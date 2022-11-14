Veterans honored and celebrated for their service

The Denison Middle School Student Council hosted a breakfast for veterans and their guests on Friday morning. Veterans attending were Dave Mahlberg, U.S. Navy; Gaylord Moeller, Army National Guard; LaWayne Gronau, Army; Mike Galvin, Navy; Jeff Mendenhall, Air Force; Scott Meyer, Army National Guard; Barry Bergamo, Army; Bill Anderson, Navy; and James Miller, Army. Lois Mahlberg joined her husband, Dave, at the breakfast. Katie Gehlsen, teacher and student council sponsor, thanked the veterans who attended and encouraged them to invite other veterans to attend next year. Veterans do not have to have a child or grandchild at the middle school to take part in the breakfast. Gehlsen thanked the veterans for what they have done, being brave, continuing to serve and being role models for their family members and others. Gehlsen’s father was a World War II veteran and had served in Normandy.