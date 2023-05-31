Water customers of Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) are being asked to voluntarily conserve water at this time. DMU has been monitoring our well levels since last fall. The water table is still down 5 to 8 feet from where we would feel more comfortable. We have only seen a slight improvement in the well levels in the past 30 days.

Lucas Gillmor, DMU Water Services Manager reports current water usage is already at 3.7 million gallons per day, which is an average for the months of July and August. The extended dry spell has caused ground water levels to drop at the twelve municipal wells and customer demand for irrigation, recreation and hydration has increased. The wells are still able to produce water, but the static water level has not improved, therefore we need to conserve as much as possible. To provide the needed water for all essential residential, commercial, and industrial uses, and municipal fire protection, we ask customers to be mindful of their water uses during this prolonged hot, dry period.

Voluntary steps that should be taken to conserve water include:

No watering of lawns, shrubs, or gardens between the hours of 8:00 am and 7:00 pm

At-home car washing be reduced

The use of child sprinkler toys and wading pools be reduced or limited

Clothes washers and dishwashers should only be run when you have a full load

Check for leaks in faucets and toilets and have them repaired

Also, it is common that during hot weather people take more showers and baths Consider shortening the length of time in the shower

Consider using rain barrels to catch any water run off to water shrubs & gardens

DMU regrets the need to ask the public for this conservation effort but believes it is in the best interest of the entire area. If everyone voluntarily does their part, even in a small way, DMU will be able to continue to provide an adequate supply of water for the essential purposes of the City of Denison.

We will continue to monitor the situation and if necessary, we will implement the first step of our Water Conservation Plan, that of a “Water Watch” when we feel it is necessary to do so. That will probably occur when the outdoor temperature increases, and we do not receive an adequate amount of rainfall to reduce water demand.

For more information or if you have questions:

Contact : Rory Weis, General Manager or Lucas Gillmor, Water Manager