West Central Chapter of the IWLA again hosted the annual Veterans fishing trip to South Dakota. One of the goals of the Izaak Walton League is to engage citizens in outdoor activities and to enjoy the natural resources of America. This project meets that goal and also honors the devotion of those who have served or are currently serving our country.

Twenty three vets, boat owners, and junior Ikes attended the trip. Boat owners from three states provided their services to make the trip a success. The outing was held at Torrey Lake Lodge in Platte South Dakota and we were graciously hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Waessner. The week long event was highlighted by a fish fry with fish we had caught and prepared by our hosts. In addition, 3 special awards were given out. The first was for the largest non-walleye which was described by witnesses as a 9000 lb. carp. Second award given was for the smallest non-walleye which was a 5” catfish and the last award was for the largest walleye at 26 inches.