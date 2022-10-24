Winter Snowcial returns on December 3

“We want to promote the community spirit and give everyone a chance to get together and have some fun during the holidays,” said Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner.

With that goal in mind, Denison’s “Winter Snowcial” will take place on Saturday, December 3.

The event was created by the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County in 2019.

“It’s going to be in the same location as last year on Broadway,” Bonner said. “We’ll have the street shut down between Main Street and 14th.”

All the popular activities from 2021 will be back.

“We’ll be having the fire pits where people can get warm, roast marshmallows, hang out and visit,” she said. “We will be having a variety of kids’ activities and food vendors and we’ll have a scavenger hunt with gift cards for prizes.”

Adult beverages and hot beverages will be sold at The Bake Shop and Café at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

The Women in Business Impact Organization will again provide horse-drawn carriage rides through uptown Denison from a starting point at the Donna Reed Theater; Lincoln Highway Animal Hospital is sponsoring the carriage rides.

The Donna Reed Theater lobby will be the location of a cookie-decorating station sponsored by St. Croix Hospice.

A free, yet-to-be-named holiday movie, sponsored by John Waite and The Anderson’s Ethanol, will play at the theater during the afternoon.

The holiday costume contest, with prizes, will also return.

“Last year, we had everything from Charles Dickens to reindeer, and we had a Grinch that was phenomenally dressed,” Bonner said.

“Creativity is always appreciated. Some people go all out. You can get as creative as you want with anything that’s holiday-related.”

A “Santa run” will be added this year.

“We hope to have a large number of Santas running through the uptown area of Denison,” she said. “We’re going to meet at the Donna Reed Theater toward the beginning of the event.”

The race will take place around one square block.

“We’re excited to add that to the Snowcial,” Bonner said.

Santa Claus (the real one) will fly in to Denison during the Winter Snowcial to visit with children at the Santa House located between United Bank of Iowa and Cobalt Credit Union.

This year will also be the second year for a lighted parade.

“We had a great crowd turnout for that last year, but we could have used a few more entries,” she said.

“It can be a car, a float, or anything you want with lights on it. Last year, the CDC office lit up a car with a bunch of Christmas lights and an inflatable on the top. The goal is just to have lots of lights.”

Because the parade will take place after dark, lights will help the crowd see what is on each entry, she noted.

“We’re inviting the whole community to come out and participate in the lighted parade and we hope to get a lot of entries this year – it’s a lot of fun,” Bonner said.

The CDC is seeking businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the 2022 Winter Snowcial.

Volunteers are also needed.

“We don’t need a large number, but it does make it a lot easier work to have some other people helping out,” she said. “We could use some help with the kids’ activities, setting up and decorating, or people can just say where they want to help.”

The CDC is also interested in promoting other events that are taking place that day.

“If there are any groups that would like to take part in the event or offer any services, we would love to work with them,” Bonner said.

Specific event times and additional details will be released in the near future, she said.

“We really just want to make this a fun community gathering for the holidays,” Bonner said.