volga, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Gilmore, Brian Jay, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Castinado, Brock R., Omaha, NE. Unsafe passing, $210.25.
Brobst, Alexandria N., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Holland, Kevin Eugene, Hinesville, GA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Buckley, Lacy R., Neola, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Arrick, Thaddeus Dondi, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Rumery, Trevor W., Talmage, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Hamm, Jadie Lea, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Bolton, Steven Ray, Schleswig, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Bolton, Steven Ray, Schleswig, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Morton, Abigail Rose, Woodbine, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Rodriguez, Laura A., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Simsons, Edmunds, Seattle, WA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Neal, Riley Dean, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Ibarra Hernandez, Yuniel, Katy, TX. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Bombi, Benjamin Ilunga, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $227.50.
Cooper, Susan J., Mondamin, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Mosley, Bailey William, Fairfield TWP, OH. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Villotta, Todd A., Blair, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bleh, Pah, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Walker, Pierre John, Sioux Falls, SD. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.
Corbin, Megan Lee, Fairbury, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Cline, Cody Ivan, Lenox, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Thies, David Walter, Earling, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Liao, Keiming, Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Scott, Linda Kay, Odebolt, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Onnen, Larry C., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Vitto, Jase Lexa Ferriol, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Dorland, Tonya Dee, Woodbine, IA. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles, $210.25
Medendorp, Skylar M, Chicago Heights, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $221.75.
Radcliffe, Jerry Lee, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Radcliffe, Jerry Lee, Denison, IA. Passing too near bridge, intersection, or RR, $210.25.
Yang, Bin, Bayside, NY. Hours of service violation, $135.50.
Frost Briley, Adam M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Vander Zwaag, Amelia Grace, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ward, Erika L., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Santos Ramirez, Emilio, Denison, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Garcia, Luis A., Omaha, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.
Hall, Russell B., Elkhorn, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Rhodes, Mason Keith, Defiance, IA. Speed 1-5 over, $89.50.
Riesland, Jessica Marie Carlson, Carter Lake, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.
Doescher, Flynn S., West Point, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Brewer, Anthony Sy, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Bissen, Deborah Anne, Hooper, NE. Following too close, $210.25.
Barry, Nathan Adam, Woodbine, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Venner, Keith Joseph, Arcadia, IA. Official traffic control signal, $210.25.
Miller, Ryan L., Zion, IL. Speed, $78.00.
Lubischer, Scott T., Raymond, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Steinborn, Kadyn Keele, Lake City, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Tague, Becky Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Clark, Roger Kenneth, Logan, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Vanhouten, Kevin Allen, Dunlap, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Novosad, Bradley L., Lincoln, NE. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Talbott, Timothy W., Columbus, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Reimer, Delbert Duane, Missouri Valley, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Galles, Benjamin Jesse, Omaha, NE. Speed, 11-15 over, $147.00.
Galles, Benjamin Jesse, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Non-scheduled traffic May 16 to 23, 2023
Casey, Dawson Donald, Dunlap, IA. DUS- driving while license denied,susp,canceled or revoked, $135.50.
Jennings, Veta Sue, Sioux City, IA. Failure to stop in assured clear distance, $180.75.