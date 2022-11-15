 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Day celebrated

Veterans Day celebrated

On Friday, the gym at Denison Elementary School was filled with 700 students who were cheering for the military veterans and active military members who visited for the annual Veterans Day celebration. Students sang songs and, as pictured, enthusiastically waved flags.

 Gordon Wolf

