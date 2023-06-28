CRAWFORD COUNTY

Traffic: June 13 to June 19 , 2023

Schroeder, David Alexander, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Wilson, Jesse Anthony, Odebolt, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Cutajar, Anthony Demitrius, Highland Ranch, CO. Failure to use child restraint device, $287.88.

Cutajar, Holly, Highland Ranch, CO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Botos, Tammy Lynn, Ankeny, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hernandez, Mariana Romano, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hernandez, Mariana Romano, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Mabbitt, Todd Jason, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Ramirez, Luis, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Ramirez, Luis, Denison, IA. Poss/purch alcohol by person 18/19/20 — 1st offense, $354.00.

Suhr, Graff J., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Cross, Casey Michael, Perry, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Gettler, Garrison Michael, Walnut, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Alvarez Avalos, Irene Brigitte, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Reimer, Dennis Louie, Denison, IA. Fail to yield upon left turn, $210.25.

Audino, Cassandra Kay, Manning, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Vetter, Nathan Allen, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Borkowski, Brian Lynn, Irwin, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Lange, Robert William, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Workman, Jakub Randall, Manilla, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Schultes, Nicholas John, Carroll, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Johnson, Trevor Ryan, Clarkfield, MN. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Rodriguez, Oscar, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Hayden, Nicholas William Allen, Mondamin, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Barnes, Jeffrey S., La Vista, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Neumann, Colton James, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Sievers, Kelsey L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Htoo, William, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Eggeling, Adam Conrad, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Lyons, Angela Denise, Onawa, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Butler, Michael Lee, Sturgeon, MO. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Auen, Whitlee, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Renze, Joshua N., Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Ramirez, Jose, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $308.00.

Ullrich, Kyle K., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Swanson, Dustin J., Bancroft, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Neumann, Dale Alan, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Imhoff, Marcus Daniel, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Santos King, Amanda Elena, Lake View, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Flores Aguilar, Raphael Edgardo, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lenz, Jason Michael, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Teut, Gage Michael, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lopez Castellano, Iabel De Jesus, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Lopez Castellano, Iabel De Jesus, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for oper a motor veh, $400.00.

Rauch, Rhonda Sue, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Volkmann, Jesse Heiden, Lake View, IA. Failure to prove security agst liability (non-accident), $342.50.

Moores, Avery Lynn, Woodbine, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Perrien, Cole Kenneth, Denison, IA. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Duran, Tino, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.50.

Sanchez Tercero, Juan, Loma Linda, CA. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for open, $285.00.

Marquez, Juli, Denison, IA. Leaving scene of accident — fail to provide aid, $215.25.

HARRISON COUNTY

Traffic: June 13 to June 20, 2023

Weilenman, Kenneth J., Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mohamed, Jimoi, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lee Regier, Sarah Jo, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Kromminga, Mary Elizabeth, Sioux Falls, SD. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Rivera Medina, Enrique, West Point, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Galeas Boquin, Kelvin Javier, Panama City, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $305.13.

Galeas Boquin, Kelvin Javier, Panama City, FL. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Stuart, Sarah Grace, Georgetown, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Stuart, Sarah Grace, Georgetown, TX. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Stuart, Sarah Grace, Georgetown, TX. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Snyder, Katlyn Nichole, Woodbine, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Shinn, Kayla Ann, Victor, MT.. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Lindberg, David Gustav, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

McDowell, Gregory Allen, Missouri Valley, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Eilers, Ethan Jay, West Burlington, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Flores, Eduardo Omar, Sioux City, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $287.88.

Mefferd, Shawn Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA.Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Machac, Alana Morgan, Bruceville, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $273.50.

Driver, James Lester, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Bowen, Brandon J., Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over),$193.00.

Sparks, Andrea, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Scott, Markes Deon, Miami Gardens, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Thomas, Shawn M., Pisgah, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bauman, Michelle Elizabeth, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Bauman, Michelle Elizabeth, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Hines, Kya Lynne, Elkhorn, WI. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Sicacha Torres, Marlen Alejandra, Richmond, VA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Nyakundi, Victor Ndema, Minot, ND. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Omerovic, Sejla, Mason City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Herrera Banegas, Alex Fernando, Tulsa, OK. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Herrera Banegas, Alex Fernando, Tulsa, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $236.13.

Da Silva, Abraham Silas, Fort Myers, FL. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Evangelista, Oliver Munoz, Bellevue, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

McDaniel, Thomas Allen, Cherokee Vlg, AR. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Conrad, David S., Fort Calhoun, NE. Improper rear lamps, $89.50.

Balderrama Oliva, Yulueny, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Briceno Morales, Jonathan De Jesus, Anita, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $210.25.

Wilkinson, Jordan Michael, Hickman, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ramos Perez, Neftali Ariel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $273.50.

Whitaker, Kelly Megan, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Roysdon, Aaron E L., Williamsburg, OH. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Smallwood, Colton Arthur, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Dinsmore, Ian Jeffrey, Council Bluffs, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Dinsmore, Ian Jeffrey, Council Bluffs, IA. Poss/purch alcohol by person 18/19/20 — 1st offense, $354.00.

Moores, Eric P., Woodbine, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

McCune, Andrea D., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Thorington, Nathan, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Price, Norman Armanda, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Simet, Bobbi Laine, Griswold, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Cronmiller, Cody James, Billings, MT. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $262.00.

Krueger, Jessie Ann, Woonsocket, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bartlett, Joseph Ray, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $244.75.

Aranciba Contreras, Daniel Gustavo, Baltimore, MD. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Dallas, Margrette Ann, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $267.75.

Petersen, Scott A., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Wilson, Lucas Kaden, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Jordan, Jeremy Chad, Falkner, MS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Weeks, Thomas Michael, Michigan City, MS. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Schmit, Matthew Alexander, Gretna, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Khadka, Nabin, Richland, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Book, Dawson Alexander, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sumlin, Orlando D., Tulsa, OK. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Amine, Simon Kidane, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75 .

Davis, Russell Thomas, Concord, AR. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Schulz, Robert H., Mapleton, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Stamps, Jaxen W., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Berg, Erica Rae, Bismarck, ND. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Damon, Jeremy C., Defiance, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kraenzel, Jody P., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hokett, Christopher Aaron, Oklahoma City, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Bierwirth Herman, Paige Madison, Mondamin, IA. Improper use of lanes, $210.25.

Kuntz, Sophia Marie, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Schaub Jr, Jason D., Ravenna, NE. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Langabee, Vincent T., Papillion, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Seyler, Felicia, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Muff, Madison Marie, Woodbine, IA, Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Olsen, Jesse Michael, St Augustine, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Garcia Romo, Pamela Judith, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .

Bernard, Don Matthew, Modale, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Ruff, Amanda M., Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Berg, Beth Ann, West Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Josephsen, Nicole E., Wahoo, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rocano Brito, Luis Miguel, Minneapolis, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (11thru 15 over), $175.75.

Figueroa Bunay, Joselyn Daniela, Minneapolis, MN. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.

Mefferd, Shawn Patrick, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

McCormick, Sara Mae, Cushing, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $149.88.

Smith, Thadeous, Pisgah, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Rolli, Joei Lynn, Pisgah, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Silvis, Jayden Lee, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Carvajal, Brandi L., Arlington, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $149.88.

Busch, Christopher N., Omaha, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $227.50.

Richardson, Noah Christopher, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Smith, Christina Kaye, Woodbine, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Klaahsen, Chelsea Breanna Marie, Woodbine, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Lonowski, Sydney Leigh, Omaha, NE. Speed, $89.50.

Brenneis, Ernest W., Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Jensen 2nd, Richard J., Papillion, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Bragg, Ashley Nicole, Georgetown, ID. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Carrier, Zayne Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Gonder, Taylor Riley, Clarinda, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Strain, Erwin Kent, Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Smith, Ethan Andrew, Logan, IA. Official traffic control signal, $210.25.

Linderman, John Jennings, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Anderson, Rick D., Blair, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Ingman, Boyd. Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Muhlbauer, Randal Joseph, Vail, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Muhlbauer, Randal Joseph, Vail, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Ferrell, Justin Lee, Fort Dodge, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Rogers, Chauncey Lucus, Craig, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Ashlock, Skylar Austin, Sioux City, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Harral, Dustin E., Omaha, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Barnhart, Joseph L., Carter Lake, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Barnhart, Janet E., Carter Lake, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Bustos, Patricio, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.