West Monona knocks off Lo-Ma boys

Logan-Magnolia suffered a 57-46 nonconference basketball loss to West Monona on January 16 at Onawa.

The loss was the 10th straight for Lo-Ma, which fell to 0-10 in Western Iowa Conference play and 1-12 overall.

Lo-Ma led 13-12 after one quarter, but a 19-9 scoring advantage for West Monona in the second quarter opened up a 31-22 lead for the host Spartans at halftime.

West Monona then led 41-34 going into the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, Lo-Ma was just 2-of-16 from three-point range and 17-of-42 overall from the field for 40.5 percent.

The Panthers sank 10-of-17 free throws in the defeat.

Leading Lo-Ma was Wes Vana, who poured in 17 points with six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Nicio Adame added 16 points, five boards and one steal.

Evan Roden chipped in with six points, two boards and one steal.

Kyle Stueve had three points. Calvin Wallis finished with two points, four boards, three assists and two steals, while Adam Roden had two points and five boards for the Panthers.

Levi Ettleman’s club turned the ball over 14 times in the defeat.