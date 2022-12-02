Wiebers earns IFCA Hall of Fame recognition

The Iowa Football Coaches Association recently announced its IFCA Coaches Hall of Fame class for 2022.

Among the five honorees is Denison’s Dave Wiebers, who chalked up 131 victories and 10 playoff appearances in 21 years as head coach for Denison and Denison-Schleswig.

Wiebers will join the newest class with Terry Bahlmann of Carroll High, Kal Goodchild of Benton Community, Marty Wadle of Algona Bishop Garrigan and Dan Sabers of Iowa City High.

The IFCA also recognized Gary Swenson of West Des Moines Valley as its 2022 Walt Fiegel Coaching with Character Award recipient.

The five IFCA Hall of Fame selections will be officially inducted on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel at Altoona at 12 p.m.

The induction ceremony will take place during the IFCA’s state clinic that weekend.

“I guess I was a little suprised when I got notified. I’ve been out of athletics for a number of years, but I’m honored and it’s very humbling to be recognized for achieving the amount of success we had as a football program during my time as head coach,” Wiebers said in a phone interview on Thursday morning.

“You don’t achieve this alone, though. I had the pleasure of working with a lot of terrific assistants and coaching a lot of outstanding players that worked hard to have the success they did,” he added.

“This is an honor for everyone who was involved in the Monarch football program. It speaks volumes of the success we had. Again, it’s a humbling experience. I was truly blessed,” Wiebers said.

Wiebers served as the head football coach at Denison from 1989-2009 and recorded an overall record of 131-73 during that span.

He achieved 17 winning seasons in his 21 years on the sidelines and guided the Monarchs to 10 trips to the Class 3A Playoffs, including a perfect regular season and a 10-1 finish in 2000 for Denison-Schleswig.

Wiebers finished with a 6-10 record in his team’s 10 postseason appearances with seven of the 10 losses coming at the hands of the Harlan Cyclones, which dealt the Monarchs five quarterfinal defeats in 1993, 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2004.

His first two teams at Denison High in 1989 and 1990 advanced to the postseason, as the Monarchs lost in the first round each year to Curt Bladt’s Harlan club.

As a senior at Buena Vista College in 1984, Wiebers got his start in the coaching profession, serving as the assistant baseball coach at Denison.

On the football field, Wiebers spend one season as an assistant coach under at Denison under Al Dorenkamp (1984) and four years under Mike Cooper (1985-88), before taking over as head coach at the start of the 1989 season.

“Bob Eisenbraun was Denison’s athletic director at the time and I think I told him five or six times no that I didn’t want the head job,” Wiebers said.

“I really wanted to get into basketball, but on the seventh or eighth time being asked, I decided to take the job and I’m sure glad I did,” he added.

“Coaching football gave me so many opportunities to work with a bunch of outstanding people and kids. So many memories were created during those years and I developed a lot of friendships with other coaches and officials who I consider real friends today,” noted Wiebers.

Wiebers, who has been in education in Denison for 40 years, currently serves as the high school principal at Denison High School and also is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control.

Before taking over as high school principal, Wiebers spent several years as a high school instructor teaching business. He also served as the school’s athletic director for years and as the middle school principal.

Two hall of fame recipients have area connections in Bahlmann and Swenson.

Bahlmann is a 39-year head coach on the football field.

He spent his first 20 years in Iowa at Willow, Schleswig and Carroll with seven playoff appearances to his credit, including a Class A state-runnerup finish in 1987 and a state championship in 1988 at Schleswig.

Bahlmann has spent the last 19 years as the head football coach at Marshall High School in Minnesota.

Swenson is a Radcliffe native with 48 years of experience on the football field, including the last 46 seasons as a head coach.

He had stops at Manning, West Marshall and Spencer before taking over at West Des Moines Valley, where he has won six state championships.

“It’s a great class and an honor to be included among those to be inducted,” Wiebers said.

“Bahlmann and I had some good battles while he was at Carroll. He developed Schleswig into a power in the small class,” Wiebers said.

Dave and his wife, Sarah, have four children, including three sons in Evan, Charlie and Luke, and one daughter, Harley.