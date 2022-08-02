Wheels turn to create memories for kids

Saturday in Denison was all about volunteering to create memories for kids.

It started at 9 a.m. with a bike safety rodeo in the high school parking lot across the street from the aquatic center, continuing at Market in the Park and a bicycle and bike helmet give-away at Washington Park. Then in the early evening, children filled the bounce houses at the park before settling down for the night-time showing of the movie, “The Lost City” at the band shell.

The bike rodeo was named in memory of a Denison resident who was killed in a motorcycle accident in April. The Chance Niles Memorial Bicycle Safety Rodeo was a way for the family to memorialize him.

The Niles family donated six bicycle helmets for the drawing.

Around 20 bikes and 30 bicycle helmets were given away in the early afternoon. Any kid who participated in the bike rodeo was entered in the drawing. About 35 kids participated in that.

Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert and Sam Ellis, Denison Parks & Rec programs coordinator, said that the number of bikes donated continued to grow as Saturday approached.

One special bike was put on silent auction and sold for $500.