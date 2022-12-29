Waiting for the arrival of the 2023 New Year’s Baby

The arrival of the 2023 New Year’s Baby is just around the corner, and along with family and the community, the New Year’s baby will be greeted with the prizes listed on this page.

Below are the rules to the 2023 Denison Bulletin & Review First Baby contest.

1. Gifts listed on these pages will be awarded to the parents of the first baby born in Crawford County, Iowa. The contest begins at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

2. Winners will be determined on the basis of the certificate signed by the attending physician, showing the exact time and date of the birth.

3. Parents must reside in Crawford County, Iowa, or a county adjacent to Crawford County, Iowa.