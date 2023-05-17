Artisan bread, pie, fresh greens, and bedding plants are a few of the items that will be available when the fourteenth season of the “Welcome Center Farmers Market” begins on Thursday, May 18th from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Harrison County Welcome Center between Missouri Valley and Logan on Highway 30.

“All the produce at the market is locally grown and even though we had a latter frost, vendors have said they will have fresh greens, some radishes, and microgreens at the first market with more of a selection as the season progresses,” stated Kathy Dirks, Program Manager. “There will, however, be bedding plants, frozen enchiladas & tamales, an array of goodies such as pie, fudge, muffins, cinnamon rolls, and breads, and for the first time ever a food truck.”

POP (Powers of Produce) Club for kids will be held five times during the market season with fun and educational activities including identifying produce by touch and smell, making “thank a farmer” cards, zucchini races, and fruit/vegetable tasting. Additional kids’ activities such as making a butterfly feeder, building a bee hotel, and making bubble wands will be held at seven additional markets. A hand-out listing all the activities along with free wildflower seed bombs for kids will be distributed at the May 18th market.