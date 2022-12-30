What's in a name

Each year the Social Security Administration releases the most popular names of the previous year. Lists are compiled for the total number of U.S. births based on Social Security card applications. Lists are also compiled for each state.
Top 10 baby names of 2021 (all U.S. births)
Boys’ names
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Elijah
5. James
6. William
7. Benjamin
8. Lucas
9. Henry
10. Theodore
Girls’ names
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Charlotte
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Sophia
7. Isabella
8. Mia
9. Evelyn
10. Harper
Top names of 2021
in Iowa
Girls’ names followed by number of girls with that name
1. Charlotte, 172
2. Olivia, 155
3. Amelia, 133
4. Ava, 126
5. Emma, 119
6. Sophia, 113
7. Nora, 111
8. Evelyn, 109
9. Harper, 99
10. Willow, 98
11. Eleanor, 95
12. Hazel, 94
13. Avery, 87
14. Paisley, 78
15. Mia, 77
16. Scarlett, 77
17. Grace, 72
18. Isla, 72
19. Aurora, 71
20. Ellie, 71
21. Everly, 70
22. Cora, 68
23. Violet, 68
24. Elizabeth, 67
25. Isabella, 67
Boys’ names followed by number of boys with that name
1. Oliver, 202
2. Liam, 171
3. Henry, 167
4. Noah, 137
5. Asher, 134
6. Theodore, 129
7. Hudson, 123
8. Owen, 120
9. Elijah, 117
10. Brooks, 113
11. Jack, 113
12. William, 108
13. Benjamin, 104
14. Maverick, 100
15. Lucas, 99
16. James, 96
17. Lincoln, 93
18. Grayson, 92
19. Jackson, 92
20. Wyatt, 91
21. Samuel, 85
22. Leo, 83
23. Levi, 82
24. Isaac, 80
25. Ryker, 80