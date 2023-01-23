Treynor upends Lo-Ma boys

Logan-Magnolia suffered a 62-46 Western Iowa Conference basketball loss to Treynor on Friday night at Logan.

The loss was the 12th in a row for Lo-Ma, which fell to 0-12 in WIC play and 1-14 overall.

Two boys reached double figures for Lo-Ma, which led 15-11 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime.

Treynor then outscored Lo-Ma 16-9 in the third quarter to take a 40-34 lead into the fourth.

The visiting Cardinals outscored the Panthers 22-12 over the final eight minutes to win by 16.

Nicio Adame led Lo-Ma with 12 points. He was 8-of-10 at the free throw line, including 7-of-8 in the second half alone.

Adame also grabbed five boards.

Evan Roden added 10 points, five assists and three boards.

Calvin Wallis and Kyle Stueve each had eight points for the Panthers.

Wallis also had nine boards, three assists and two steals, while Stueve had one board to his credit.

Wes Vana added six points, four boards and two assists, while Adam Roden finished with two points, three boards and one steal for the hosts, which had lost 61-18 to Treynor back on December 9 at Treynor.

Four boys landed in double figures for Treynor, as Jace Tams paced the Cardinals with 15 points.