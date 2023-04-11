Women from three Neola churches have organized a fundraising dinner for the people of Ukraine, featuring Ukrainian foods.

The Ukrainian dinner will be at St. Patrick’s Hall in Neola on Sunday, April 16, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Faith Community Bible Church women have researched and rehearsed the preparation of Ukrainian recipes for the dinner. The menu includes borscht, Ukrainian braised pork with creamy mashed potatoes, pampushky (garlic rolls), varenyky (potato dumplings), beet and sauerkraut salad, olivye salad (Ukrainian potato salad), paska (Easter bread), rye bread, assorted cakes for dessert, coffee and water.

In addition, authentic Ukrainian cakes will be offered for purchase at a silent auction.

Featured speaker will be Olesia Repichowskyj, formerly of Ukraine, now of Omaha. Repichowskyj has lived through the Soviet occupation of Ukraine, being born just a year after the Holodomor, or forced starvation by Stalin. After coming to America at age 15 and learning English on her own, she taught Native American children in South Dakota on the Rosebud Reservation of the Lakoka and Dakota Tribes. She will speak on Ukrainian history and culture.