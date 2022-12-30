 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's in a name

Top baby names for 2021

  • 0
Baby names

Each year the Social Security Administration releases the most popular names of the previous year. Lists are compiled for the total number of U.S. births based on Social Security card applications. Lists are also compiled for each state.

Top 10 baby names of 2021 (all U.S. births)

Boys’ names

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. James

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Theodore

Girls’ names

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

Top names of 2021

in Iowa

Girls’ names followed by number of girls with that name

1. Charlotte, 172

2. Olivia, 155

3. Amelia, 133

4. Ava, 126

5. Emma, 119

6. Sophia, 113

7. Nora, 111

8. Evelyn, 109

9. Harper, 99

10. Willow, 98

11. Eleanor, 95

12. Hazel, 94

13. Avery, 87

14. Paisley, 78

15. Mia, 77

16. Scarlett, 77

17. Grace, 72

18. Isla, 72

19. Aurora, 71

20. Ellie, 71

21. Everly, 70

22. Cora, 68

23. Violet, 68

24. Elizabeth, 67

25. Isabella, 67

Boys’ names followed by number of boys with that name

1. Oliver, 202

2. Liam, 171

3. Henry, 167

4. Noah, 137

5. Asher, 134

6. Theodore, 129

7. Hudson, 123

8. Owen, 120

9. Elijah, 117

10. Brooks, 113

11. Jack, 113

12. William, 108

13. Benjamin, 104

14. Maverick, 100

15. Lucas, 99

16. James, 96

17. Lincoln, 93

18. Grayson, 92

19. Jackson, 92

20. Wyatt, 91

21. Samuel, 85

22. Leo, 83

23. Levi, 82

24. Isaac, 80

25. Ryker, 80

