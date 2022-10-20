Trick-or-Treat Times

Compiled from the CDC’s calendar of events
Westside: Sunday, October 30, 4-6 p.m. Trunk-or-treat will be on Main Street.
Manilla: Sunday, October 30, 4-6 p.m. Trunk-or-treat will be at the Lil Hawk Daycare parking lot (the old school parking lot). Costume and pumpkin judging at the Memorial Hall at 6 p.m. Free hot dogs and chips will be served.
Vail: Monday, October 31, 5-7 p.m.
Denison: Monday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Dow City: Monday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Kiron: Monday, October 31, 5-7 p.m.
Charter Oak: Monday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The fire department will host its Halloween open house the same night from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Schleswig: Monday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.