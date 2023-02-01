Two D-S girls qualify for state wrestling

Denison-Schleswig had seven girls compete in a Super Regional Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Tyson Events Center at Sioux City.

The meet was used to qualify athletes for the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Association’s first-ever sanctioned state tournament set for Thursday and Friday, February 2-3, at the Xtreme Arena at Coralville.

It was a historical day for the D-S girls at Sioux City, as two of the seven competitors placed among the top four in their respective weight brackets to advance to the state meet.

Headed to Coralville are freshman Angie Rivera, who placed second at 135, and senior Claire Miller, a fourth-place finisher at 155.

Taylor Totten just missed a state tournament berth, as she finished fifth overall at 190.

Other D-S girls who competed and didn’t place were Yarecze Rodriguez at 120, Alejandra Carrizales at 130, Taya Adams at 140 and Kasandra Barroso at 170.

Rivera went 2-1 in actual matches wrestled, as the freshman pinned two consecutive opponents to reach the title match.

In the championship, Rivera was pinned by Alexa Ross of Fort Dodge, a four-time state qualifier.

Miller finished 2-2 in actual matches. She pinned one opponent and decisioned another, while falling by a tight 5-4 decision to Kassidy Fiala of the Council Bluffs Community School District in the tournament’s third-place match.

“It was a great day in Sioux City, as Rivera and Miller both qualified for the state tournament,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

“We went into the day expecting these two to compete for qualification and they followed throughh. They both wrestled smart and tough throughout the day,” he added.

Rivera is in her third year of wrestling after competing in middle school and is as tough as nails at 135. She doesn’t back down from anyone and is a hammer from the top position.”

“She knows what she’s looking for and she gets there. We’re proud of how she’s improved this year and wrangled in her aggressiveness at times to stay in better position and extend matches where she can use her improving gas tank to wear girls down,” Brawner stated.

“Miller is in her first year of wrestling and just an overall good athlete,” Brawner stated.

“She’s been to state in other sports in years past and leaned on that experience today. She was focused and stuck to the game plan when she needed to.”

“We’re proud of how she competed today, especially how she bounced back after a semifinal loss to win a close consolation semifinal and nearly upset thetop seed in the third-place match,” Brawner said.

Miller and Rivera both will begin competition at the state tournament on Thursday with first-round action getting underway at 9 a.m.

Rivera (18-9) will take on sophomore Annalies Arciniega (36-16) of Osage, while Miller (20-9) is matched up with senior Josie Jecklin (23-4) of Epworth, Western Dubuque.

Rivera is seeded 20th at 135 and Miller 29th at 155 entering the state tournament.

There are 32 girls in each weight bracket.

“Miller and Rivera were the highlights for qualifying, but I don’t want to discount the effort and competitiveness of the other girls,” Brawner noted.

“Carrizales is a senior we’ll be losing next year and she won two matches today at 130. Every girl recorded a win on the day and this will be valuable experience for us to build on next year,” the Monarch boss added.

120 Yarecze Rodriguez DNP Round of 32 BYE; Round of 16 WBF (3:06) over Lexi Roberts (HUM); Quarterfinals LBF (0:39) to Kendra Berglund (SB-L); Cons. Round 4 Lost by Decision (5-4) to Dana Konz (SSO)

130 Alejandra Carrizales DNP

Round of 32 BYE; Round of 16 WBF (3:33) over Alyana Hesse (OKOB); Cons. Round 4 WBF (1:52) over Maci Nunes (SSO); Cons. Round 5 LBF (2:58) to Macy Brown (FD)

135 Angie Rivera 2nd Place

Round of 32 BYE; Round of 16 BYE; Quarterfinals WBF (1:37) over Lisbet Vigil-Rodriguez (SCW); Semifinals WBF (2:59) over Maya Rivas (GLEN); 1st Place Match LBF (1:05) to Alexis Ross (FD)

140 Taya Adams DNP

Round of 32 BYE; Round of 16 LBF (3:35) to Mia South (SWAT); Cons. Round 4 LBF (1:10) to Riley Weiler (CLGLR)

155 Claire Miller 4th Place

Round of 32 BYE; Round of 16 BYE; Quarterfinals WBF (2:47) over Aubree Benz (CLGLR)p Semifinals LBF (1:34) to Maddie Pulis (FD); Cons. Semis Won by Decision (4-3) over Mary Bowman (Lo-Ma); 3rd Place Match Lost by Decision (5-4) to Kassidy Fiala (CBCSD)

170 Kasandra Barroso DNP Round of 32 BYE; Round of 16 WBF (0:27) over Carolynn Knott (TREY); Quarterfinals LBF (0:17) to Louise Meyer (CLGLR); Cons. Round 5 Lost by Tech Fall (15-0) to Tamson Budden (SSO)

190 Taylor Totten 5th Place Round of 32 BYE; Round of 16 BYE; Quarterfinals LBF (1:55) to Brooklyn Humboldt (HUM); Cons. Semis LBF (2:55) to Kalen Westerfield (UND); 5th Place Match Won by Med. For. over Ellisa Anderson (MNW); 4th Wrestleback LBF (3:29) to Kaylee De Jong (BHRV)