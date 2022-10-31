 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waffles for veterans

  • 0
Waffles for veterans

Dad's Belgian Waffles will be returning to the Crawford County Senior Center at 210 South Main in Denison this Saturday, to serve at a fundraiser for the Brushy Creek Area Veterans Honor Flight. Hours will be 8-11 a.m. See the story on Page 1.

 File photo by Gordon Wolf

Related to this story

Most Popular