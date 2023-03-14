Pippa White has taken her One’s Company Productions to over 30 states to perform her one-person shows at arts centers, conferences, schools and libraries.

On Monday, March 20, she is bringing her “Woman’s Work” performance to the Norelius Community Library in Denison. The performance will begin at 6 p.m.

“Woman’s Work” is one of the 20 performances that White has presented. It is being staged in Denison to celebrate Women’s History Month.

“I wanted to have something to offer for Women’s History Month, and the whole subject of ‘Woman’s Work’ intrigued me,” White said in an email interview with the Bulletin-Review. “We tend to think that almost all women used to stay home, and that women didn’t seriously enter the workforce until the 1970s. But of course, that is not so. There have always been plenty of women working outside the home, and doing work that was vitally important.”

“The Story of the Orphan Train” was the first of White’s performance pieces, and it sparked an interest in research that she used to develop the rest of the one-person shows.

“’The Story of the Orphan Train’, showed me that history is full of an inexhaustible supply of dramatic stories. Once I learned that, I wanted to find more,” White said.

Following is a list of other White’s other solo performances.

72 Years to Women’s Suffrage

Heroes of 9/11

April 15, 1912–Memories of the Titanic

Voices from Ellis Island

I Can’t Give You Anything But Songs: The Life and Work of Dorothy Fields

Into Possession of Myself

Love in Action

Civil War Women

Voices from the Resistance

Far as the Eye Can See

Women Who Changed the World

Saints, Soldiers and Spies: Women and War

Angels and Troublemakers

L.B. 4:15

Marching Out of the Sweatshop

Mothers, Daughters, Wives, Women

A Tribute to Teachers

The Extraordinary Ordinary!

Straight on Till Morning

“I find a lot of my material in oral histories,” White said. “I have collections of oral histories from wars, immigrants, pioneers, the Dust Bowl; the list goes on and on. So I turn to these books to get stories for many different events, from different periods in history, and from different places. “

Sometimes, although infrequently, the story of a woman from one performance piece will find its way into another piece, but only when and if it works, she said.

White uses her voice, facial expressions and a piece of clothing, usually a hat, to become the character she is talking about.

White performed “The Story of the Orphan Train” at the Denison library in November 2018. The performance piece brought to life people like “Toots” (formally named Alice) and several others among the hundreds of thousands of abandoned and orphaned children who rode trains from east coast cities to the American countryside, mainly in the Midwest, in hopes a family would take them in. The Orphan Train movement began in 1854 and ended in 1929. At her Denison performance, White was able to speak to individuals whose mother was on one of those trains.

Last June, White performed “Civil War Women” in Dow City. She used a range of voices and expressions and a variety of hats to take on the persona of women who were abolition speakers, a woman of the Richmond elite who was a spy for the Union, a woman who wore men’s clothing to serve in the Union Army, and the young Vinnie Ream who sculpted a bust of President Abraham Lincoln while he was in office. After Lincoln’s assassination, when she was 18, Ream was commissioned to sculpt the statue of Lincoln that is in the Capitol Rotunda.