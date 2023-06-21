IOWA CITY, IA (06/16/2023)-- In May more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals.

Colton Ford of Missouri Valley, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology]

Connor Bruck of Portsmouth, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Isabelle Alvis of Logan, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology]